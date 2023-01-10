Has Kanye West been found? Rapper seen in public for first time in weeks amid missing reports

After weeks of speculation about Kanye West being missing, the controversial rapper has finally been spotted in public.

He was spotted with a mysterious woman whose identity remains unknown as the duo entered the Waldorf Astoria hotel together. Kanye was seen driving his car in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8.

The rapper has not been staying specifically in one spot permanently for the last few months and has been traveling continuously from one place to another.

Kanye West was reported missing by his ex-business manager

Ye has been missing for a long time and the news ignited after his former business manager Thomas St. John also confirmed the same.

While John reported the news of Kanye West missing for some time, a few fans of the artist charged John with spreading false rumors. John was attempting to send some important court documents to West but was unable to do so since he was nowhere to be found.

Kanye West's former business manager reported that he was missing (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

In a court hearing last month, John revealed that Ye was missing while he filed a lawsuit for breaking the terms of a contract according to which Ye was supposed to pay $300,000 but the payment is pending following a meeting where they had a disagreement. According to the lawsuit:

“[St. John] needed a guarantee that [West] wouldn’t abruptly abandon the commercial relationship, in addition to the financial costs and hazards associated with committing to [Kanye West] as client. But Mr. St. John offered to settle for a contract lasting at least 18 months.”

The singer was last seen in Los Angeles for two weeks. Suddenly, he appeared at a church, and someone captured a picture where he was wearing a green jacket, camo baseball cap, and jeans. He was seen talking to someone in the picture.

Kanye West has been in the news headlines for the last few months

Ye was involved in controversy after sharing some anti-Semitic posts on social media and was criticized by all those who represent Jewish communities. The artist’s Twitter account was also suspended in October 2022 following a tweet where he wrote:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On Jewsis people. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

A Meta representative said that they restricted Kanye West from sharing anything on Instagram and that his posts were also removed for violating their guidelines. Following his anti-Semitic comments, he was named Antisemite Of The Year by StopAntisemitism.

He was then removed from the social audio app Clubhouse after claiming that the Chinese used Jews to control black people. Various companies like Balenciaga and Adidas ended their ties with West, which eventually reduced his net worth.

