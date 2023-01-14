Who is Bianca Censori? Internet is rife with Kanye marriage claims

After he was reported missing a few weeks ago, rapper Kanye West is trending on social media once again. As reports of him supposedly getting married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori made the news, people have taken to social media to express their shock and wonder who Bianca is.

Although social media is filled with people reacting to Kanye's supposed marriage, neither the rapper and Bianca nor their representatives have confirmed the news.

The rapper, who goes by the name Ye, has been linked to multiple women since his divorce from Kim Kardashian in February 2021. These women include actress Julia Fox as well as Miami-based model Chaney Jones.

Bianca Censori's LinkedIn says she is the Head of Architecture at Kanye's company

Kanye has been in the news recently for several controversial reasons but social media is currently filled with people wondering about the reports of him being married. However, what people are more interested in is Bianca Censori, who he was seen having dinner with at the Waldorf Estoria.

As mentioned earlier, Bianca is an employee at Kanye's company Yeezy and her LinkedIn page states that she is the Head of the Architecture department there. She has reportedly been working for the company since November 2020.

Bianca Censori is the head of architectural design at Yeezy (Image via Getty/Christopher Peterson)

A lot is not known about Bianca and her personal life. However, it is reported that she started a jewelry company, Nylons, after high school and carried on with it while she studied architecture at the University of Melbourne. She pursued both her graduate and undergraduate studies at the same university.

Following this, it is reported that she worked at Toscano Architects and was also a design consultant for Kolektiv in Melbourne. According to the Insider Censori is a visual artist and in 2022, she appeared in a group show called "Vital Pleasures" in an Australian gallery.

She also made a sculptural piece with another artist, Tanil Raif, of a woman who was bent over and seemed to be covered in vines. Bianca collaborated with the same artist once again in December 2022 for a sculpture for the Miami Art Week.

What we know about Ye's dating life after his separation from Kim Kardashian

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye after being married for nearly seven years. The couple share four kids.

Following the separation, according to PEOPLE, Kanye began dating model Irina Shayk in June 2021. However, in August 2021, just a few months later, it was confirmed that the two broke up.

After Shayk, Kanye dated actress Julia Fox for a few months. They were reportedly dating between December 2021 and February 2022. Later, Fox spoke about her relationship with Ye and said that although he never really called her his girlfriend, it felt like she was his girlfriend.

The actress also opened up about the breakup and said that Ye had some "unresovled issues" that he was dealing with. She added that she didn't have the energy to deal with the issues.

After he and Fox ended things, Ye reportedly dated another model, Chaney Jones, but the two went their separate ways after five months together.

Although the two were first linked together in February 2022, it was only the next month that he seemed to confirm the relationship with an Instagram comment on one of their photos with. He reportedly left a black heart emoji on one of the pictures.

The new reports about Kanye come just weeks after he was supposedly missing and was also reported missing by his former business manager Thomas St. John. The latter reported the former missing after the rapper couldn't be found after filing St. John had filed a lawsuit against West.

As mentioned earlier, although the internet is rife with reports about West and Bianca, neither have confirmed the reports.

