Where to get Too Faced Cosmic Crush Collection? Price, products and more explored

Recently, Too Faced made an exciting announcement about their new Cosmic Crush Collection. This collection features a stunning range of makeup products that are designed to add a shimmery touch to your eyes, cheeks, and lips. The beauty brand is widely recognized for its playful approach to beauty.

The collection consists of an eyeshadow palette with some stunning shades, complete with shimmery and glittery hues to help create dazzling eye makeup looks. Along with that, the makeup collection also offers highlighter and lip gloss, which further extend the theme of shimmery makeup products.

Too Faced Cosmic Crush Collection's products are perfect for a full glam makeup look, bringing in the drama with their uber shimmery shades. The hues are fun and futuristic, with a skin-like finish that will ensure one has flawless makeup looks.

One can grab the Cosmic Crush Collection's products from the beauty brand's website, with the makeup products retailing for $33-52. Other than the highlighter, the rest of the products are available in one shade only.

The powder highlighter is available in two different shades to ensure it perfectly blends in with every skin tone.

Too Faced Cosmic Crush Collection has some super shimmery makeup products

Too Faced Cosmic Crush Collection consists of three different products: Cosmic Crush Eyeshadow Palette, Lip Injection Maximum Plump Lip Gloss in Cosmic Crush, and Moon Crush Highlighter in Shooting Star and Summer Moon.

The beauty brand is well-known for their fun naming of the products and they did not disappoint with this collection as well, as all the product names are perfectly fitting for the cosmic theme.

Cosmic Crush Eyeshadow Palette comes with 16 different shades, which has a healthy mix of metallics, shimmers and mattes. The shades are super pigmented and can help create a dazzling eye makeup look.

Too Faced claims the eyeshadow shades are a one-swipe payoff, giving one the most pigmented looks with a single swipe. The pressed powder cakes have a creamy texture that are easy to blend, making makeup application fun and effortless.

Lip Injection Maximum Plump Lip Gloss is a plumping lip gloss that is available for a limited period only. It is a highly effective lip plumper that has instant results, leaving the lips more plump with every single use. It intensely hydrates the lips, giving them a healthier look over time.

Moon Crush Highlighter is a powder product that comes with the seamlessness of a liquid highlighter. The innovative formula leaves behind a skin-like finish with a 'glass skin' glow. The powder formula makes it super easy to use. The best part about this product is that it can be used in multiple ways.

Moon Crush Highlighter is available in two stunning shades: Summer Moon and Shooting Star.

Shooting Star is more cool-toned compared to Summer Moon, making it suitable for individuals with a cool undertone. While the hue is universally flattering, the two different shades ensure that there is something for everyone, regardless of their skin's undertones.

Too Faced Cosmic Crush Collection is available in a range of $33-52 on the brand's website. The eyeshadow palette retails for $52, lip gloss retails for $33 and both the highlighter shades retail for $36 each.

If you are a fan of shimmery makeup products, then this is the perfect collection for you.

Poll : 0 votes