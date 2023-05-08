"The music industry is back": Social media users in a frenzy after Taylor Swift announced the release of "Speak Now" during concert in Nashville

Taylor Swift recently confirmed that she was gearing up for the release of her album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Swift made the announcement during her headlining tour stop on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. The estimated debut date of the album is July 7, 2023. Speak Now will follow her rerecorded albums, Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift teased the announcement of her new album with a few cryptic clues that Swifties have been trying to figure out. These clues led to her three-night Eras tour stop in the city of Nashville this weekend.

On Friday night, Taylor Swift spoke to the audience and told them that she had been planning something for a while. Calling it her love language for her fans, she added:

"I plot. I scheme. I plan. And then I get to tell you about it."

The stadium screen lit up with the album title and release date flashing onto the device. She added that rather than her speaking about it, she would prefer showing them what she had planned, and followed the announcement with an acoustic version of Sparks Fly. The 2011 song is a single from her Speak Now album. The announcement was also made on Taylor Swift's official Instagram page which was filled with comments from fans.

Needless to say, as soon as they heard the announcement, fans were ecstatic and took to social media platforms to express their joy. One person even went on to say that the "music industry is back" as a response to the announcement about the album.

Taylor Swift left netizens in a frenzy with the announcement of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Swifties around the world took to Twitter and other social media platforms to discuss the release of the much-awaited album. The announcement on Taylor's Twitter page garnered millions of views and was trending on the platform.

While some users lamented over not being present for the announcement, others were more focused on the release of the album itself.

SITA @raspberhrriies phoebe bridgers opened for taylor swift, julien baker and lucy dacus joined her on stage, matty healy flew in from manila and taylor swift announced speak now tv all in one night

phoebe bridgers opened for taylor swift, julien baker and lucy dacus joined her on stage, matty healy flew in from manila and taylor swift announced speak now tv all in one nighthttps://t.co/BYTcI7WIMe

Taylor Swift Updates @SwiftNYC The entire crowd SINGING to Sparks Fly, the first surprise song of the night after Taylor announced Speak Now Taylor’s Version out July 7th! #TSTheErasTour via @lindzz_21 The entire crowd SINGING to Sparks Fly, the first surprise song of the night after Taylor announced Speak Now Taylor’s Version out July 7th! #TSTheErasTour via @lindzz_21 https://t.co/MYmmdcqj9l

T.m 🕛 (was s worded) @tmlovesred2 Around 90k Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vinyl were pre-ordered on Taylor Swift's website in the first 24 hours after the announcement. Around 90k Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vinyl were pre-ordered on Taylor Swift's website in the first 24 hours after the announcement. https://t.co/X7Gh90tEtC

More information about Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) announcement

The announcement came close to the end of a three-and-a-half-hour concert from Swift at the Eras tour. The concert consisted of 45 songs and all 10 of her studio albums. More than 70,000 fans attended the first night of the Nashville tour, which, reportedly, is a Nissan Stadium record of all-time.

Swift painted the town purple - the color of Speak Now album - in celebration of her announcement.

The John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, Tennessee State Capitol and downtown Alliance Bernstein skyscraper, all seemed to be painted with shades of purple lighting on Friday night. It seemed like a collective celebration of Swift's album announcement.

Due to her songwriting ownership battle with her previous label named Big Machine, Taylor Swift decided to release newly-recorded versions of her first six albums in 2021. She added "Taylor's Version" behind each album and they all debuted with a handful of previously unreleased songs and collaborations.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 ) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oa0Vs5kszr

The 10-minute long version of All Too Well has become a fan favorite and 2021 Chris Stapleton's duet I Bet You Think About Me isn't far behind.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is set to include six new songs from her unreleased music, according to Swift. Her third album is well-known for singles like Mean and Back to December. This album was initially released in 2010 and the rerecorded one comes over a decade later. Swift said:

"The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it."

The Eras tour is set to continue on Saturday and Sunday at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville. The announcement comes amidst rumors of Matty Healy and Taylor Swift dating since Healy flew all the way from Manila for her tour.

