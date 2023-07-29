"Elon just trolling him": Hilarious Kanye West Twitter memes erupt as rapper's account is unbanned and banned again after 7 months

Kanye West has been trending again after his Twitter account was recently unbanned. The latest ban happened in December 2022 due to his antisemitic comments as he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Another reason for the ban was a picture featuring a Star of David, which seemingly featured a swastika inside.

Now, as per the recent updates, Kanye West's Twitter account has been banned again and it happened two hours after the ban was removed. The reasons for the same have not been disclosed so far. Meanwhile, Twitter is yet to issue a statement behind the ban and unban of West.

flopboy @FloppyPlopy @Rap Elon just trolling him

While West's Twitter was banned again, netizens had a field day reacting to the same, with one of them jokingly tweeting that Elon Musk is possibly trying to troll the rapper.

Twitter users have a field day as they come across the supposed ban and unban of Kanye West from the social media platform

Kanye West's controversies have always landed him in trouble, leading to a ban on his Twitter account. While his account was unbanned on July 29, 2023, it was banned again in only two hours.

Following this, Twitter has been flooded with reactions to the banning of West's page, with most of the people sharing funny reactions alongside memes.

KimoinoFeli𝕏 @Kot254_ So Kanye west was unsuspended and before he could realize that he has been unsuspended, He was banned again

UNDΘΘMΞD @Undoomed So apparently Kanye West was reinstated and banned again within an hour. What did he say to get banned this time? pic.twitter.com/zshSzDNjBu

Bunchow Lorlayhum @YeWestNanking

and after he get unbanned 25m later

he banned again

what when i saw kanyewest unbanned in a hour ago my mind said ye is backand after he get unbanned 25m laterhe banned againwhat pic.twitter.com/afiFEn3s7O

There were some who also reacted to the initial unban of the page:

SOSA @IslemKacili92i They unbanned YE ! @kanyewest LOVE U

While West's Twitter account was unbanned at first, his fans were happy to hear the news. However, some of them also questioned the reasons behind unbanning him. Some popular faces also reacted to the news. This includes investigative journalist and author Sulaiman Ahmed who wrote that West's ban was not justified, hinting at a "lack of consistent Twitter policy." He added:

"During extensive discussions in the biggest Twitter spaces, I expressed my concerns about Kanye's banning. Twitter should aim to either be a free speech platform or have a consistent approach without ideological bias. Failing to do so would render it no different from Twitter 1.0."

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman



It appears that free speech isn't genuinely upheld on this platform.



Harmful posts targeting specific communities are amplified, while accounts expressing different ideological stances are subjected to bans.



Could someone kindly explain the… pic.twitter.com/MMJa16hltN BREAKING: Kanye Banned AgainIt appears that free speech isn't genuinely upheld on this platform.Harmful posts targeting specific communities are amplified, while accounts expressing different ideological stances are subjected to bans.Could someone kindly explain the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A complete timeline of Kanye West's social media fiasco over the last few months

Kanye West collaborated with various companies over the years, but the collaborations were affected from October last year. The problems began when West was seen wearing a T-shirt featuring the words "White Lives Matter." This was considered to be a mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement.

While West's Twitter was dormant at the time, he shared a post targeted towards Mark Zuckerberg. He then tweeted a post that was considered to be a threat to the Jews. Moreover, unaired/unseen footage from West's interview with Tucker Carlson was acquired by Vice, where he was making different antisemitic claims and repeating myths related to the Jews.

David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 @brokebackUSA



Following it up with “I love Nazis” is not 🥴



pic.twitter.com/51aIPf4CEw Kanye West saying “White Lives Matter” was basedFollowing it up with “I love Nazis” is not 🥴

He also appeared in an episode of a talk show The Shop: Uninterrupted, but the episode was not aired due to the inclusion of hate speech. Following this, the companies, including Adidas that were linked to Kanye for many years decided to end their partnership. This made him lose his status as a billionaire and his net worth was reduced to $500 million.

He also had a partnership with the Gap worth $1 billion in the past. The company had already filed a lawsuit against Kanye West in May this year for the failure to finalize a collaboration with Yeezy.

The lawsuit is also the result of damages to a rental property in Los Angeles leased by Gap. While the building's owner sued Gap, the company's lawsuit against Ye was to save itself from paying for damages and attorney fees.