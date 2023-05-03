Where to get L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush? Price, shades and more explored

L'Oréal Paris recently launched L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush and it is everything one needs for a gorgeous natural makeup look. The lightweight product adds a healthy dose of color to the cheeks and is a super long-lasting blusher that doesn't melt away even on hot and humid days, making it the perfect product for the upcoming summer season.

One can grab the L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush from Ulta Beauty for $15.99 and it is currently only available on their website. Until May 2, 2023, it was only accessible to their Platinum and Diamond members, but now anybody can grab the blusher from the website. Since the product is exclusive to Ulta Beauty as of now, one should grab it while they still have the chance.

L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush gives a bold pop of color to the cheeks

The L'Oréal Paris Infallible Blush has a lightweight formula and comes as a pressed powder cake. It gives a bold color pay-off with one swipe of the brush and feels weightless even when one wears it for longer periods.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible range is one of their bestselling lines of products, and the beauty brand used the crowd-favorite Infallible powder formula to create their new blusher. The long-lasting formula lasts on the cheeks for up to 24 hours and does not budge even on the hottest days of the year.

L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush in Daring Rosewood (Image via Ulta)

Although lightweight, the blusher is highly buildable, making it perfect for both natural and full glam makeup looks. The non-comedogenic formula ensures individuals with oily and acne-prone skin can also use the blusher without any worries.

The powder formula is heat-proof, waterproof, transfer-proof, and humidity-proof, making it a great product to have in your travel makeup bag. It comes in four different shades: Fearless Coral, Confident Pink, Legendary Berry, and Daring Rosewood.

Fearless Coral is a sweet peachy coral shade.

Confident Pink is the classic pink hue that everybody loves.

Legendary Berry has a purple tint for all the warm-toned individuals out there who are struggling to find the right blusher for themselves.

Daring Rosewood is a muted rose pink shade for people who want a deeper-toned blush.

L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush in Legendary Berry (Image via Ulta)

If one wants a greater pigment, then using a fluffy makeup brush is the way to go. However, for a no-makeup makeup look, it is best to use a damp beauty blender to blend the product into the skin for a seamless, natural-looking flush. For best results, apply the blusher from the apples of the cheeks to the temples, which will give your cheekbones a nice touch of color.

The L'Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush is currently available at Ulta Beauty only and retails for $15.99. It comes in four absolutely gorgeous shades that will look great with all skin tones. The product gives a beautiful soft matte finish, perfect for the viral 'cloud skin' makeup look.

