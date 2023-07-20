5 best blushes for darker skin tones 

Blushses are the perfect makeup addition to elevate any look. Available in powder and liquid form, these have become popular makeup accessories with multiple brands rolling out new shades and formulations.

Though available in more than just pink-hued shades, finding shades matching melanin-rich skin tones can be challenging. When looking for a shade matching darker skin tones, the aim is to make sure it doesn't look over-the-top and flaky but rather completes the makeup look by lifting the cheeks.

The best way to choose rouge for darker tones is to match it to the undertone, which for medium to dark skin tones is usually warm or neutral.

5 best blushes to elevate the look for darker skin tones

1) Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in the shade Rose Latte

Focussing on a range of cosmetics for hard-to-match skin tones, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty delivers an amazing shade range not only in foundations but blushes as well.

The Rose Latte shade's non-greasy, creamy texture dissolves into the skin and provides an effortless wash of color. This sweat-resistant and water-resistant shade is a soft-bronzed nude and is great for melanin-rich complexion tones to achieve the fresh, no-fuss makeup look.

Talking about this airy light formulation, the brand's website states:

"This is blush the way you’ve always wanted it to be: Easy to use, impossible to overdo, and in a lineup of shades designed to enhance every complexion with a youthful glow."

This vegan, creamy formulation retails for $33 on Fenty Beauty's official website.

2) HUDA Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick in the shade Bold Rusty Red

From the house of Huda Katan's extensive cosmetic range, this bold rusty red shade stick is a long-lasting formulation with 9 hours of coverage.

It comes in the form of a cream stick that glides into the skin and provides a dewy hint of tint to give your cheeks a juicy glow. Infused with lychee extracts and Vitamin E for a moisturizing and soothing effect, the brand claims it feels like a second skin.

The Bold Rusty Red shade is a mix of dark red and brown hues, making it ideal for the darker skin tone. Winner of Allure's 'Best of Beauty Award' 2022, this vegan, fragrance-free shade retails for $25 on Huda Beauty's official website.

3) MAC Glow Play Blush in the shade Groovy

Luxury beauty brand MAC's cushiony soft textured formulation in the shade Groovy offers fool-proof sheer to medium buildable coverage.

This bright pink coral shade is ideal for medium to dark skin tones to create a radiant look. Dermatologically tested and non-acnegenic, this long-lasting rouge provides immediate radiance.

MAC's all-day wear formulation retails for $33 on the brand's official website.

4) e.l.f Cosmetics Putty Blush in the shade Caribbean

This e.l.f cosmetics putty product is well known for its wide appeal and clean formulations that are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and synthetic-free.

Its putty-to-powder consistency is lightweight, silky, and gives the complexion a natural shine as it melts into the skin. This is a highly pigmented, cream shade that transforms into a semi-matte formula with a powder finish from a cream.

Enriched with Vitamin E and Argan oil, the shade Caribbean is a love child of deep red and maroon shades, perfect for dark skin tone cheeks.

This semi-matte finish shade retails for $7 on the brand's official website.

5) Nudestix Nudies Blush Stick in the shade Moodie Blu

This creamy formula in the shade Moodie Blu will bring out your complexion, delivering a healthy and youthful finish.

These sticks can multitask as eye and lip shades and are convenient to carry around and use. The Nudestix rouge sticks come with a dual-ended colour block and a high-quality makeup brush on each side for better application.

This matte multitasking face stick retails for $35 on the Nudesitx official website.

With makeup brands creating varied shades for diverse skin tones, finding the perfect cheek-elevating, glowy blushes is no longer rocket science for darker skin-toned beauties.