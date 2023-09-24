"He’s not looking for privacy": Kanye West and Bianca Censori draw locals' attention with Florence photoshoot, prompts wild reactions online

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been in the news for a while. The couple has once again made their way into the headlines as Kanye clicked his wife’s pictures publicly in front of several fans, while Bianca posed in a bodysuit. As the couple walked out of the building, several fans clicked their pictures.

Just then, Kanye West asks his wife to pose, and he moves a few steps away to click a picture of her. However, he was not the only one clicking her pictures as he was shooting her in front of a large audience.

Kanye West can be seen draped in black from head to toe.

Expand Tweet

As the video made its way on social media, netizens couldn’t stop talking about it. As a few Twitter users, like @DramaAlert, shared the video on social media, one netizen commented and said:

Social media users left perplexed as Kanye was caught on camera shooting his wife, Bianca, while she was dressed in a nude bodysuit. (Image via Twitter)

This is not the first time the duo was seen doing something that raised eyebrows. A few leaked images, where the couple were seen getting intimate, also created a buzz on social media, as many questioned the images.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in January 2023 in a secret ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Social media users share wild reactions as Kanye West clicks pictures of wife Bianca

The locals of Florence were left shocked as they suddenly stumbled upon Kanye West shooting his wife Bianca in a nude-coloured bodysuit on the road.

Along with the plunging bodysuit, Bianca had bronzer all over her legs, as she posed for her husband. As the pictures and video went viral on social media, netizens shared some wild reactions.

As a Twitter user, @DramaAlert posted the video online, here is how netizens reacted:

Social media users left perplexed as Kanye was caught on camera shooting his wife, Bianca, while she was dressed in a nude bodysuit. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left perplexed as Kanye was caught on camera shooting his wife, Bianca, while she was dressed in a nude bodysuit. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left perplexed as Kanye was caught on camera shooting his wife, Bianca, while she was dressed in a nude bodysuit. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left perplexed as Kanye was caught on camera shooting his wife, Bianca, while she was dressed in a nude bodysuit. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left perplexed as Kanye was caught on camera shooting his wife, Bianca, while she was dressed in a nude bodysuit. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left perplexed as Kanye was caught on camera shooting his wife, Bianca, while she was dressed in a nude bodysuit. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left perplexed as Kanye was caught on camera shooting his wife, Bianca, while she was dressed in a nude bodysuit. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users left perplexed as Kanye was caught on camera shooting his wife, Bianca, while she was dressed in a nude bodysuit. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, both Kanye West and Bianca have decided to remain tight-lipped about the situation.