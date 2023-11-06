Why did Priscilla Presley never remarry? Elvis Presley's ex reveals real reason behind choosing being unmarried

During a Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas on November 3rd, actress Priscilla Presley revealed the real reason why she never remarried after ex-husband Elvis Presley's death in 1977. She said:

"To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire. No one could ever match him."

Elvis and Priscilla met in 1967, got separated in 1972, and divorced in 1973. By commenting on her marriage in the Q&A session, Priscilla went on to confirm the rumor that she had vowed to never remarry as long as Elvis was alive. She said;

"I just don't think the he could handle that."

Elvis had a very busy schedule - says Priscilla Presley

During the event, Priscilla Presley also went on to reveal that the couple chose to not have more children after their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who later passed away in January 2023 from cardiac arrest. The actress said:

“Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn’t around that much when Lisa was younger."

She added:

“With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn’t around enough to give a lot of attention to having another.”

The relationship between Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley is now the subject of the movie Priscilla, a biopic by Sofia Coppola. Jacob Elordi plays the role of Elvis, while Cailee Spainee plays the young Priscilla.

Priscilla Presley has candidly spoken about her relationship with Elvis leading up to and following the film's release. Post the movie premiere at the Venice Music Festival during a press conference, Priscilla talked about her first meeting with the singer in Germany.

She said;

“Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother – which he never, ever got over. And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection.”

She also went on to comment the 10-year old age difference between them;

“Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life – not in numbers. That was the attraction. People think: ‘Oh, it was s*x.’ No, it wasn’t. I never had s*x with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship.”

When she made an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on 2nd November, she spoke about the early days of her relationship with Elvis:

"I was the listener. I was the one that he trusted more, I think than anyone. And I honoured that and I would never give that up. I never told kids at school that I was seeing him. No one even knew because I valued that trust.”

Priscilla Presley dated Mike Stone after her divorce from the actor. However, they soon parted ways in 1975. Post Elvis' death, Priscilla had a son Navarone Garibaldi in 1987 with Marco Garibaldi.