"Bro is plotting something": Kanye West is missing report takes over internet, sparks wild reactions 

Disgraced rapper Kanye West has not made any controversial statements in recent weeks, leading followers to believe that the singer has gone missing. Netizens swiftly canceled the singer ever since he started making antisemitic statements. However, it seems as if critics await his next move in the media.

In recent months, West has appeared in several interviews, including that of Alex Jones, Gavin McInnes, and Tim Pool's among others. The rapper has taken over headlines due to his endless anti-Jew rants. However, in the last two weeks, Ye has gone silent.

According to the Twitter page Raphousetv, the rapper’s ex-business manager claimed that Kanye West has been unable to be found for “weeks.”

Raphousetv (RHTV) @raphousetv2 Pray for Ye 🏾 Kanye West has reportedly been unable to be found for "weeks".His ex-business manager can't find him or get in contact with himPray for Ye Kanye West has reportedly been unable to be found for "weeks".His ex-business manager can't find him or get in contact with him😨 Pray for Ye🙏🏾 https://t.co/9QwOyQBZFh

His ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family also hosted an extravagant Christmas party where the rapper was not seen spending time with his four children Chicago, North, Psalm and Saint.

Netizens react to Kanye West going missing

Internet users were flabbergasted to hear that the Donda singer had gone missing. After his recent and regular interviews and paparazzi appearances, many expected him to remain in front of the camera. The Yeezy designer also announced that he would be standing for the 2024 presidential election, which would be another reason for West to stay in the limelight.

However, it seems like Kanye West is laying low. Several of his followers are weary of the rapper’s silence. Many opined that as the rapper returns to the limelight, he might lead with an explosive announcement. Some believed that the 45-year-old was being forced to stay away from the media after spewing anti-Jew rhetoric.

A few reactions to his disappearance read:

Mr Stiff On A Bitch @2ooHood So It Ain’t Weird To Y’all That Kanye Came Up Missing. Nobody Seen Him In Weeks🤦🏾‍♂️ So It Ain’t Weird To Y’all That Kanye Came Up Missing. Nobody Seen Him In Weeks🤦🏾‍♂️

Kaelynn KK Harris @kaelynnharris Is Kanye really missing??? If this is true we need to find him … like? … Is Kanye really missing??? If this is true we need to find him … like? …

ed JAMAR thomas @TheEdShow_ Kanye missing is kinda weird Kanye missing is kinda weird

Bunny💋 @Black_Bunnyyyy Kanye West is reportedly missing..Let's hope it stays that way.. Kanye West is reportedly missing..Let's hope it stays that way.. https://t.co/bNUM1ZfpYl

YTS_PITT @YoungPitt95 They saying Kanye missing🤦🏽‍♂️…I told y’all he needed to be protected They saying Kanye missing🤦🏽‍♂️…I told y’all he needed to be protected

Logan Angelo @LoganAngelo999 Kanye missing yeah I don’t have a good feeling at all Kanye missing yeah I don’t have a good feeling at all

BIG TASHA @HeLiccMyRollz Kanye ain’t missing he just tryna run frm the Illuminati Kanye ain’t missing he just tryna run frm the Illuminati

Black Colored Voni @VoniVodka Is Kanye really missing? If he didn’t see the kids for Christmas that’s already concerning Is Kanye really missing? If he didn’t see the kids for Christmas that’s already concerning

It is important to note that the identity of the alleged former business manager remains unverified. It is possible that the Bound 2 singer is simply staying indoors and away from the cameras for a moment.

Kim Kardashian shares co-parenting experience with Kanye West

In an interview with Angie Martinez on the IRL podcast, the reality star hinted that she and West split amicably. The SKIMS founder also revealed:

“I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids.”

The mother-of-four also shared that she did her best to hide West’s antisemitic statements and other public attacks from her children. As she began tearing up, Kim Kardashian said:

“In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on, on the outside world. I’m holding on by a thread, and I am so close to that not happening. But while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth. For as long as I can.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also revealed that she tries to show her children that she supports their father even by playing his music for them in the car, for example.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was finalized a month ago. The former couple share joint custody of the children. However, the children mostly reside in Kardashian’s residence most of the time.

