What time will limited edition Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Passionfruit Jelly drop for "one last time"? Restock date and more explored

The limited edition Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Passionfruit Jelly has been constantly running out of stock due to high demand. Owing to its skyrocketing demand, Hailey Bieber announced that it will be back in stock for one last time on April 27, 2023.

The lip treatment is one of Rhode's bestselling products and its most recent addition, the Passionfruit Jelly variant, was released on April 6, 2023. Other than the limited edition, the lip treatment is also available in three other flavors: Unscented, Watermelon Slice, and Salted Caramel.

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Passionfruit Jelly will be (again) up for grabs on the Rhode Skin website on April 27, 2023, at 9 am PST. One can even join the waitlist to not miss out on the product. The lip treatment retails for $16 and is exclusive to the brand's website.

All about Hailey Bieber's limited edition Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Passionfruit Jelly

Rhode's lip treatments are some of the best lip products out there, giving one the 'glazed look' that Hailey Bieber herself sports. The passionfruit jelly variant has a delicious tropical scent to it and is suitable for all skin types. Like most of Rhode's products, the lip treatment is also vegan and gluten-free.

The product gives one plump, juicy lips that are left smelling like a passionfruit popsicle, thanks to the citric essential oils. One can be assured that this is a great product to have in their skincare arsenal, as Rhode's lip treatment won the 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner for Best Untinted Lip Balm.

The product is perfect for people with extremely dehydrated lips, as it is highly nourishing and provides them with deep hydration. The best part is that it is a restorative product that helps heal cracked lips and can even smoothen out peeling lips.

Most lip treatments are made to be used at night, but Rhode's peptide lip treatment can be used anytime of the day. Rhode peptide lip treatment creates a thick protective layer on your lips to shield it from dryness and damage caused by environmental aggressors.

The limited edition product is more hydrating and juicy compared to the other flavors, so one should grab these while the stocks last. Like Hailey Bieber's other lip treatments, this too uses peptides as the hero ingredient.

Peptides are known in the beauty industry to help strengthen the skin barrier and replenish the skin's natural moisture levels. Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Passionfruit Jelly helps reduce the appearance of fine lines on the lips and gives them a natural plumping effect.

The lip treatment is infused with shea butter to provide deep moisturization to the lips and the cupuacu extracts promote skin elasticity. The combined action of five essential fatty acids promotes collagen production for soft and supple lips.

Along with that, Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Passionfruit Jelly also uses Babassu extract, which is known to help strengthen the skin barrier and maintain the skin microbiome.

To use this as an overnight lip mask, apply a thick layer and leave it on overnight and you will wake up to soft and smooth lips. One can also use it throughout the day as a super hydrating lip balm.

