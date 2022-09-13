Tennis news today: Serena Williams dazzles in Balenciaga for Vogue at New York Fashion Week, Simona Halep undergoes nose surgery | September 13, 2022

While Serena Williams has left the tennis courts behind, she continues to be intertwined with the glitz and glamor of the fashion world. Vogue is celebrating its 130th anniversary and held a special event during the ongoing New York Fashion Week yesterday, with the American being an integral part of it.

Simona Halep has suffered from breathing issues for quite some time now and has undergone surgery to fix the same. Eugenie Bouchard, who's currently competing at the Chennai Open, scored her first win since March 2021 by defeating Joanne Zuger in the first round.

Similarly, Emma Raducanu made a winning start at the Slovenia Open. Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini lead the entry list for the Florence Open.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Serena Williams headlines the Vogue World Runway at New York Fashion Week

Serena Williams opened the Vogue World Runway at New York Fashion Week. The 23-time Grand Slam champion looked stunning in a custom Balenciaga outfit as she strutted down the runway. The event celebrates 130 years of the iconic magazine.

Williams has often juggled her interest in fashion alongside her tennis career and business ventures. But with her recent retirement from the sport, she now has more time on her hands to focus on things outside of tennis.

Simona Halep goes under the knife to fix her breathing issues

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep revealed she has undergone a corrective procedure to fix her breathing issues. She also took the opportunity to get some additional work done as she had plastic surgery on her nose.

"As some might already know, I have been struggling for a while with nose problems and it got worse during the summer especially in Washington. This problem made it hard to breathe and even worse during the nights as I was going through a completely blocked nose. The only way to solve the problem was to undergo surgery. The doctor Daniel Popescu has performed it and taken this opportunity to make a plastic surgery intervention. Thank you!" Halep wrote on Twitter.

Simona Halep @Simona_Halep Hi guys, I have an important message for you. See you soon on the tennis court Hi guys, I have an important message for you. See you soon on the tennis court ❤️ https://t.co/LhAUNtM67e

The surgery went well and Halep is hopeful of making a quick return to tennis after a period of rest.

Eugenie Bouchard scores her first win in more than a year at the Chennai Open

Eugenie Bouchard defeated Joanne Zuger 7-6(4), 6-2 in the first round of the Chennai Open to notch up her first win since March 2021. She was sidelined for more than a year after undergoing surgery last year. The Canadian made her comeback last month at the WTA 125k event in Vancouver, but lost in the opening round.

Bouchard's next opponent is Karman Kaur Thandi, who knocked out eighth seed Chloe Paquet in three sets.

Emma Raducanu advances to the 2nd round of the Slovenia Open

Emma Raducanu's title defense at the US Open ended in the first round itself. She took a last-minute wildcard to compete at the Slovenia Open and has made a winning start there. She led Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 5-3 and was in the middle of serving for the match, but her opponent retired due to injury.

Raducanu will next face either Elizabeth Mandlik or Anna-Lena Friedsam in the second round.

Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini headline the upcoming Florence Open

Italy is set to host a couple of ATP 250 tournaments next month, with the Florence Open being one of them. It'll be held from October 10-16 and quite a few well-known names have signed up for it. Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini are the star headliners.

Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Gael Monfils and Maxime Cressy are some of the other players scheduled to compete.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala