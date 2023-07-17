Where to get ColourPop Cosmetics Instant Crush Matte Cream Blush? Price, shades and more details explored

ColourPop Cosmetics recently launched their Instant Crush Cream Blush which has an innovative creamy formula that dries down matte. The beauty brand is well-known for its exciting collabs and funky product names, offering some of the most adorable packaging to add to your vanity.

Cream blushers tend to be hydrating and dewy, which makes ColourPop Cosmetics' new blush a must-try for beauty enthusiasts. This cheek product is perfect for summer, as it gives a beautiful matte finish that is especially desirable on hot and humid days.

Cream blushers by ColourPop are easier to use and can be blended out by simply using your fingertips. They are fool-proof and make blush placement a no-brainer, perfect for beginners and experts alike. ColourPop Cosmetics' cream blush has a super lightweight formula that feels like one is wearing nothing on their cheeks, making it comfortable to wear over longer periods.

ColourPop Cosmetics Instant Crush Matte Cream Blush is available on the beauty brand's website, retailing for $12 each. It's available in eight distinct tones and comes in a portable case with a mirror for fast touch-ups on the road.

ColourPop Cosmetics Instant Crush Matte Cream Blush has a creamy formula that dries down matte

ColourPop Cosmetics Instant Crush Matte Cream Blush is an easy-to-use blusher that makes on-the-go applications effortless and quick. The formula starts off as a cream that dries down matte, offering a soft-focus finish to the cheeks. The product is lightweight and non-greasy, making it perfect for individuals with oily skin as well.

The creamy formula glides on the cheeks effortlessly and blends in seamlessly for a light wash of color that looks natural. The product is highly buildable, making it great for both natural and full glam makeup looks. Even when layered, the cream blush provides the cheeks with a natural-looking flush that will last for long.

The cream blush is available in eight gorgeous shades that can provide a natural flush for all skin tones:

Angel Energy is a beautiful soft baby pink that is perfect for individuals with a lighter skin tone. Cherry Blossom has a pinkish shade that is best suited for individuals with cool undertones. Poppi is a stunning peachy hue, perfect for summery makeup looks. Whole Mood is a mix of Angel Energy and Poppi, providing a peachy pink tint to the cheeks. Bali Baby has a nude pink shade that will be perfect for natural nude makeup looks. Sunset Strip is a pretty rose pink that is best suited for individuals with warm undertones. TTYL is a pinkish-red hue that would be perfect for a more intense makeup look. Coyote has a gorgeous deep berry shade that will provide a natural-looking flush to individuals with a deeper skin tone.

The product comes infused with skin-loving ingredients for soft and smooth skin. Capuaçu butter and shea butter provide intense nourishment to the skin, leaving it well-moisturized throughout the day. The moisturizing ingredients make the blusher comfortable to wear for longer periods and avoid the makeup from looking cakey.

ColourPop Cosmetics Instant Crush Matte Cream Blush also uses a fruity blend of strawberry, apricot, raspberry and elderberry that is loaded with antioxidants. The fruit blend helps fight damage caused by free radicals and environmental aggressors, leaving the skin blemish-free.

ColourPop Cosmetics Instant Crush Matte Cream Blush is already available on the beauty brand's website and one can grab them for $12 each. If you are someone who enjoys applying cheek products using their fingertips, this would be the perfect product for you.