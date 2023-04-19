"This is so heartbreaking": ASTRO Moonbin's reported death by suicide leaves fans in disbelief

On April 19 at around 8:10 pm KST, ASTRO’s Moonbin was found dead at his residence in Gangnam, Seoul, by his manager. The K-pop fandom is currently in heartbreak, pouring condolences on Twitter. The idol was only 25 years old and was in the middle of his DIFFUSION Fan Con Tour with Sanha as part of their subunit promotions.

Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide

The heartbreaking news was first shared by Yonhap News. It was reported that the cause of death was suicide. He was reportedly unresponsive when found by his manager, who immediately called for help. An autopsy is yet to be performed.

Seoul Gangnam Police Station shared the following statement:

"It appears that Moonbin took his own life. We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death."

Nana | R𝓞ver 💚 @jonginscbd This is so heartbreaking I just saw this vid literally a few days ago…rest in peace, Moonbin 🤍



This is so heartbreaking I just saw this vid literally a few days ago…rest in peace, Moonbin 🤍https://t.co/z2GNFyLFGu

K-pop fans send condolences as ASTRO member Moonbin reportedly dies by suicide

The K-pop fandom is in complete disbelief as ASTRO’s Moonbin was found dead by his manager at his house in Seoul on April 19. The news left fans in utter shock as the 25-year-old was recently seen dancing to KAI’s Rover challenge and had greeted fans happily at the previous stops of DIFFUSION Fan Con Tour.

nik 🍓 @litoldokyeomie i’m shaking so bad… my binnie, i just saw you last month during your tour here in manila. everything is so sudden, i just don’t know how to process this. i’m praying that your family and your loved ones are okay.



rest in peace moonbin, our angel... 🕊️ i’m shaking so bad… my binnie, i just saw you last month during your tour here in manila. everything is so sudden, i just don’t know how to process this. i’m praying that your family and your loved ones are okay.rest in peace moonbin, our angel... 🕊️ https://t.co/QP0C29HGUS

'Moonbin' took the top spot on Twitter’s worldwide trends as fans poured out their condolences. ASTRO’s fandom, AROHAs, expressed their heartbreaking emotions with messages filled with love.

Fans shared clips of the 25-year-old ASTRO member's smile, moments from his tour, his time with the group, and more. They also offered their heartfelt condolences to Moon Sua (his younger sister and K-pop group Billlie member), family, and ASTRO members.

jai⁷ 🔥 DDAY. 24 | busy acads @jaimochipark My deepest condolences to Moon sua, their parents, friends and family, to his brothers MJ, JinJin, Eunwoo, Rocky and Sanha. I pray to the Almighty God for Moonbin's soul to rest in peace.



Gonna miss that eye smile of yours. Rest in peace, my love. My deepest condolences to Moon sua, their parents, friends and family, to his brothers MJ, JinJin, Eunwoo, Rocky and Sanha. I pray to the Almighty God for Moonbin's soul to rest in peace.Gonna miss that eye smile of yours. Rest in peace, my love. https://t.co/KY3lBFFtAV

NewFrontierTheater @NewFrontierPh



To the family, friends and fans of Astro's Moonbin, we are sending our sincere condolences. May he rest in peace 🤍 🏻 We will never forget this smile we saw here not too long ago.To the family, friends and fans of Astro's Moonbin, we are sending our sincere condolences. May he rest in peace 🤍 We will never forget this smile we saw here not too long ago.To the family, friends and fans of Astro's Moonbin, we are sending our sincere condolences. May he rest in peace 🤍🙏🏻 https://t.co/jD1FOYbVBC

yumi 🩵 STARS @yumiimoraless my sweet Moonbin, i am so sorry. I’m in shock but i can’t even imagine what ASTRO and your family are going through right now… rest in peace my love 🤍 my sweet Moonbin, i am so sorry. I’m in shock but i can’t even imagine what ASTRO and your family are going through right now… rest in peace my love 🤍 https://t.co/k5YPDSt9VU

monsta x loops @mxloops 🏻

may you rest in peace fly high angel 🕊️🤍

sending all deepest condolences to moonbin’s family, friends & fansmay you rest in peace fly high angel 🕊️🤍 sending all deepest condolences to moonbin’s family, friends & fans 🙏🏻may you rest in peace fly high angel 🕊️🤍https://t.co/MbVamxDli2

Kim Chi @KimChi_Chic RIP Moonbin, I’ll never get over this Omg no celebrity death has shook me to the core like this. I was literally watching his fancams in rotation yesterday! Not only was he super talented and beautiful, he seemed like such kind human being tooRIP Moonbin, I’ll never get over this Omg no celebrity death has shook me to the core like this. I was literally watching his fancams in rotation yesterday! Not only was he super talented and beautiful, he seemed like such kind human being too 😭 RIP Moonbin, I’ll never get over this https://t.co/bdQffVJcCi

gay little bts @sexilarity I am at a loss for words.

Rest in peace, Moonbin. I am at a loss for words.Rest in peace, Moonbin. https://t.co/yAMF5OIQNl

AARON @lidolmix heaven has a special spot for that smile. rest in peace, moonbin. heaven has a special spot for that smile. rest in peace, moonbin. https://t.co/vpPr3jJlHJ

문빈 @jiyuric thank you moonbin, for bringing to life my comfort character in any kdrama ever. ohje.

thank you moonbin, for bringing to life my comfort character in any kdrama ever. ohje.https://t.co/Bo1ct72bmY

E U R I ☀️ @EuriThePolca



you really can’t tell.

always choose to be kind 🏻



this is just so heavy. i can no longer read more tweets and articles about this. i’m having goosebumps seeing these photos of astro moonbin looking happy and healthyyou really can’t tell.always choose to be kindthis is just so heavy. i can no longer read more tweets and articles about this. i’m having goosebumps seeing these photos of astro moonbin looking happy and healthyyou really can’t tell.always choose to be kind 🙏🏻😔this is just so heavy. i can no longer read more tweets and articles about this. https://t.co/l0nhS6vVgx

aisha // be awake // met tbz @sunnycobs moonbin had such an infectious smile that could light up a room & the most beautiful heart. my deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, astro, arohas & everyone who loved him so dearly, rest in peace moonbin, you'll forever be our sunshine

moonbin had such an infectious smile that could light up a room & the most beautiful heart. my deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, astro, arohas & everyone who loved him so dearly, rest in peace moonbin, you'll forever be our sunshine https://t.co/l2GRON57FG

BABYMONSTER PICS @picbaemon sending my deepest condolences to moonbin’s family and friends, rest in peace little angel 🤍

sending my deepest condolences to moonbin’s family and friends, rest in peace little angel 🤍 https://t.co/5EOVXn5kcF

saturn ★ˎˊ˗ @strayerstudio i hope you all take this as a sign to stop treating idols like they're not humans. they're humans with feelings just like you and me. also i hope the industry stop using idols like machines. moonbin, you did so well and i'm proud of you. i love you forever i hope you all take this as a sign to stop treating idols like they're not humans. they're humans with feelings just like you and me. also i hope the industry stop using idols like machines. moonbin, you did so well and i'm proud of you. i love you forever 🙏❤️ https://t.co/hNZG8acxuR

The 25-year-old artist was in a subunit with fellow member Sanha. The duo recently made a comeback with their third EP, Incense, in January 2023. Incense was a successful album release for them, as it sold 116k copies in the first month of its release.

The duo, along with Cha Eun-woo and Jinjin, also renewed their contracts with Fantagio in the same month. The 25-year-old idol was also confirmed to perform at the upcoming 2023 Dream concert with Sanha scheduled for May.

Born on January 26, 1998, Moonbin debuted as a child model in 2004. One of his earliest known appearances was in TVXQ’s Balloons music video released in 2006, in which he played U-know’s younger version. He also gained attention for his role in the classic K-drama, Boys over Flowers. He debuted with ASTRO in 2016.

The Candy Sugar Pop singer joined hands with Fantagio when he was in the fifth grade, and has worked with them ever since. He wore many hats and was considered a multi-talented artist since he was a dancer, singer, rapper, actor, and model.

