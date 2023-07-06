Where to get Florence by Mills Cheeky Pop Blush Stick? Price, shades and more details explored

Millie Bobby Brown's beauty brand Florence by Mills has been launching some amazing products as of late, with their latest addition being the All Eyes on You collection. Following the successful launch of her eye makeup collection, the Stranger Things actress will be launching a multi-purpose blush stick that can be used for the eyes, lips and cheeks.

Millie Bobby Brown's recent launches put an emphasis on easy-to-use makeup products, with the All Eyes on You collection offering a super convenient eyeshadow stick that can be blended out using one's fingers.

The blush stick is designed with a similar theme in mind. Its creamy formula is conveniently packaged in a stick form, making it easy for beginners to use.

Blush sticks make the makeup application as easy as a swipe and dab, allowing one to skip the makeup brushes if they would like. They are perfect for traveling, as the product is compact and doesn't require a makeup brush for application.

The best part about blush sticks is that often they can be used in multiple ways, allowing one to carry fewer makeup products while they are traveling.

Florence by Mills Cheeky Pop Blush Stick (Image via Ulta Beauty)

Florence by Mills Cheeky Pop Blush Stick is also a multi-use product, which can be used for eye, lip and cheek makeup. The beauty brand hasn't revealed the official launch date yet, but one can expect it soon as the product is already listed on the Ulta Beauty website.

The blush stick will be retailing for $18 and will be available on the Florence by Mills website as well.

Millie Bobby Brown's Florence by Mills will be introducing an easy-to-use blush stick to their makeup range

Millie Bobby Brown's Cheeky Pop Blush Stick is a super convenient makeup product that adds a pop of color to the cheeks, eyes and lips. The creamy formula is a multi-use product, reducing three different steps to one single product. The blush stick provides a natural wash of color to the skin, which leaves behind a radiant finish to replicate a healthy flush.

The blush stick can be directly used on the skin, eliminating the hassle of having a makeup brush handy at all times. The blusher is available in six gorgeous shades that are easy to blend and give a skin-like finish.

Iridescent Izzy is a peachy shade with a stunning shimmery finish that would be perfect for the summer.

is a peachy shade with a stunning shimmery finish that would be perfect for the summer. Magic Maria has a coral hue with a warm undertone, which is perfect for summertime for individuals with warm undertones.

has a coral hue with a warm undertone, which is perfect for summertime for individuals with warm undertones. Kind Kelly is a nude tint with a hint of pink that would work especially well with nude makeup looks with a natural feel.

is a nude tint with a hint of pink that would work especially well with nude makeup looks with a natural feel. Lavish Lina has a bright berry shade that is deeper than the other shades and would work well with darker skin tones.

has a bright berry shade that is deeper than the other shades and would work well with darker skin tones. My Mimi is a super warm-toned pink that leans more towards brown.

is a super warm-toned pink that leans more towards brown. Rosy Rhona has a dusty rose hue that would be perfect for subtle and nude makeup looks.

Florence by Mills Cheeky Pop Blush Stick (Image via Ulta Beauty)

Florence by Mills Cheeky Pop Blush Stick features a creamy formula that is highly blendable, which helps with the appearance of pores as well. The moisturizing formulation smoothly glides on the skin, avoiding any tugging or pulling during makeup application.

The blush stick is infused with mango and shea butter that helps keep the skin nice and hydrated throughout the day. For the pore-blurring action, the product uses silica, which also helps smoothen out any skin texture. The formula is comfortable to wear over long periods and is highly buildable as well, making it perfect for full glam looks.

Florence by Mills Cheeky Pop Blush Stick has convenient twist-up packaging, making it easy-to-use for everyone.

Retailing for $18, the blush stick will soon be available on the Florence by Mills and Ulta Beauty website.

Poll : 0 votes