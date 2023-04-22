8 most-followed K-pop groups on Twitter who were stripped of their verified blue ticks

The implementation of Elon Musk's new policy for Twitter has resulted in several K-pop groups being stripped of their verified check marks. This change has been part of a series of measures implemented by the Twitter CEO to make the social networking site more democratic.

Earlier, legacy accounts with a certain number of followers who represented a recognizable entity got a blue check mark next to their names. Now, anyone willing to pay $8 a month (and subscribe to Twitter Blue) will get a blue tick next to their name, a move that has been criticized by many. Even well-established K-pop bands have lost their blue ticks, and will continue to be without one if they don't pay the requisite fee.

BTS, TXT, and other well-known K-pop groups who no longer have the Twitter verified blue tick

1) BTS: @BTS_twt

Many fans were surprised when BTS' Twitter account no longer had a noticeable verified blue tick. With 43.8 million followers on the social media site, this account is managed by the seven members of the group as opposed to a dedicated team. The other account of the Dynamite group, managed by the company (@bts_bighit) had a blue tick. It remains unclear whether this account will avail of the blue tick or not.

BTS is currently the biggest K-pop group on the planet, with multiple world records to their name. They have been on a break from group activities since June 2022, and the members have been releasing their solo music. The group is expected to reunite in 2025, when most members have finished fulfilling their mandatory military service.

2) TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT): @TXT_members

Similar to BTS, TXT's account operated by the quintet lost its verified tag. With 14 million followers as of this writing, the fourth-generation K-pop group is among the most popular Korean musical acts on Twitter.

In February, TOMORROW X TOGETHER became the first fourth-gen group to sell over 1.87 million copies on the Hanteo charts and the first to do so with a mini-album. The Sugar Rush Ride group has been proving itself since its debut in 2019, where they had the incredible pressure of being BTS' juniors. In less than five years, the K-pop group has topped the Billboard 200 album chart and is predicted to keep doing well.

3) EXO: @weareoneEXO

After their debut in 2012, EXO became one of the most well-known groups in the K-pop industry. With 13.7 million followers as of this writing, the Growl group remains popular on Twitter. However, the K-pop band has not applied to Twitter Blue, and as a result, they had been stripped of its verified tag.

EXO's recent fanmeeting took place in Japan, and they are expected to make a long-awaited comeback soon. Most of their members are back after completing their military service or have not gone yet, giving fans a full-fledged comeback after a while.

4) SEVENTEEN: @pledis_17

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17

Official Photo 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞



2023.04.24 6PM (KST)

2023.04.24 5AM (ET)



#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴

#FML

#FxckMyLife SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 10th Mini Album 'FML'Official Photo 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞2023.04.24 6PM (KST)2023.04.24 5AM (ET) SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 10th Mini Album 'FML'Official Photo 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞☁️ 2023.04.24 6PM (KST)☁️ 2023.04.24 5AM (ET)#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#FML#FxckMyLife https://t.co/JwL69CTJup

SEVENTEEN, who debuted in 2015, are all set to release their mini-album, FML, by the end of April. They have released a tracklist for the same, and the comeback will feature two title tracks, along with a song by the Vocal, Hip Hop, and Performance Team each.

Despite the fame and reach that the HOT group has (with 11.7 million Twitter followers), they have lost their verified blue tick and have not yet made the change to Twitter Blue.

5) TWICE: @JYPETWICE

TWICE @JYPETWICE



🩷트와이스와 원스의 시간, 예전처럼, 지금처럼, 앞으로 계속 영원할거에요🩷

🩷TWICE & ONCE's time will last forever🩷



#TWICE #트와이스 TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ IN SEOUL - Day 2🩷트와이스와 원스의 시간, 예전처럼, 지금처럼, 앞으로 계속 영원할거에요🩷🩷TWICE & ONCE's time will last forever🩷 #TWICE _5TH_WORLD_TOUR TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ IN SEOUL - Day 2🩷트와이스와 원스의 시간, 예전처럼, 지금처럼, 앞으로 계속 영원할거에요🩷🩷TWICE & ONCE's time will last forever🩷#TWICE #트와이스 #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR https://t.co/Omc62EwgEx

JYP Entertainment's TWICE is another K-pop group who lost its verified blue tick after the latest Twitter update. As a nine-member all-female group, they have made their mark on K-pop fans and have 11.5 million followers on the social networking site presently.

With hits such as The Scientist and Alcohol-Free to their name, TWICE recently kicked off their fifth world tour with two concerts in Seoul. The tour, titled READY TO BE, will continue with more dates in Australia, Japan, and the United States of America from May onwards.

6) NCT DREAM: @NCTsmtown_DREAM

One of the many units of SM Entertainment's NCT (Neo Culture Technology), NCT DREAM was originally envisioned as a rotating unit that would only contain idols who were not yet adults (in Korean age). The concept was soon abandoned, and now the K-pop group has seven permanent members, led by Mark.

The K-pop group (with 9.8 million followers) presently has no verified blue tick. However, its parent group, NCT (@NCTsmtown), has a golden tick mark "because it's an official organization on Twitter," according to the message that appears next to it.

7) Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids)

Another K-pop group currently on its world tour, Stray Kids, with 9.3 million Twitter followers, was also stripped of its verified blue tick mark. The JYP Entertainment group debuted in 2017 and slowly carved out a unique space for itself due to its in-house production team, 3RACHA, led by leader Bang Chan.

Stray Kids' first Japanese studio album, The Sound, was released earlier this year, and they are all set to headline the Paris iteration of Lollapalooza in July 2023.

8) BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK)

One of the most successful K-pop groups of all time, BLACKPINK recently performed on the first weekend of Coachella 2023 as headliners and will headline the second weekend as well. Their most recent album, Born Pink, was a massive success and featured lyrical and musical contributions from the quartet.

With 8.9 million followers on Twitter till date, BLACKPINK is another K-pop group without a verified blue tick mark. It is not yet unclear if the official accounts of the Pink Venom group and others will eventually subscribe to Twitter Blue or if a golden tick given to "an official organization" will be applied to them.

The hashtag "#Verified" was trending on Twitter as users started expressing their feedback about the change that has been in the works for a while now. Many organizations and prominent personalities have since lost their blue ticks and will have to pay to get them back. Alternatively, they can register with Twitter Blue's list of organizations for a golden tick. The above-mentioned K-pop groups can take any one of these steps or remain unverified.

Note: Some groups (notably BTS) have possibly subscribed to Twitter Blue and received a verified tick mark.

Poll : 0 votes