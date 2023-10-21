Will Kanye West run for the 2024 US Presidential Election? Rapper's lawyer breaks silence 

Kanye West, the American rapper and fashion designer, will not run for the United States presidential election, according to his lawyer Bruce Marks, who is in charge of wrapping up Ye's campaign seemingly before it even started.

Marks told Rolling Stone in an exclusive that,

"He's not a candidate for office in 2024."

A herd of Republican candidates is trying to take Donald Trump's position and run against Joe Biden in the 2024 elections. Kanye West would not be one of the GOP (Grand Old Party) nominees.

Details of Kanye West's election campaign explored as lawyer talks about his candidacy

Expand Tweet

Kanye West is known for being one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 160 million records sold. He has won 24 Grammy Awards and is known for using an array of music genres to express his genius in the music industry.

He has taken inspiration from chamber pop on his second studio album, Late Registration (2005), and a style of arena rock and Europop on his third album, Graduation (2007). As per People, he has explored numerous other genres in his 27-year career.

Kanye West's formidable music and fashion career seemingly experienced its downfall last year as the rapper went on a hateful spree of anti-Semitic rants on his social media, which got him banned from Twitter and Instagram, as per Billboard. Ye's actions might have also prompted his withdrawal from the run for the Presidential Elections.

Expand Tweet

According to the Rolling Stones, a Federal Election Commission filing done in October by Ye’s Kanye 2020 political committee showed various financial anomalies that his campaign brought on, which could affect his next election candidacy if there will be any.

The campaign had allocated zero dollars for primary expenditures in all 50 states and U.S. territories, according to the most recent reporting between January and September of 2023. The campaign also showed that they raised zero dollars in the same election period and had less than $25,000 cash.

An anonymous source told Rolling Stones that Ye has not yet shut the door to the elections and politics, but "there’s no plan to do that… there’s no campaign structure or anything along those lines in place." They said Kanye's chances to start an election campaign were "beyond remote."

Kanye West might have halted his second bid for the White House due to the 2020 election campaign results, as per Billboard.

Kanye West's 2020 election bid

Expand Tweet

Kanye West announced the launch of his presidential campaign in 2020 under the name of the “Birthday Party” on July 4, 2020, because it would have been a birthday party for citizens of America if he won, as per Rolling Stones' reports.

The artist was significantly late in the run for elections, and he only managed to get on the ballot for 12 states. Ye had only one campaign appearance during his short bout in politics and two 11th-hour video ads. The media outlet explained the opportunity for Kanye was exponential due to his popularity.

He could have been a significant pop culture megaphone. But despite his built-in audience of millions, West’s vote total in the 2020 election was 60,000 votes, standing between one-term President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. The rapper had reportedly put $9 million of his own money into the failed bid of his presidential candidacy.

Expand Tweet

As per Rolling Stones, Ye's 2023 presidential campaign had a rocky start. In May, the British right-wing political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos proclaimed himself as the “director of political operations” for the “YE24” campaign (Kanye's campaign).

The outlet reported that Yiannopoulos was fired and was no longer on Kanye's political payroll. The Anti-Defamation League dubbed the commentator a “misogynistic, racist, xenophobic, transphobic troll.”

Kanye has not released an official statement about his candidacy yet.