“She said a whole lot of nothing” - Netizens slam Kim Kardashian as reality star addresses Balenciaga backlash on IRL podcast

In an interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, media personality Kim Kardashian defended her response to the Balenciaga scandal on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The luxury brand has been accused of promoting child p*rnography after a disturbing campaign for their Spring/Summer 2023 collection was launched on November 16, 2022. The images featured children posing with teddy bears in bondage gear.

People were outraged over many celebrities staying quiet about the campaign, including Kim's late response addressing the issue. She is a frequent collaborator with the luxury brand and has featured in many of the brand's campaigns.

In the interview, Kim Kardashian explained that people are upset with her for not canceling the luxury brand, stating:

"But because I didn't say, 'F**k you, Balenciaga. That's it,' people got mad at that... So they're mad if I don't speak out. They're mad if I do speak out, and if I don't cancel."

One Twitter user, Katlyn Moss, called out Kim for her empty words stating:

"The Balenciaga saga just exposed your sick vanity" - Netizens condemn Kim Kardashian's rant on podcast

Fans slammed Kim Kardashian after her candid interview with Angie Martinez. Many called out her refusal to take a stronger response and cut ties with Balenciaga as a means to still profit from the brand while "appeasing the backlash." They called it "vanity."

Others pointed out that she benefited from cancel culture and now when it is relevant and necessary, she is backing out. Some users brought up the time Kim tried to "sabotage" Taylor Swift's career over her feud with Kim's ex Ye (Kanye West).

A Twitterati, Clairina Paquette, questioned the socialite:

"Did you cut ties with Balenciaga Kim? Why is it so hard for you to cut ties with p*dophiles?"

A user, @jjshiskova, went through Kim's Instagram account and noted that she still follows the brand.

Another user took the example of an ex Balenciaga employee who quit after news of the scandal broke. The former employee urged celebrities to follow suit as they have a "voice."

After the Balenciaga scandal, Kim Kardashian shared an Instagram post wearing one of the brand's shirts (a collaboration with Adidas). As a result, citizens urged her to condemn the brand.

However, it took Kim a long time to release a statement. In a series of Tweets, she cited wanting to investigate herself as the reason for the delay. She addressed her shock at the images, saying:

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

The socialite concluded her statement by saying that she was re-evaluating her relationship with the luxury brand.

