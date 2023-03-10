7 new and popular hair care products ruling the beauty market

Hair care products are forever evolving, and the industry has seen a change in focus from hair styling to hair health in recent times. Instead of opting for temporary styling fixes, customers have started looking for products that target their hair problems, an approach that was reserved for skincare until much recently.

Naturally, brands saw the demand and started catering for the same. The general direction of most up-and-coming hair care products focuses on holistic hair health. There is also an added focus on scalp health, which is a prerequisite for healthy hair.

There is also an uptrend in hair care brands incorporating skincare ingredients into hair care products, as the beauty industry takes a holistic approach to scalp health.

So, here are some of the top hair care products in the beauty market right now.

From bond-building serums to hydra-fortifiant shampoos: Popular hair care products in 2023

1) Nécessaire The Scalp Serum

This is the perfect serum for thicker, healthier hair. The restorative serum comes with a Biomimetic Peptide Blend, which helps with thinning hair and encourages hair growth. It also comes with Hyaluronic Acid for hydration and Green Tea Extract for flake-free scalp.

However, it must be noted that this is a scalp serum - not a hair serum. Users need to apply this directly to their scalp. The best way to do this is to part your hair, apply a few drops of serum to the scalp, and massage it in. Since the serum is oil-free, greasy hair is not a concern users will have to deal with.

The hair care product retails for $58 on the Nécessaire website.

2) Bumble and Bumble Bond-Building Repair Oil Serum

The hair problem that this serum targets is damage due to coloring and styling. Bond-building serums are in, and Bumble and Bumble's serum promises cortex-to-cuticle repair. It has a Honey Bond Building Complex which helps reverse damage and gives you ultra-glossy hair.

This is a serum to reach for when you have colored hair or style your hair regularly, whether it be chemical styling or heat styling. It helps with split ends, frizz, tangling, and also protects the hair from heat tools.

Even without hair damage, users can incorporate it into their hair care routine if they plan to start styling or coloring their hair. This hair care product can serve as a precautionary measure and help prevent future damage.

This hair care product sells for $43 on the Bumble and Bumble website.

3) L'Oreal Paris Dream Lengths Curls Micellar Shampoo

Micellar water has taken over the makeup industry for cleansing makeup in one swipe. L'Oreal's Dream Lengths Curls Micellar Shampoo makes use of this ingredient in a water-to-foam formula which deeply cleanses the scalp. It also helps remove all the build-up from hair styling products without being harsh on the hair.

The shampoo is best for curly to coiled hair, as it provides long-lasting hydration and further defines the curls. With more and more people embracing their curls, this is a great shampoo to add to your hair care routine. The dream combination of Hyaluronic Acid and Castor Oil helps the hair sculpt and retain its shape.

The hair care product retails for $12.99 on the L'Oreal Paris website.

4) TRESemmé One Step Sleek 5 in 1 Smoothing Hair Cream

This hair cream goes down the path of styling rather than hair health. It is best suited for people who have trouble taming their thick, frizzy hair. The hair care product is a serum-cream hybrid, which helps hydrate your hair like a cream and glossify your hair like a serum.

This is a must-have if frizzy hair is your main concern. It controls the frizz for up to 24 hours and takes care of 5 steps with 1 product. It simplifies the hair styling routine quite a bit, thus making it a fan favorite of people who struggle with sleek hairstyles.

The hair product sells for $7 on the Walmart website.

5) Kérastase Genesis Bain Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo

This fortifying shampoo is specially for weakened hair, which is prone to breakage. It clarifies the scalp gently while reinforcing the hair strands to reduce hairfall. The formula is soft on the hair and is best suited for fine hair. The Edelweiss Native Cells and Ginger Root combination strengthens the hair fiber for added resilience.

This anti-hairfall shampoo comes in two variants: for Normal to Oily hair and for Normal to Dry hair.

The hair product retails for $40 on the Kérastase website.

6) OUAI Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

OUAI's Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is another hair care product that incorporates a well-known skincare ingredient to address hair concerns. This shampoo makes use of Salicylic Acid to help users get rid of their dandruff issues.

The product claims to be less drying than other anti-dandruff shampoos as it makes use of propanediol caprylate and gentle surfactants. The shampoo also provides relief from seborrheic dermatitis and psoriasis. It deeply cleanses the scalp while maintaining scalp comfort and is not overly drying for the hair strands.

The hair care product sells for $36 on the OUAI website.

7) Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

This bond-protecting serum is great for people who are out and about and need a hair care product to help shield their hair from pollution. The product claims to shield the hair from pollution for 48 hours. The Red Algae Extract provides an antioxidant-rich formula to fight free radical damage.

The serum uses scientifically proven Olaplex Bond Building technology, which will help repair your hair from damage caused by heat styling, coloring, and chemical treatments.

The hair care product retails for $30 on the Olaplex website.

Poll : 0 votes