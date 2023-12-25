"With the Epstein files about to be released": Internet questions the timing of Kevin Spacey's bizarre interview with Tucker Carlson

On Sunday, actor Kevin Spacey reprised his House of Cards role and appeared as Francis “Frank” Underwood, the power-hungry politician from the Netflix drama on The Tucker Carlson Interview.

While the former Fox News host shared a glimpse of the interaction on X with the caption “Ep. 56 A Christmas Eve election surprise,” Kevin Spacey shared the same seven-minute clip on YouTube titled “Being Frank With Tucker.”

In the faux video which is now being considered as weird by netizens, Tucker Carlson asks Kevin Spacey if he was considering running for president in the upcoming 2024 election. To this, Spacey quickly assumed his Frank Underwood Southern accent and replied:

“Well, that’s really a decision for the people, Tucker. It’s not something that I really think about or want to do. And Merry Christmas to you, too! But I’ve always believed that nothing should be off the table in life or in art.”

As soon as the video surfaced online, people questioned whether Kevin Spacey is indeed thinking of running for president in real life and perhaps entering the race last minute.

At the same time, netizens also pointed out that Spacey may have been an accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, a known financier and convicted s*x offender, with more incriminating evidence coming up during the ongoing trial.

The Oscar winner also had his own set of s*xual misconduct allegations from multiple people, including from actor Anthony Rapp. In this regard, an X user commented under @TuckerCarlson’s post.

Exploring what Kevin Spacey said in the recent Tucker Carlson interview

On Christmas Eve, Kevin Spacey assumed his House of Cards role of Frank Underwood and sat for an interview with Tucker Carlson. When asked whether he would like to contend in the upcoming presidential race, Spacey’s Underwood said that it wasn’t his decision, but that of the American people.

“I think we can both agree that we need to get some adults back in the room [Oval Office], so if that means taking the chief executive role [U.S. President], well that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make for this great nation.”

While remaining in character, Spacey’s Underwood further added how the USA “needs to stop apologizing and stiffen up,” and address issues head-on, including “gun control” and “online trolls.”

When asked what his opinions were about the 2024 election drop-out candidates, the House of Cards star stated:

“It’s a little bit like jumping in the jacuzzi with a b*ner. You know it ain’t gonna last forever. So, I wasn’t surprised when Mike ‘A Little Too Pensive’ dropped out right away,” referring to former Vice President Mike Pence who suspended his presidential campaign in October 2023.

Spacey, still in character, added that he liked Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley who were still in the running, while even adding the latter “learned a thing or two from watching me.”

“But I think in the end, we need someone in the White House who’s not afraid like me. Not afraid to push our country, or a journalist, in the right direction, if it comes to that.”

This was in reference to a scene in the Netflix political drama where Spacey’s Underwood pushes Kate Mara’s journalist character Zoe Barnes in front of a speeding train unless she confesses her wrongdoings.

Toward the end of the 2024 election discussion, Carlson asked whether Spacey was thinking about going back to work and when, to which the latter responded by saying he has been back at work “the moment we started talking.” When Tucker further asked, “Does that mean this is, like, an episode, or is it real?” Kevin Spacey answered:

“It’s probably a little of both. I mean, Tucker, what’s true and what’s false? What’s life and what’s art? What’s real, what’s performance? I love it when these things intersect because then it gets interesting. I will play whatever role the public wants me to play.”

Spacey’s Underwood also said that he was in favor of free speech, but that didn’t mean he supported “ridiculous ideas,” or even listened to them, quoting Benjamin Franklin in the process. He also wished everyone “the naughtiest Christmas ever,” and asked them to “embrace all” it stood for.

Apart from chatting about the upcoming election, Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood also talked about Netflix and his ousting from the cast of House of Cards on the grounds of his s*xual misconduct allegations. When Carlson stated how Spacey appears one way or the way whenever a viewer opens Netflix, The Usual Suspects actor replied:

“So, it is bizarre they decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone, allegations that have now been proven false. Because I don’t think there’s any question. Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map and they tried to put me in the ground.”

For those unaware, Kevin Space was fired by Netflix in 2017 after he was accused of s*xual offenses by many men, in the USA and the UK. However, in July this year, the actor was found not guilty of nine charges in the UK.

The New York civil court also found him innocent in the Anthony Rapp case last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netizens express doubt and disbelief following Kevin Spacey’s interview with Tucker Carlson

When House of Cards was released in 2013, it was one of Netflix’s first original shows and showed Kevin Spacey in the pivotal role of an ambitious American President, until he was fired after the sixth season, when several s*xual misconduct accusations arose against him.

While he has been cleared of all the charges, his association with convicted s*xual offender Jeffrey Epstein has raised questions about whether or not he would be a suitable presidential candidate, if he at all intends to run in the race.

Others continue to believe he is an accused s*xual offender who should not live in the White House. Some even slammed Tucker Carlson for inviting him on his show.

Here are some of the reactions in this regard underneath @TuckerCarlson’s tweet.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time Kevin Spacey posted videos as Frank Underwood.

Earlier, in 2018, he released footage titled “Let Me Be Frank,” and directly addressed his sudden death in House of Cards and its relation to his s*xual assault allegations, denying all of them back then.

Similarly, in the 2019 video, he pled Americans to vote for the right person ahead of the presidential election, while also seeking kindness in the world.

The next year, however, the actor spoke as himself and urged people to seek help in the pandemic-stricken world, as per Variety. Interestingly, all the videos came on Christmas Eve.