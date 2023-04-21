“Take all the time you need”: Moonbin’s best friend Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN sits out M Countdown pre-recording, fans send supportive messages

The K-pop fandom is in full support of SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan, who is taking time out to mourn his best friend, ASTRO Moonbin’s untimely death. On April 21, the singer’s agency announced that the SEVENTEEN member will not be participating in the group’s pre-recording of M Countdown scheduled for later in the day.

CARATs, SEVENTEEN’s fandom, thanked PLEDIS Entertainment for letting the HOT singer take care of his health and emotions. The singer’s name, alongwith his nickname, “Kwannie,” soon trended on Twitter.

Fans, irrespective of who their favorite group was, showered the SEVENTEEN member with supportive messages asking him to rest well.

K-pop fans remember Seungkwan and Moonbin’s strong bond, thank agency for letting the former sit out pre-recording

ًa 🐶🤎 @folkgyus take all the time you need, seungkwan. we love you ☹️



take all the time you need, seungkwan. we love you ☹️https://t.co/5AIEpqRU5B

On April 20, South Korean outlets reported the devastating news of ASTRO member Moonbin passing away a day earlier at the age of 25. The cause of death is still uncertain. Police officials suspected su*cide but recent speculations about the idol having a natural death also went rampant online.

In addition to SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, ASTRO’s Moonbin was known to be close friends with fellow 1998-born idols, such as GFriend’s SinB and Umji, IMFACT’s Ungjae and former Uni.T member Suji.

Among them, Seungkwan and Moonbin have often showcased their love for each other in multiple ways, whether video calling each other while on live stream or tagging one another on Instagram.

On April 21, the SEVENTEEN member’s agency released a notice stating that the HOT singer was “feeling unwell” and would not be participating in the comeback pre-recording scheduled for the same day. Their statement said:

“We would like to inform you that SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan will not be able to participate in the pre-recording of Mnet “M Countdown” scheduled to take place at 7:40 p.m. today as he is feeling unwell. We would like to extend our apologies to our fans and ask for your generous understanding.”

Fans immediately began tweeting in the HOT singer’s favor. Knowing the deep bond that the two shared, many gave Seungkwan affirmative words telling him to take all the time he needed to mourn the loss of his best friend. Check out the kind words fans told the singer below:

부 @kwanranghaes “while you are not here, the 12 of us will be filling up your space” ~ take all the time you need to heal and rest our seungkwan “while you are not here, the 12 of us will be filling up your space” ~ take all the time you need to heal and rest our seungkwan https://t.co/Y8IgqyxxLk

Nicole @NicoleE4035 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17



Read: [NOTICE] 세븐틴 승관 Mnet 엠카운트다운 사전녹화 불참 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)Read: twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss9ib6 [NOTICE] 세븐틴 승관 Mnet 엠카운트다운 사전녹화 불참 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)Read: twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss9ib6 take all the time you need Kwannie we are all here to support you. <3 twitter.com/pledis_17/stat… take all the time you need Kwannie we are all here to support you. <3 twitter.com/pledis_17/stat…

brei @shinggishirei 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17



Read: [NOTICE] 세븐틴 승관 Mnet 엠카운트다운 사전녹화 불참 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)Read: twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss9ib6 [NOTICE] 세븐틴 승관 Mnet 엠카운트다운 사전녹화 불참 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)Read: twitlonger.com/show/n_1ss9ib6 i badly want to hug you right now kwannie ): at your own pace, i love u ): twitter.com/pledis_17/stat… i badly want to hug you right now kwannie ): at your own pace, i love u ): twitter.com/pledis_17/stat… https://t.co/VXKEe0ub4l

WWJH @wonwoojihoon It's already hard for me who only knew him as a fan but I can't even imagine how hard it must be for you, his best friend



Kwannie, if you feel like it's needed, please take a rest. No one would blame you



But if you feel like continuing as usual, it's okay too. We support you It's already hard for me who only knew him as a fan but I can't even imagine how hard it must be for you, his best friendKwannie, if you feel like it's needed, please take a rest. No one would blame youBut if you feel like continuing as usual, it's okay too. We support you https://t.co/RUZVqJl6nJ

Luli💫🥀 @lulilulalula



riding a bike & having a trip together

afternoon & night walk date

visiting moonbin's family cafe & going to concert together

photoshoot this must be really hard for seungkwan because he lost a bestfriend who gave him a lot of good memories like he did with moonbinriding a bike & having a trip togetherafternoon & night walk datevisiting moonbin's family cafe & going to concert togetherphotoshoot this must be really hard for seungkwan because he lost a bestfriend who gave him a lot of good memories like he did with moonbin😭✅ riding a bike & having a trip together✅ afternoon & night walk date✅ visiting moonbin's family cafe & going to concert together✅ photoshoot https://t.co/g8E27i8JvK

Several clips of Seungkwan and Moonbin’s interactions also went viral, as fans couldn’t stop remembering the duo’s friendship. There were many moments when the duo, either through words or actions, revealed their deep love, support and care for each other while on broadcast.

🍊🧡 @kwanchive "we talk about our secrets (to each other). if there's something that i'm happy about, i want to share it with you. it's just...how do i say this.. you're like a childhood friend to me."



- moonbin to seungkwan, 2020. "we talk about our secrets (to each other). if there's something that i'm happy about, i want to share it with you. it's just...how do i say this.. you're like a childhood friend to me."- moonbin to seungkwan, 2020. https://t.co/TGehEkJ8JC

svt lover @caratseungs remember when seungkwan had to call a friend for a help and he instantly think of moonbin even calling him as the smart one 🥺 remember when seungkwan had to call a friend for a help and he instantly think of moonbin even calling him as the smart one 🥺 https://t.co/y9GRL6pUMW

황 eunbi @vousceneb The Light by The Ark is a song about a friend who will be there in your hard times. In 2021, 98z (moonbin, sinb, seungkwan, umji, ungjae, suji) sing this song together because it is Suji's song without knowing what will happen in 2023. Rest in love, bin. 🤍 The Light by The Ark is a song about a friend who will be there in your hard times. In 2021, 98z (moonbin, sinb, seungkwan, umji, ungjae, suji) sing this song together because it is Suji's song without knowing what will happen in 2023. Rest in love, bin. 🤍 https://t.co/ILvhEo3w2P

seungkwancheeks @kwanethereal i cried so bad when i saw someone posted tiktok abt how seungkwan loves the moon and he always took pictures with moon :( i cried so bad when i saw someone posted tiktok abt how seungkwan loves the moon and he always took pictures with moon :( https://t.co/iECoTqVL9h

el || no more worries moonbin🕊 @jeontsukki0o my fave moonbin moment wth kwannie :(( he so happy here i hope your also happy and safe above. rest in peace angel🕊🤍 my fave moonbin moment wth kwannie :(( he so happy here i hope your also happy and safe above. rest in peace angel🕊🤍 https://t.co/ikxY5WFYiw

Luv ♡ Kvariety @knowingbrothers Moonbin posted this when he missed boo while he is busy on their bets NA tour



"I can go anywhere if its with Boo Seungkwan" Moonbin posted this when he missed boo while he is busy on their bets NA tour"I can go anywhere if its with Boo Seungkwan" https://t.co/LYIyNstbyt

Meanwhile, the K-pop fandom also heavily criticized M Countdown for continuing with their music shows. On April 20, several Korean celebrities announced a postponement or cancelation of their activities. However, music shows M Countdown and Music Bank aired as scheduled.

A clip of M Countdown hosts Myeon and MONSTA X’s Joohoney went viral garnering over 2.1 million views on Twitter. The duo’s emotions were visible to audiences who called out Mnet for not canceling the music show.

Meanwhile, on April 21, Fantagio shared that Moonbin’s funeral procession and burial site will not be revealed to the public at the request of his family members.

Poll : 0 votes