Who was 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton married to? All about her ex-husband

The 1000-lb Sisters actress Tammy Slaton initially went to a weight-loss rehabilitation center in late 2022, where she met her now-deceased spouse Caleb Willingham. 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton's husband Caleb Willingham tragically met his demise earlier in July this year, owing to undisclosed causes. He was just 40 years old at the time of his death and was married for a few months.

Before meeting Caleb, 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton's life had been anything but easy. Tammy was plagued with fluctuating weight throughout her life and had reached a weight threshold that severely impacted her health and threatened her well-being. She was first introduced to reality television audiences back in 2020 when TLC aired the first episode of the show.

Tammy and her sister Amy were committed to an arduous journey of losing weight and their struggle was duly documented on the TLC show throughout the first few seasons.

While Amy quickly reached her desired weight mark within the first year and was approved for weight loss surgery, Tammy, who had considerably more weight to lose as compared to her sister, had to struggle significantly and her journey was riddled with several issues, including a near-death episode that saw her struggle for her life in the hospital.

A glimpse of 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton's relationship with late husband Caleb Willingham

According to ScreenRant, 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton went through her dark days at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center and often found herself depressed. She wasn't impressed with the pace at which she was losing weight despite doing everything in her power to implement a healthy lifestyle.

Eventually, Tammy found out that there was another prisoner at the facility who rarely left his room and who seemed to have grown fond of her. After getting engaged in October, Tammy and Caleb exchanged vows in November 2022.

Speaking of her marriage to Caleb, Tammy told People in March 2023:

"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in. It was magical. Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room. I literally married my best friend."

Following their marriage, Tammy returned to live in Kentucky while Caleb continued to stay in the rehabilitation center in Ohio to aid his weight loss. The Sun reported that five months after their marriage, the couple had allegedly broken up as Tammy was making progress with her weight gain routine while Caleb kept gaining weight.

Tammy reeled from the grief she felt due to Caleb's deteriorating health. According to Hollywood Life, she said:

"I am worried about Caleb. I think he’ll let depression set in before he hits rock bottom again and gets determined to come home. I feel guilty, sad. I’m numb. I don’t know how to feel… Overwhelmed, stressed out, just everything."

Tammy eventually announced in July 2023 that Caleb had tragically passed away.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton's life after husband Caleb Willingham's death

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy had a tough time coping with her husband's death. In the wake of the tragedy, Tammy took some time off her social media profile and isolated herself from her friends and family to recover from the loss.

Tammy was arrested in August 2023 on charges of possessing drugs and related accessories. Her eventual fate is expected to be revealed in the upcoming season of the show.