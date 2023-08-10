Kjaer Cream Bronzer: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Kjaer Cream Bronzer is a buildable, versatile bronzer launched by makeup brand Kjaer Weis. It tracklessly melts into the skin to reveal a natural-looking, sun-basked radiance. Kjaer Weis is known for its sustainable packaging and clean makeup formulas.

The Kjear Cream Bronzer is refillable and available in four blendable, flexible shades from light to deep tones: Bask, Riveting, Delight, and Enchant.

Crafted by Kirsten Kjaer Weis, New York-based makeup artist and founder of Kjaer Weis, she has used her experience to formulate versatile and flattering bronzer shades that add dimension and definition to all skin tones.

The Kjaer Cream Bronzer retails at $32 on the Kjaer Weis website.

Kjaer Cream Bronzer: Formulation and much more

Founded by Kirsten Kjaer Weis, a sought-after makeup artist who has worked for fashion magazines like Elle, and Vogue, the makeup brand focuses on luxury organic makeup that caters to all skin types and skin tones.

Talking about their journey, the makeup brand’s website states:

"As an in-demand makeup artist based in New York, Kirsten found that people were sacriﬁcing the health of their skin by using irritating, synthetic makeup. Kirsten used her experience growing up in a natural environment and her knowledge of beauty to pursue uncharted territory in the industry, creating Kjaer Weis - a pioneer in organic, luxury beauty."

The Kjaer Cream Bronzer is the ideal product for an effortless sun-kissed glow. Its ultra-creamy, hydrating, and buildable formulation allows the bronzer to offer instant definition and dimension to the skin.

The Kjear cream bronzer is formulated with certified-organic skincare ingredients and comprises cold-pressed Sweet almond oil, Vanilla extracts, Vitamin E, and Rosehip oil. These ingredients are infused with Kjaer’s exclusive Root of Light, which nourishes, moisturizes, and smoothens the skin to ensure it is healthy and supple.

Moreover, the versatile bronzer tracelessly melts into the skin, saving makeup lovers from cakey bronzer effects. It gives a natural, sun-kissed glow that is seamlessly even and can be used all over the face or just to sculpt and define.

The Kjaer Cream bronzer is available in four shades:

Bask: Soft neutral tan shade

Delight: Neutral medium brown shade

Enchant: Neutral brown shade

Riveting: Golden tan shade

One can apply the cream bronzer with powder, buff, or foundation brushes. There are two suggested methods of application of the buildable and versatile cream bronzer:

For a sunkissed glow: The Kjaer cream bronzer can be applied in bright light or in daylight using a small amount of the product. One can build the bronzer slowly for the natural look, including the neck area for a glow. One must choose a shade slightly darker than their complexion for best results. For contouring and sculpting: One can opt for a color two to three tones darker than one’s original complexion for best results. One must use an effective foundation brush for contouring the jawline and cheeks. Apply a thin layer of the Kjaer cream bronzer along the jawline and under the cheekbones eliminating harsh edges for a smooth, sharp, sculpted look.

The Kjaer Cream Bronzer is packaged in reusable packaging, which is built to last and provides an eco-conscious option to consumers, reducing landfill waste. The newly launched cream bronzer is available on the Kjaer Weis website for $32. It is also available on Bluemercury and Credo Beauty.