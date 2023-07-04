Where to get Too Faced x Pop-Tarts Eyeshadow Palettes? Price, shades, and more details explored

Too Faced is best known for their fun approach to beauty, that encourages freely playing around with their makeup products. The beauty brand recently announced their collaboration with Pop-Tarts, which is perfectly fitting as both the brands are well-known for their fresh take on products belonging to their respective domains.

The Too Faced x Pop-Tarts Collection consists of two different eyeshadow palettes, representing two iconic flavors of the popular snacks. From the packaging to the eyeshadow shades inside, the palettes best represent the Frosted Strawberry and Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavors.

Frosted Strawberry is a classic Pop-Tarts flavor with sweet vanilla frosting, that bursts with strawberry essence once the Pop-Tarts are toasted. Meanwhile, the Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavor is an unfrosted variant that comes with a delicious golden crust to make up for the lack of frosting.

Both eyeshadow palettes consist of eight exclusive shades that best represent the flavors, offering the possibility to create two completely different eye makeup looks. While the Frosted Strawberry palette is best suited for Barbie-core eye makeup looks, Brown Sugar Cinnamon would be perfect for a nude makeup choice.

Too Faced x Pop-Tarts eyeshadow palettes are available on the beauty brand's website and retail for $27 each. The mini eyeshadow palettes are also available at Ulta Beauty, both online and in physical stores of the brand, for the same retail price.

Too Faced x Pop-Tarts Eyeshadow Palettes feature 16 exclusive eyeshadow shades

Too Faced Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Mini Eyeshadow Palette is perfect for a summery Barbie-core makeup look, featuring a mix of pretty pinks and accompanying nude shades for a pink-hued eye makeup look. The shades take inspiration from the classic flavor of the popular snack, with amazing color payoff that requires only one swipe.

The palette features a variety of eyeshadow shades that help create dimension, with buttery smooth texture that glides on effortlessly. The palette comes with eight gorgeous shades that blend in seamlessly.

Frost Yourself is a cool-toned light shade with a matte finish that works perfectly as the base.

is a cool-toned light shade with a matte finish that works perfectly as the base. Frosted Strawberry is a beautiful baby pink hue with shimmer made of pink and golden pearl particles.

is a beautiful baby pink hue with shimmer made of pink and golden pearl particles. Berry Juicy has a dark pink shade that would work great as the cut crease shade.

has a dark pink shade that would work great as the cut crease shade. Bake It Happen is a cool-toned brown tint with a matte finish that is great for applying around the outer corners and for a smoky eyeliner look.

is a cool-toned brown tint with a matte finish that is great for applying around the outer corners and for a smoky eyeliner look. Ice Ice Glazy has a soft pinkish brown shade that would look gorgeous regardless of how it is used.

has a soft pinkish brown shade that would look gorgeous regardless of how it is used. Sugar Coated is a unique pink hue with a bluish undertone, perfect for individuals with cool undertones.

is a unique pink hue with a bluish undertone, perfect for individuals with cool undertones. Fruity & Flirty has fun crimson red tint with a metallic finish for a dramatic eye makeup look.

has fun crimson red tint with a metallic finish for a dramatic eye makeup look. Strawberry Lava is a bright Barbie pink shade with a shimmery finish, perfect for a Barbie-core makeup look.

If the Frosted Strawberry palette is perfect for summer, Too Faced Pop-Tarts Brown Sugar Cinnamon Mini Eyeshadow Palette would be best suited for autumn-winter eye makeup looks. With a mix of browns and nudes, the palette can help one create gorgeous nude eye makeup looks.

Taking inspiration from the Pop-Tarts flavor, the palette consists of eight exclusive brown-toned shades.

Bite Me is a shimmery shade with purple and gold pearl particles.

is a shimmery shade with purple and gold pearl particles. Big Toaster Energy is a golden brown matte shade with a pleasant warm undertone.

is a golden brown matte shade with a pleasant warm undertone. Brown Sugar Cinnamon has a golden bronze hue that comes with soft gold pearl particles for a stunning shimmer.

has a golden bronze hue that comes with soft gold pearl particles for a stunning shimmer. Dust The Crust is a dark, reddish brown tint that would be perfect for the cut crease.

is a dark, reddish brown tint that would be perfect for the cut crease. In My Fillings has a light beige shade with a matte finish that can act as a base for the eye makeup look.

has a light beige shade with a matte finish that can act as a base for the eye makeup look. Spread The Love is a deep brown hue that has a neutral undertone and a satin finish.

is a deep brown hue that has a neutral undertone and a satin finish. Hot & Poppin' has a lighter brown tint compared to Spread the Love, consisting of gold pearl particles for a beautiful shimmer.

has a lighter brown tint compared to Spread the Love, consisting of gold pearl particles for a beautiful shimmer. Get Toasted is a coppery bronze shade with a metallic finish that would be great for dramatic nude eye makeup looks.

A surprisingly quality of these eyeshadow palettes is that they have the same fragrance as their respective Pop-Tarts flavor. So, if you are a big fan of either Frosted Strawberry or Brown Sugar Cinnamon, the Too Faced x Pop-Tarts Eyeshadow Palettes will be a perfect fit for you. Retailing for $27 each, you can grab the palettes from either Too Faced's website or Ulta Beauty.

