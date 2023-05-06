Where to get the limited edition Fresh Beauty Sugar Tinted Lip Balm shades? Price, shades and more explored

Fresh Beauty has released three new shades of their Fresh Beauty Sugar Tinted Lip Balm, which have a beautiful shimmery finish. The limited edition products also come in gorgeous tube packaging embossed with floral illustrations representing each shade.

Fresh Beauty Limited Edition Sugar Tinted Lip Balm in Radiant Rose (Image via Fresh Beauty)

Well-known for their artisanal products, the beauty brand stated that they were inspired by the spring florals for the shades. The limited edition products don't simply have a great formula but also look beautiful in one's handbag due to their packaging. Retailing for $25, the limited edition shades are available on the Fresh Beauty, Ulta Beauty, and Nordstrom websites.

Fresh Beauty Sugar Tinted Lip Balm is now available in three new limited edition shades

Fresh Beauty is renowned for using natural ingredients in their products. Bringing together modern technology and organic ingredients, the beauty brand carries effective products that are gentle on the skin.

Fresh Beauty Sugar Tinted Lip Balm is one of the bestselling products of the brand and it promises to keep the lips hydrated for up to 24 hours. It provides a sheer coverage that adjusts beautifully to all skin tones and the tint is highly buildable.

Fresh Beauty Limited Edition Sugar Tinted Lip Balm in Dewy Daisy (Image via Fresh Beauty)

Fresh Beauty Sugar Tinted Lip Balm has a super creamy formula that effortlessly glides on the lips. It leaves behind a gorgeous dewy sheen and keeps the lips hydrated and moisturized. The lip balm helps soften the lips and fight dryness and dullness. It is now available in three beautiful shimmery shades that are available for a limited period only.

Lily Luster comes in a shimmery mauve shade that gives the lips a super natural look.

Radiant Rose has a shimmery fuschia tint that provides a healthy dose of color to the lips.

Dewy Daisy is a shimmery blush tint hue that you can easily create a monochromatic look with.

Smoothening and softening the lips, the product prevents flakey lips and fills in the fine lines. If you are a fan of natural makeup looks, this product is the one for you as it enhances the natural lip color and plays into the 'your skin but better' trend that one can currently see in the beauty industry.

Fresh Beauty Limited Edition Sugar Tinted Lip Balm in Lily Luster (Image via Fresh Beauty)

Infused with sugar and fruit oils, Fresh Beauty Sugar Tinted Lip Balm has a super buttery formula that leaves the lips looking plump. Sugar being a humectant, it has a long-lasting hydrating effect on the lips and keeps them well-nourished. The beauty brand uses sugar from beetroot and sugarcane for this product.

The formula is also infused with vitamins C and E, which help protect the skin from environmental stressors. Along with that, the lip balm also uses cranberry seed oil and grapeseed oil for an extra dose of omega acids that can help smoothen and soften the lips. The natural ingredients will help strengthen the skin barrier and balance out the natural moisture levels of the skin.

The limited edition Fresh Beauty Sugar Tinted Lip Balm shades retail for $25. One can either grab them from the brand's website or find them on the Ulta Beauty or Nordstrom websites.

Poll : 0 votes