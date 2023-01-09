ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha subjected to contract renewal questions, refrain from answering

ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha were asked questions about the group’s contract renewal at their subunit comeback press conference for their album Incense, held on January 4, 2023.

Fantagio, the group’s agency, recently informed fans about the contract renewals concerning four members of ASTRO. As per their update, Jinjin, Moonbin, Sanha, and Cha Eun-woo have renewed their contracts. Meanwhile, MJ and Rocky’s renewals are yet to be discussed.

As per allkpop, reporters at the press conference asked Moonbin and Sanha the reason behind their decision to renew their contracts. The duo chose to remain tight-lipped about it and did not give them a response. However, the showcase’s host, Park Seul-gi, replied to the questions, saying:

“That topic is one that many of you may be curious about, but that information will be shared with you through the group's agency. Please understand."

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha return with much-awaited unit comeback amidst contract renewal updates

Moonbin and Sanha formed their subunit in February 2020 with an EP titled In-Out and their title track Bad Idea. INCENSE, released on January 4, 2023, is the duo’s third album. They released only one album in 2022, titled Refuge, in March and celebrated it with a pre-release single called Ghost Town. Fans had eagerly awaited the news of the duo’s comeback.

Promotions for Incense and ASTRO’s contract renewal updates arrived during the same time period. On December 30, reports of Cha Eun-woo first renewing his contract made headlines. This led to fans positively speculating that Moonbin and Sanha too were going to stay with the agencies, since they were already in between their comeback promotions.

At the comeback showcase of their return held on January 4, the duo were asked their members’ reactions to their songs, especially the comeback title track, Madness. As per allkpop, they replied,

“When we had the members listen to our album, they said that it was really good, and that our choreography also came out really great. They also told us to take care of our bodies, since we are promoting during the winter when it's coldest. They worry about us just like family."

Although all the group members seemed to be looking forward to the duo's latest release, the contract renewal for Jinjin and Rocky was still inconclusive. While Jinjin has renewed his contract, it is reported that Rocky’s exclusive contract is still undecided.

On the other hand, since MJ is currently serving in the military, his renewal decision is reported to arrive much later. His conscription began in May 2022.

Meanwhile, at the showcase, Moonbin and Sanha treated people by grooving to Chup Chup, a track from INCENSE. The former also hinted at the potential concept of the subunit’s next comeback, saying, as per Celeb Confirmed:

“Our first three EPs under our subunit was a bit dark, so next time we want to something more tropical or bright. I have a lot of ideas for different concepts we want to show, including a wild west concept, a 1800s cowboy concept and more.” (sic)

The duo also have multiple promotional shows lined up, including appearances on Showterview with SUNMI, Youngjin Health Center and BTOB’s Kiss the Radio.

