Internet tears into "unnecessary" Rhode ad photos feat. Hailey Bieber eating passion fruit for new peptide lip treatment

Rhode is about to launch their Peptide Lip Treatment in Passionfruit Jelly. As such, on March 30, 2023, Hailey Bieber posted three pictures on Instagram plugging her newest product.

However, Hailey Bieber's followers were not fond of the suggestive approach towards the skincare product. They went on to call the photos "unnecessary" and "weird," as they didn't feel they were needed to plug a lip care product.

The internet is not a fan of Hailey Bieber's Peptide Lip Treatment Passionfruit Jelly advertisement

Since the launch of the beauty brand, their peptide lip treatment has been a fan-favorite. The lip product is already available in three flavors: Unscented, Watermelon Slice, and Salted Caramel. The pictures posted by the model were for the announcement of their newest flavor, Passionfruit Jelly.

In the pictures, Hailey Bieber can be seen posing with a passionfruit to tease the new flavor of the lip care product. The photoshoot revolved around the model eating the passionfruit. She kept her makeup to a bare minimum and the focus of the images was on her hydrated, plump lips.

However, as mentioned earlier, the internet was not happy with the advertisement photos. They felt Hailey Bieber should let the product speak for itself and she shouldn't need to use these pictures to sell her products.

Many fans even stated how the advertisement photos were not clear, as they couldn't understand from the pictures whether or not she was advertising her lip product. They felt the concept was not well-suited to the product itself and was vague, so they believed the model could have done a better job with the conceptualization.

Moreover, her followers didn't enjoy the suggestive angle the model took to present her Peptide Lip Treatment's newest flavor to the world, commenting that the advertisement could have been done without it as the skincare product's benefits should have been highlighted more in the advertisement.

Most importantly, netizens were put off by the second photo in the collection of three. Since the product was a basic lip treatment, the second photo was not needed in the collection. Many also felt the advertisement was not captivating enough, as the pictures didn't highlight the product's benefits.

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Passionfruit Jelly: Release date, price, and where to get it

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Passionfruit Jelly flavor is a limited edition product that will be released on April 6, 2023 at 9 am PST. As their lip treatment is highly sought after, the company will most likely run out of stock quite quickly. Hence, it is best to grab one while it is still available. Listed on the website for $16, Passionfruit Jelly will be soon available on the Rhode website and one can join the waitlist currently.

Meant to have a tropical scent, Peptide Lip Treatment in Passionfruit Jelly flavor is is suitable for all skin types and is vegan and gluten-free. The brand describes the scent as being like a "sweet, tangy passionfruit popsicle."

The product won the 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award for Best Untinted Lip Balm and is one of Rhode's bestsellers. The lip treatment is a restorative product that gives one naturally plump lips. Moreover, the peptide lip treatment has a highly glossy finish and provides nourishment to dehydrated lips.

The peptide lip treatment in the passionfruit jelly flavor is meant to be more hydrating compared to the previous flavors. The main ingredients include peptides, as they visibly plump the lips and help reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Additionally, the product uses the goodness of Shea Butter to deeply moisturize the lips with its five essential fatty acids. Cupuacu extracts promote collagen and elastin production, promoting skin elasticity and suppleness. Babassu extracts help maintain the skin microbiome and replenish hydration for dry and dehydrated lips.

The lip treatment helps achieve the glazed lip look that Hailey Bieber often flaunts. If one wants to use this as a lip mask before wearing makeup, the brand suggests applying a thick layer and letting it sit for 10 minutes. Following this, they can wipe the excess off and proceed with their makeup.

