"This is so devastating": ASTRO Moonbin's mother birthday revelation leaves fans shattered 

On Wednesday, April 19 KST, Gangnam Police revealed that ASTRO’s Moonbin passed away reportedly by suicide. Shortly after the initial police reports, ASTRO’s agency Fantagio confirmed via an official statement that the idol had indeed passed away and requested fans to keep him in their prayers and not fall for malicious or speculative reports.

Shocked and devastated fans of ASTRO’s Moonbin soon took to various social media platforms to pay their last respects and tributes, remembering him through his music, K-dramas, interviews, and kind deeds.

Reportedly, it is also the late idol's mother’s birthday today on April 20 and fans are aghast with this piece of information. “This is so devastating”, wrote @jagt_4567 in response to this.

jagt @jagt_4567 @jiwongfs That cannot be true. This is so devastating. @jiwongfs That cannot be true. This is so devastating.

"Oh man i want to cry so bad": ASTRO’s Moonbin passes away on the eve of his mother’s birthday; fans left devastated by this news

알리사 @jiwongfs someone said moonbin’s mom bday is today…? oh man i want to cry so bad someone said moonbin’s mom bday is today…? oh man i want to cry so bad https://t.co/ucqpHkCyFD

The mystery surrounding ASTRO’s Moonbin’s untimely demise is looming large and heavy on everyone’s mind but one cannot imagine what the singer’s immediate family, close friends, and bandmates must be going through at the moment.

The singer was reportedly unwell in early April and had shared it with fans on Weverse as well. Additionally, on April 7, Fantagio announced that the Perfumer singer had missed a flight to Bangkok for a tour because he was feeling unwell, however, the late idol still went and performed.

Fans were left all the more devastated when they found out that Moonbin passed away on his mother’s birthday eve, as revealed by Twitter account @inmypixelworld. Check out some of these tweets below:

waffle @inmypixelworld heartbroken about moonbin’s news.



Today is his mother’s birthday.



He was sick early April. He just opened Weverse 2 days ago.



He was going to hold a concert 3 days later, and 4.30, and in May.



Sua was MC today, and Billlie had just won their first-ever 1st win this month. heartbroken about moonbin’s news. Today is his mother’s birthday.He was sick early April. He just opened Weverse 2 days ago. He was going to hold a concert 3 days later, and 4.30, and in May. Sua was MC today, and Billlie had just won their first-ever 1st win this month.

xryyyll @xrlldxgzmn YOU KNOW WHAT'S MORE PAINFUL??? APRIL 19 WAS MOONBIN'S MOTHER BIRTHDAY, HE DI3D LEAVING HIS MOTHER ON HER BIRTHDAY YOU KNOW WHAT'S MORE PAINFUL??? APRIL 19 WAS MOONBIN'S MOTHER BIRTHDAY, HE DI3D LEAVING HIS MOTHER ON HER BIRTHDAY💔 https://t.co/Kymun1vK00

ripmoonbin🤍🕊️ @tfyloml

vt.tiktok.com/ZS8vAvqMV/ the fact that he died yesterday when its her mothers birthday, this is too painful. rip moonbin, sending my deepest condolence to his family, members, friends, and arohas specially his little sister moon sua. the fact that he died yesterday when its her mothers birthday, this is too painful. rip moonbin, sending my deepest condolence to his family, members, friends, and arohas specially his little sister moon sua. vt.tiktok.com/ZS8vAvqMV/ https://t.co/EiFMqOJNHC

Katy💜 Rip moonbin 🕊 @Katy14243950 @jiwongfs No… that is so sad. I hope she is doing ok and I hope she has a happy (?) birthday. (Don’t think that is possible though sadly) @jiwongfs No… that is so sad. I hope she is doing ok and I hope she has a happy (?) birthday. (Don’t think that is possible though sadly)

Joya saw En- @jooyadaily @jiwongfs It really is sad because it happened to us, my mom passed away on the day of my grandpa ( her dad's) bday. It was supposed to be a happy day for us but not idk how to celebrate it anymore. @jiwongfs It really is sad because it happened to us, my mom passed away on the day of my grandpa ( her dad's) bday. It was supposed to be a happy day for us but not idk how to celebrate it anymore.

|Yudle|MultiFandom|Rest in peace Moonbin @Bubbl3S4ur @jiwongfs @JINSRKlVE This is too devastating to be true.... Moonbin is such a sweetheart and i can't belive this happen. Let's just pray for everyone that loves him so that they will hopefully feel better and I hope y'all will take care and stay safe @jiwongfs @JINSRKlVE This is too devastating to be true.... Moonbin is such a sweetheart and i can't belive this happen. Let's just pray for everyone that loves him so that they will hopefully feel better and I hope y'all will take care and stay safe 💕

jake’s wife forever 💙 @buixss



#MOONBIN #ASTRO April 19 was his mother's birthday, he died leaving his mother on her birthday... I'm morally broken, so sorry for my mother… my boy who hurt you like that? April 19 was his mother's birthday, he died leaving his mother on her birthday... I'm morally broken, so sorry for my mother… my boy who hurt you like that?💔💔#MOONBIN #ASTRO https://t.co/AWNbgEuAU8

The idol was planning to hold a concert, 2023 MOONBIN & SANHA Fan Con: [Diffusion], at the Broadway Theatre in Macau, on Saturday, April 22.

Additionally, the 2023 MOONBIN & SANHA Fan Con Tour: Diffusion in Jakarta to be held on May 13 has now been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." Fans will be refunded their tickets in due course of time.

Moon Sua, the late ASTRO singer’s younger sister, was also scheduled to be the MC today for a music show after her group Billie just accompalished their first-ever big win this month.

big popular XOLARIS. @xolashores i just hope that mystic story will give moon sua all the time she'll need to recover from this loss :((. moonbin was her rock and the main reason that she decided to stay in the industry, they love each other so much i just hope that mystic story will give moon sua all the time she'll need to recover from this loss :((. moonbin was her rock and the main reason that she decided to stay in the industry, they love each other so much https://t.co/fM2JOmcpao

Fans also pointed out similar instances in K-pop, like how Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s father died on her birthday (March 9) and BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s grandfather died on her birthday as well (March 27).

The late idol's parents are not related to the industry but the fact that both their children -- Moonbin and Moon Sua -- started their careers as child artists and have built successful careers in the K-pop industry is a testament to their parents’ love, support, and sacrifice for their children.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s agency Fantagio notifies fans that the singer’s funeral will be held in private

Shortly after the initial reports of the singer's death went viral, ASTRO’s agency Fantagio took to social media to confirm the news of his unfortunate death, requesting fans not to fall for speculative or malicious news reports about his alleged suicide.

Additionally, they informed that the singer’s funeral will be held as quietly as possible, with immediate family, close friends, ASTRO members, and company colleagues in attendance in accordance with the bereaved family’s wishes.

ASTRO members JinJin and Yoon Sanha are currently with the bereaving family, while MJ, who enlisted in the military, took a special leave to attend his fellow band member’s funeral. Member Rocky, who left Fantagio and ASTRO has joined the funeral proceedings along with Cha Eun-woo, who is on his way back from Los Angeles to Seoul to attend the Perfumer singer's funeral.

Additionally, several K-pop artists like IU, LE SSERAFIM, and Billie have canceled their promotional activities in the wake of the ASTRO singer's untimely and unfortunate death.

