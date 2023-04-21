“Take all the time you need”: Moonbin’s best friend Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN sits out M Countdown pre-recording, fans send supportive messages

The K-pop fandom is in full support of SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan, who is taking time out to mourn his best friend, ASTRO Moonbin’s untimely death. On April 21, the singer’s agency announced that the SEVENTEEN member will not be participating in the group’s pre-recording of M Countdown scheduled for later in the day.
CARATs, SEVENTEEN’s fandom, thanked PLEDIS Entertainment for letting the HOT singer take care of his health and emotions. The singer’s name, alongwith his nickname, “Kwannie,” soon trended on Twitter.
Fans, irrespective of who their favorite group was, showered the SEVENTEEN member with supportive messages asking him to rest well.
K-pop fans remember Seungkwan and Moonbin’s strong bond, thank agency for letting the former sit out pre-recording
On April 20, South Korean outlets reported the devastating news of ASTRO member Moonbin passing away a day earlier at the age of 25. The cause of death is still uncertain. Police officials suspected su*cide but recent speculations about the idol having a natural death also went rampant online.
In addition to SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, ASTRO’s Moonbin was known to be close friends with fellow 1998-born idols, such as GFriend’s SinB and Umji, IMFACT’s Ungjae and former Uni.T member Suji.
Among them, Seungkwan and Moonbin have often showcased their love for each other in multiple ways, whether video calling each other while on live stream or tagging one another on Instagram.
On April 21, the SEVENTEEN member’s agency released a notice stating that the HOT singer was “feeling unwell” and would not be participating in the comeback pre-recording scheduled for the same day. Their statement said:
“We would like to inform you that SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan will not be able to participate in the pre-recording of Mnet “M Countdown” scheduled to take place at 7:40 p.m. today as he is feeling unwell. We would like to extend our apologies to our fans and ask for your generous understanding.”
Fans immediately began tweeting in the HOT singer’s favor. Knowing the deep bond that the two shared, many gave Seungkwan affirmative words telling him to take all the time he needed to mourn the loss of his best friend. Check out the kind words fans told the singer below:
Several clips of Seungkwan and Moonbin’s interactions also went viral, as fans couldn’t stop remembering the duo’s friendship. There were many moments when the duo, either through words or actions, revealed their deep love, support and care for each other while on broadcast.
Meanwhile, the K-pop fandom also heavily criticized M Countdown for continuing with their music shows. On April 20, several Korean celebrities announced a postponement or cancelation of their activities. However, music shows M Countdown and Music Bank aired as scheduled.
A clip of M Countdown hosts Myeon and MONSTA X’s Joohoney went viral garnering over 2.1 million views on Twitter. The duo’s emotions were visible to audiences who called out Mnet for not canceling the music show.
Meanwhile, on April 21, Fantagio shared that Moonbin’s funeral procession and burial site will not be revealed to the public at the request of his family members.