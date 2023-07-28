How much is Randy Meisner worth? Net worth and fortune explored as Eagles founding member dies aged 77

Randy Meisner, founding member of iconic rock band Eagles, recently passed away from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on Wednesday, July 26, aged 77. Meisner pursued a successful career as a musician over the years that contributed to his net worth, which was $15 million.

The Eagles shared a statement on Meisner's death through Facebook, saying that he was in Los Angeles at the time of death. The statement added:

"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit'."

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also paid tribute to Meisner on Facebook, writing that Meisner "added so much vocally to the group."

"I don't know if any of you have watched it, but history of the Eagles: The story of an American band by Allison Eastwood is a personal favorite and an annual watch. Sad to hear that Randy died today. Another angel voice gone," she added.

Music correspondent and radio host Eric Alper shared a Facebook post, writing that Meisner's "soulful vocals and bass guitar prowess" was impactful to the signature sound of his rock band.

Randy Meisner had a net worth of $15 million from his career as a singer and a member of the Eagles

Randy Meisner was a founding member of the Eagles (Image via Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Randy Meisner developed an interest in music during his childhood and he soon became a popular face in the music industry. This helped him to accumulate a net worth of $15 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

He initially joined the band The Dynamics and they performed at various places. The band released a few music projects. Meisner then joined another band called The Soul Survivors and released singles like How Many Tears, She's Got the Time, She's Got the Changes, My Mind Goes High, and Feelin' Down.

Randy eventually gained recognition for his work with the country rock band Poco. However, he left the band after working on only one album and the reason was his exclusion from the final mix playback sessions. He then worked with another group, Stone Canyon Band, and contributed to the albums and singles of other artists.

Randy Meisner also played with Goldrush and was one of the backup musicians for Linda Ronstadt. This led to the formation of Eagles in 1971. Apart from Meisner, the rest of the members included Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon, and Don Felder. The current members of the band are Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey.

Randy contributed to various singles of the band like Take the Devil, Try, and Love Again. Band member Don Felder said that his relationship with other members was affected due to his personal issues as his wish to spend more time with his family members. He also remained absent from one of the tours.

In 1977, Randy Meisner exited the Eagles and pursued a solo career. He released two self-titled albums in 1978 and 1982. His other two albums, One More Song and Meisner, Swan & Rich were released in 1980 and 2001. He also became popular for his singles like Deep Inside My Heart and appeared on albums by artists like James Taylor.