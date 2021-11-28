Meet Billlie: All about the newest Rookie girl group in town

K-pop fans rejoice! There's a new rookie girl group, Billlie, all ready to set the music industry on fire. Making their debut as a six-member group with their first mini-album, The Billage of Perception: Chapter One, they're back in action with an all-new member. The six-member girl group has now officially become a seven-member group.
Though the seventh member is yet to make her debut as part of Billlie, she's a well-known icon in the industry. According to various media reports, the newly introduced member is the former Girls Planet 999' member, Kim Soo Hyun. She was recently part of survival but just missed her chance to be part of the idol group Kep1er. These reports also state that Kim Soo Hyun will debut as part of Billlie's next comeback under the stage name, Sheon.
Re-introducing Billlie: The all-new seven-member girl group
Despite debuting as a six-member group, Billlie is back with an all-new member. The group is known for their stunning visuals and unique charm. It's time to get acquainted with the whole group.
Meet Moon Sua
Not only is she the band's main rapper and lead vocalist, but she's also famously recognized as Astro's Moonbin's younger sister. She's also the social butterfly of the group.
Meet Suhyeon
This multi-talented member is not only the main vocalist for the band but also their lead dancer and sub rapper. Fun fact, she also appeared in popular web drama A-teen.
Meet Haram
Known for unique dance moves, she's also known for her powerful deep vocals making her the band's lead vocalist.
Meet Tsuki
All the way from Japan, here to charm everyone with her moves and grooves, she's the band's main dancer and sub vocalist.
Meet Siyoon
While her dance moves are mesmerizing, she's also known to be one of the band's lead rappers. She's made her appearance in various TV performances and dance videos.
Meet Haruna
Not only is she the maknae of the group, but she's also a lead dancer and a sub-vocalist for the band.
And finally...
Meet Sheon
Recently introduced, she's the newest member of the group. Though much is to be revealed about this new member, she's all set to surprise everyone during the comeback.
Despite being a rookie band to the K-pop industry, the band has already garnered a lot of love on social media. Netizens are welcoming the newest member to the band.
Billlie first paved their way into the K-pop industry in November 2021. They are currently signed with Mystic Story Entertainment.