What happened to Terry Hall? Tributes pour in as lead singer of The Specials dies aged 63

Well-known musician and member of The Specials, Terry Hall, recently passed away on December 19 at the age of 63. The artist suffered from some yet-to-be-revealed illness, which eventually led to his demise.

The band announced the unfortunate news on Twitter by posting a picture and describing him as one of the best musicians born in the country, further addressing him as the best husband and father, adding:

“His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.”

The Specials @thespecials It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. (1/4)

In another post, the band requested fans and media to respect the family's privacy.

The singer was popular for his collaborations with well-known faces from the music industry like Stephen Duffy, Gorillaz, Tricky, Leila Arab, Nouvelle Vague, and more.

Netizens pay tribute to The Special's Terry Hall on Twitter

Terry Hall gained recognition in all these years for his work with several bands and his successful solo career. Various social media platforms, including Twitter, were flooded with tributes when people heard about his sad demise.

David Renshaw @ddavidrenshaw Probably one of the best British singles of all time. RIP Terry Hall.

Alex Andlau @AlexAndlau Blasting The Specials extra loud tonight. RIP Terry Hall. Thanks for the joy 🖤🤍

Billy Bragg @billybragg The Specials were a celebration of how British culture was envigorated by Caribbean immigration but the onstage demenour of their lead singer was a reminder that they were in the serious business of challenging our perception of who we were in the late 1970s. RIP Terry Hall

Andy Bell @Andybebop At 11 I suddenly wanted a Harrington with red tartan lining, a Fred Perry shirt, black sta prest, white socks and black loafers with tassles, all because this mans music had swept through my school like Elvis in '56. Those 2 @thespecials albums are pure genius. RIP Terry Hall

Nik Hunt @NikHunt_ RIP Terry Hall



A very special man



A very special man

Matt Goss @mattgoss #terryhall @thespecials Terry Hall… thank you so much for your words, your melodies and your brilliant creative journey that we were lucky to share with you. RIP Terry Hall #thespecials

sean jones @seany180 #thecolourfield One of THE greatest British music artists. An iconic and utterly individual frontman with THAT voice . This cuts so hard. So many songs I could chose that were anthems of my youth but I'll go with this underrated classic RIP Terry Hall

Clayton Cubitt @claytoncubitt



Clayton Cubitt @claytoncubitt RIP to a personal hero, Terry Hall of The Specials, icon of working class antiracist solidarity, his whole life. Thank you for your message and your style through it all.

Tom Cullen @YesTom Sage words from one of the greats.



Enjoy yourself, it’s later than you think.



RIP, Terry Hall.



Tom Cullen @YesTom Sage words from one of the greats. Enjoy yourself, it's later than you think. RIP, Terry Hall.

Timmy Mallett @TimmyMallett



Often shy, sometimes reticent when we spoke he came alive in his music



Timmy Mallett @TimmyMallett So sorry to hear sad news of Terry Hall, Frontman to the Specials, Fun boy Three & wonderful Colourfield. Often shy, sometimes reticent when we spoke he came alive in his music God bless you Terry I'll be playing "if you ever think of me I'll be thinking of you" #RIP

Terry Hall performed with several other bands apart from The Specials

Born on March 19, 1959, Terence Edward Hall joined The Specials in 1977. The artist remained a part of the band's several successful albums.

Hall then formed another band, Fun Boy Three, with Lynval Golding and Neville Staple of The Specials. The band remained active for three years and released two albums – The Fun Boy Three and Waiting. They also released four compilation albums, followed by nine singles, including Really Saying Something, Summertime, Our Lips Are Sealed, and more.

Terry Hall was mostly known as a member of The Specials (Image via Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

The artist started a new band, The Colourfield, which was active from 1984 to 1987. The rest of the members included Toby Lyons, Karl Shale, and Gary Dwyer. Their first album, Virgins and Philistines, was released in April 1985, followed by their second album Deception in March 1987.

The Colourfield also released an EP in January 1986 and two compilation albums. They were well-known for their singles like Thinking of You, Yours Sincerely, Running Away, She, and more.

Terry Hall then formed a trio called Terry, Blair & Anouchka in 1989. They released one album in 1990 followed by two singles – Missing and Ultra Modern Nursery Rhyme in 1989 and 1990 respectively.

He formed a duo called Vegas which became well-known for their only self-titled debut album along with songs like Possessed, She, and Walk into the Wind.

After being a part of several groups, he pursued a solo career. His debut studio album, Home, reached the top of the UK Album Chart. His last album, Laugh, was released in 1997 and reached 50th position on the UK Album Chart. Hall continued to perform at various events and made special appearances on hit albums by other artists.

Terry Hall’s survivors include his wife Lindy Heymann and three sons.

