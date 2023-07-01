How old is John DeBella? All about the Philly radio legend as he retires after 48 years

Well-known radio star John DeBella, who is 71 years old, recently announced his retirement after working as a radio host for 48 years. He gained recognition for working at radio stations like 102.9 WMGK-FM, WLIR, and WMMR.

John announced his retirement on June 30, 2023, during The John DeBella Show's final hour. His final show on the WMGK 102.9 channel featured all the moments and music that played an important role in DeBella's radio career, which began in the 80s.

While opening for the show's final segment, DeBella stated:

"I got to start saying my goodbyes. And I'm sorry if I forgot some people's names. Please remember I'm old and I did a lot of drugs in the 60s… and in the 70s and in the 80s… actually I'm still doing a lot of drugs but now they're all prescribed."

John thanked all those who worked with him, including Pierre Robert, describing him as one of his closest friends at the radio station, who was like a guide to him.

"I have had a truly magical life, I have met rock stars, rock royalty, and real royalty. I've spoken to the famous and the infamous and I've done my best to take you with me… I can't begin to explain to you how difficult it is for me to say goodbye. Everything I have is because of you. Everything I have is because of my listeners," he said.

He ended by thanking everyone and wishing them the best for their future.

John DeBella began his successful career in radio in 1976

John DeBella worked in different radio stations over the years (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

John DeBella marked his debut in the industry as he began his career in WLIR in 1976, as the host of various shows like The DeBella Travesty. He was also involved in the promotion of Joan Jett's single, I Love Rock and Roll.

John eventually gained recognition for his appearances in WMMR's morning shows and he was known as the host of DeBella DeBall. He also did on-air promos for different cartoon blocks for WTAF Channel 29 during the 80s.

DeBella then joined WMGK and hosted during the morning hours alongside Dave Gibson and Steve Vassalotti. It would play classic singles and organize contests and games for listeners. He used to end the show every day with the phrase, "Have a great day, Philadelphia. Don't take any c*ap from anybody."

John also hosted the annual MGK Turkey Drop where listeners were asked to drop turkeys and cash donations at various drop-off points.

John DeBella revealed his plans for retirement in May 2023

John DeBella started planning his retirement last month and posted a letter on the MGK website. He revealed in the letter that his contract with WMGK would end on June 20, 2023.

John said he never expected to become successful after coming to Philadelphia in 1982. He revealed he could not spend time with his family in the past and now he wished to do the same. He disclosed that his contract concluded in December last year but he and the management planned to renew it for six more months.

"There has been a running joke that started 15 years ago when I was signing what I said was my last contract. I've signed that last contract 4 more times since then. But it's time for that joke to end," he said.

DeBella promised that would add more fun during his time WLIRat the radio station until June 30, 2023, and requested his listeners' cooperation.

