All you need to know about Fresh Beauty, as Red Velvet Joy is announced as the global ambassador of the beauty brand

On July 3, 2023, Fresh Beauty welcomed Red Velvet's Joy as their global ambassador, featuring the K-pop sensation in a pictorial where she poses with their bestselling Tea Elixir Serum. In their announcement post, the beauty brand exclaimed,

"We’re excited to introduce our newest celebrity partner, K-pop superstar & actress: JOY."

Joy was on a two-month hiatus due to health reasons and has recently made a comeback. The singer is back with a bang, landing a beauty brand endorsement after two months of inactivity. With her stunning visuals and refreshing image, she is the perfect fit for the luxury brand.

Fresh Beauty was established in 1991, emerging after Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg, co-founders of the brand, noted the lack of skincare that was both indulgent and effective. The beauty brand is best known for their use of natural ingredients and age-old skin remedies, combining them with modern science to deliver their users the best of both worlds. On its website, the beauty brand states,

"By combining potent natural ingredients, ancient rituals, and modern science, Fresh creates beauty products that perform with experiences that transform."

From lip balms to face masks, the luxury brand has formulated several products that have taken the beauty industry by storm. Their rose-infused collection has a fan following of its own, with the most recent addition, Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Emulsion, quickly becoming a hit among beauty enthusiasts.

Red Velvet Joy endorses Tea Elixir Serum in her very first pictorial with Fresh Beauty

All the Red Velvet members have a designated color, and Joy's color is green. The singer has time and again embraced the hue and made it her own, often incorporating it into her fashion and beauty choices. Her endorsing the Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum for her first-ever campaign with Fresh Beauty only makes sense, fitting right in with her love for green.

The serum doesn't only feature green packaging but also makes extensive use of green tea. Green tea is well-known for its skin benefits due to its antioxidant properties, which the beauty brand further enhances with their Adaptive Phytocompound Tea Technology. On the website, Joy has been quoted saying,

"When I apply Tea Elixir, my skin feels smooth, glowing, and much healthier."

Fresh Beauty is known for their responsible take on beauty, ensuring every beauty product provided by them is safe for everyone, regardless of their skin type. However, along with ensuring the products are safe and gentle, they also make sure they are efficacious.

The beauty brand constantly invests in research and technology to bring out the best of the natural ingredients, thus keeping their products gentle yet effective. Along with that, being a luxury beauty brand with a focus on indulgence, they formulate some of the most decadent beauty products with absolutely gorgeous fragrances.

In the announcement post, Fresh Beauty states,

"Joy embodies the fresh spirit and is the perfect face to showcase Tea Elixir Serum’s unique resilience-building benefits through her own multi-dimensional lifestyle."

Red Velvet's Joy looks stunning in the pictorial, flaunting beautiful glowy skin with minimal makeup. With her hair tied back and the front sections of her hair parted to the side, the K-pop idol's natural beauty is the central focus of the campaign.

