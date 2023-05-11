Where to get the new shades of BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer Blush + Bronzer? Price, formula and more details explored

BareMinerals launched two new shades of their BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer on May 9, 2023, and they are absolutely gorgeous. Blonzer has been one of their bestsellers and the beauty brand launched two new shades for the popular product: Kiss of Spice and Kiss of Mauve.

The product was already available in three different shades but only had pinkish and peachy shades to offer. With the two new shades, one can even go for a true bronzer hue or even a subtle mauve.

BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer retails for $26 and one can grab the product at the BareMinerals, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Walmart, and Macy's websites. They recently launched at QVC as well, so you can keep an eye out for them as the Shop QVC website usually has some great deals to offer.

BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer is an innovative blush-bronzer hybrid

Blonzer is a unique blush plus bronzer product that provides the cheeks with a beautiful rosy hue, while also giving the skin a sun-kissed glow. It is a clean product with no parabens, talc, SLS, and PEG.

It also doesn't contain any synthetic fragrances, making it perfect for individuals with skin sensitivity. The hybrid product makes blush and bronzer application super easy by combining the two into one simple step.

After many requests from their users, the BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer is finally available at QVC. The two new hues are presently only available on the Shop QVC website, but one can expect to see them at other reputed beauty retailer platforms soon.

Being a talc-free formula, the Blonzer is not overly drying and can be used by people with dry skin as well. The finely-milled particles ensure a smooth application, which helps minimize the look of blemishes and skin texture.

BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer has a silky texture that effortlessly glides over the skin. The finely-milled powder blends in seamlessly, giving one a natural, skin-like finish. It is a highly buildable formula, so one can use it for both no-makeup makeup looks and full-glam makeup looks.

The bronzing particles give the skin a luminous glow that is very similar to the sun-kissed radiance one gets after being out and about in the sun. This is the perfect product to have in your makeup bag for the upcoming summer. Look sun-kissed all day long without risking sun damage from laying under the sun.

The formula uses skin-loving minerals to have a rejuvenating effect on the skin. The naturally derived ingredients have several skincare benefits, which will ensure the skin isn't left feeling dry and stretchy.

The formula is made such that it leaves the skin feeling comfortable even if it is worn all day. BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer is extremely lightweight and provides the skin with a healthy glow. The best part about this product is that the shades are universal and work beautifully with all skin tones.

Kiss of Spice is a warm bronze shade and Kiss of Mauve has a dusty mauve hue. The former leans more towards a bronzer, whereas Kiss of Mauve has a shade that is best used as a blush.

To apply the product, one will need a large fluffy brush. The best way to apply the Blonzer is the viral W blush hack, as stated by the brand itself. This gives the high points of the face a gorgeous sun-tanned look.

BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer in Kiss of Spice and Kiss of Mauve are exclusively available at the Shop QVC website as of now. Kiss of Mauve is currently out of stock, but one can register to their waitlist and grab them when they are available next.

QVC is offering a sale and providing a Blooming Blush Brush with the Blonzer for $34 only.

