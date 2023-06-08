"I'm thankful to be alive": 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton opens up about her weight-loss transformation

Tammy Slaton is known for her appearance on the reality show 1000-Lb Sisters with her sister Amy. After struggling throughout the years, she is now celebrating her incredible weight-loss transformation. Since undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022, Tammy has been making remarkable progress and achieving significant milestones in her health journey.

The 36-year-old reality star recently opened up about her experience to People, she expressed gratitude for being alive and the joy she feels as she continues the progress towards her goals. She said,

"I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

"I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions": Tammy Slaton on her weight loss transformation

Tammy Slaton's weight loss journey wasn't an easy one. Prior to her surgery, she had a near-death experience when she couldn't breathe anymore, as stated by her family members. She had to be put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma. However, she persevered and soon after made the decision to undergo bariatric surgery, which proved to be a life-changing choice.

She said in the interview,

"I wised up and got my surgery. was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime. Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine."

One significant moment in Tammy Slaton's journey was when she posted the first photos of herself on Instagram without her oxygen tube.

Before her weight-loss surgery, she needed to use a wheelchair or a walker that aided her mobility. She is finally now seen to be walking on her own.

Tammy Slaton's weight-loss goal on the show 1000-Lb. Sisters were to drop 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight-loss surgery. To her excitement, she surpassed her goal and even reached a weight of 534 lbs. The show aired its fourth season earlier this year. During episode 7 of season 4, which aired on Feb 28, 2023, she said,

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second. I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

She added,

"I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

In 1000-lb Sisters, viewers have had the opportunity to witness Tammy and Amy's incredible transformation. The show, which initially aired in 2020, provided an inside look at Amy and Tammy's personal lives, family members, weight loss journey, and many more. The latest season, which has 10 episodes, focused mainly on the weight loss and transformation of Tammy in a rehab facility in Ohio, where she worked tirelessly to achieve her weight loss goals. Episode 7 of season 4, where Tammy Slaton achieved her target weight of 534 lbs. was a turning point in her journey.

Fans' reaction to Tammy Slaton's transformation

Tammy Slaton has been sharing her weight-loss journey on her social media platforms, providing updates to her fans so far. Recently she took to Instagram to share new photos of her wearing an aqua-green top with open shoulders whilst donning her signature glasses.

She garnered praise and support from her fans as they commented,

"You’re so beautiful inside & out! You look amazing!"

Another wrote,

"Look at your eyes they are so big and pretty now that you’ve lost all that weight, good job."

Tammy Slaton has been more active on social media, engaging with her followers and sharing her personal experiences lately.

The TLC show, 1000-lb Sisters season 4 premiered on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

