Where to get Valentino Liquirosso 2 in 1 Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick & Blush? Release date, price, shades and more explored

Valentino Beauty Liquirosso will soon be available for purchase in the US and beauty enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on this product. The runway-inspired shades are bright and statement worthy, lending a bright pop of color to the lips and cheeks.

Valentino Liquirosso 2-in-1 Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick and Blush is best known for its intense color payoff, which will be perfect for a full glam look. The liquid formula of this product provides a matte finish, while the soft blur technology works to improve the appearance of skin texture and blemishes.

The easy-to-wear formula is highly buildable, making it perfect for stage and runway makeup. One can even apply it in small amounts to add a bright pop of color to natural makeup looks. The lightweight formula makes it comfortable to wear over long periods, leaving the skin deeply moisturized.

Valentino Liquirosso 2-in-1 Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick and Blush will be available in the Sephora app, starting July 24, 2023. It will also be available on the website and in Sephora stores, starting July 25. The lip and cheek product will be available in 12 different shades and retail for $40 each.

Valentino Beauty's Liquirosso provides a pop of color with a beautiful matte finish

The luxury fashion house's beauty products have been a crowd-favorite amongst makeup enthusiasts, with formulas that are decadent and luxurious. Liquirosso is the beauty brand's first product that dabbles into intense color pay-off. The easy-to-wear formula is multi-purpose in nature, which one can use both on their lips and cheeks.

The liquid formula dries down matte and is available in 12 intense shades that will leave the skin soft and dewy.

Catch Me If You Can is a cool-toned pinkish nude shade that provides the lips with a natural wash of color.

Into The Nude has a nude mauve hue that would be perfect for individuals with a warm undertone.

After Club is a neutral-toned peachy nude that would be perfect for summer.

Nude In Motion has a deeper nude tint with a cool undertone, which would be great for full glam nude makeup looks.

Nude In Roma is a deep brown shade that can be used instead of Nude in Motion by individuals with a warm undertone.

Undressed Velvet has a deep red tint that is specially made for individuals with a warm undertone.

Rosso Valentino is a classic red hue that would be perfect for a bold red lip.

See You Later has a burnt orangish red shade with a warm undertone.

Take The Lipstick And Run is a stunning brick red that would be perfect if you would like a bold red lip but are not a fan of the classic bright red lip shade.

Ciao Rosso is a super bright orange that will pair well with a summery look.

Highway To Plum is a unique cool-toned plum shade that is not as bright as most plum shades available in the beauty market.

Pink Is Punk has a bright hot pink hue that will work well with a Barbie-core look.

Valentino Liquirosso 2-in-1 Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick and Blush is infused with the goodness of Peony flower extract. The formula offers a moisturizing effect on the lips and cheeks for up to 12 hours.

The product uses volatile oils and spherical fillers for an effortless glide, ensuring there is no tugging or pulling during makeup application.

Valentino Liquirosso 2 in 1 Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick and Blush has a highly blendable formula that provides intense color without looking cakey. Available in 12 different shades, it comes in a range of nudes and vibrant pinks and reds.

The lip and cheek product will be available for $40 on the Sephora website. starting July 25, 2023.

