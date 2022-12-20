What happened to Terry Hall? Tributes pour in as lead singer of The Specials dies aged 63

Well-known musician and member of The Specials, Terry Hall, recently passed away on December 19 at the age of 63. The artist suffered from some yet-to-be-revealed illness, which eventually led to his demise.
The band announced the unfortunate news on Twitter by posting a picture and describing him as one of the best musicians born in the country, further addressing him as the best husband and father, adding:
“His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.”
In another post, the band requested fans and media to respect the family's privacy.
The singer was popular for his collaborations with well-known faces from the music industry like Stephen Duffy, Gorillaz, Tricky, Leila Arab, Nouvelle Vague, and more.
Netizens pay tribute to The Special's Terry Hall on Twitter
Terry Hall gained recognition in all these years for his work with several bands and his successful solo career. Various social media platforms, including Twitter, were flooded with tributes when people heard about his sad demise.
Born on March 19, 1959, Terence Edward Hall joined The Specials in 1977. The artist remained a part of the band's several successful albums.
Hall then formed another band, Fun Boy Three, with Lynval Golding and Neville Staple of The Specials. The band remained active for three years and released two albums – The Fun Boy Three and Waiting. They also released four compilation albums, followed by nine singles, including Really Saying Something, Summertime, Our Lips Are Sealed, and more.
The artist started a new band, The Colourfield, which was active from 1984 to 1987. The rest of the members included Toby Lyons, Karl Shale, and Gary Dwyer. Their first album, Virgins and Philistines, was released in April 1985, followed by their second album Deception in March 1987.
The Colourfield also released an EP in January 1986 and two compilation albums. They were well-known for their singles like Thinking of You, Yours Sincerely, Running Away, She, and more.
Terry Hall then formed a trio called Terry, Blair & Anouchka in 1989. They released one album in 1990 followed by two singles – Missing and Ultra Modern Nursery Rhyme in 1989 and 1990 respectively.
He formed a duo called Vegas which became well-known for their only self-titled debut album along with songs like Possessed, She, and Walk into the Wind.
After being a part of several groups, he pursued a solo career. His debut studio album, Home, reached the top of the UK Album Chart. His last album, Laugh, was released in 1997 and reached 50th position on the UK Album Chart. Hall continued to perform at various events and made special appearances on hit albums by other artists.
Terry Hall’s survivors include his wife Lindy Heymann and three sons.