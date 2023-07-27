Bow Wow net worth: Rapper's fortune explored amid $3000 catfish scandal

Bow Wow recently denied the claims that he did not provide a verse for a child rapper's song. The claims were made in a lawsuit filed by the rapper's father Steven Roberson against Bow Wow in March 2023. Also known as Shad Gregory Moss, the rapper posted a tweet in response to the lawsuit filed against him and wrote:

"D pimpin done got yall again huh? I don't conduct business on apps. I do not use or have cash app. So if you ain't call management and send a wire .. you def was not dealing w me."

He further stated that people should be careful of who they are sending money to through online mediums.

Bow Wow @smoss D pimpin done got yall again huh? 🤣 i dont conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me. Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

HipHopDX acquired the court documents according to which, Bow Wow was given $3,000 through Cash App in 2021. Despite receiving the money, there was reportedly no response from his side.

Bow Wow has released seven studio albums in his successful musical career and has appeared in a few films. All these have contributed to his net worth, which is around $1.5 million.

Bow Wow has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry

Bow Wow developed an interest in rapping at a very young age and he gave his first performance at a concert in Los Angeles in 1993. As he established himself as a successful rapper, he was able to earn a lot of wealth and his net worth is said to be $1.5 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Moss was initially featured in the music videos of different artists including Jermaine Dupri. He soon released his first album, Beware of Dog, in 2000 and it reached the 8th spot on the US Billboard 200. This was followed by his second album, Doggy Bag, in 2001 and it received a similar response.

He released four more albums and the latest album, New Jack City II, was released in March 2009. Following its release, the album sold more than 30,000 copies. Despite featuring adult language, the album went to the top of the Billboard charts. His next album titled Underrated was supposed to be released after his sixth album but it went through multiple delays and the album remained unreleased.

He announced his retirement in 2016, adding that NYLTH will be his final album. Although the album was supposed to be released in 2017, there have been no updates about the same since then.

The rapper has appeared in a few films like Roll Bounce, Hurricane Season, Scary Movie 5, F9, and more. He has been featured on several TV shows, including My Super Sweet 16, 106 & Park, CSI: Cyber, All Elite Wrestling, and others.

Bow Wow has announced his new tour for 2023

Bow Wow announced his latest tour called Scream Tour on July 21, 2023, saying that a new generation of artists would be introduced with this tour. The tour will start on August 18, 2023.

"Them kids been getting on yalls nerves all summer its only one place to bring them so they can be as wild as they want! SCREAM TOUR 23 "NEXT UP" We baaaaack !!" he wrote when he shared a video announcing the tour.

He shared another post where he disclosed the names of the artists performing on the tour. It includes That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan, Papa Jay, Rocco Lupo, and more. He also revealed that the event will be hosted by himself alongside Kayla Nicole.