Who is ASTRO Moon Bin's sister? Fans offers condolences as untimely death of K-Pop star leaves internet in shock

K-Pop star Moon Bin recently passed away on April 19 at the age of 25. His cause of death has not been disclosed but he was discovered dead inside his residence in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The singer, a member of the South Korean boy band Astro and the brother of Moon Sua, a member of the girl group Billie, was discovered unresponsive by his manager, who then immediately notified the authorities.

Moon Bin was discovered in a situation that suggests he died by suicide, but an autopsy is being performed to reveal more details. He was supposed to return and host a fan con tour. The event was supposed to take place on May 13, 2023, but the organizers have now announced that it has been canceled. They issued a statement that mentioned:

"After long discussion and consideration, we have to cancel this event due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control that we could not avoid."

•Seoul• @notbsumettikul

THIS NIGHT, YOUR STORY, YOUR PAIN, IT MATTERS. ALL OF IT MATTERS.



You will be the Brightest star up there in the Sky🕊️



Farewell, Angel Dear Moonbin,THIS NIGHT, YOUR STORY, YOUR PAIN, IT MATTERS. ALL OF IT MATTERS.You will be the Brightest star up there in the Sky🕊️Farewell, Angel Dear Moonbin,THIS NIGHT, YOUR STORY, YOUR PAIN, IT MATTERS. ALL OF IT MATTERS.You will be the Brightest star up there in the Sky🕊️Farewell, Angel 💔 https://t.co/Ont9M28Unw

Moon Bin's sister is a member of the South Korean girl group Billie

Billlie performs onstage at Mystic Story / Mandoo Entertainment during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals (Image via Errich Petersen/Getty Images)

Born on September 9, 1999, Moon Sua is a member of the girl group named Billie. She first participated in Unpretty Rapstar 2 in 2015 and although she did not win the show, Sua gained recognition among the public.

While YG Entertainment was planning to launch a girl group (now known as BLACKPINK) in 2016, Sua was not included, despite being considered a likely candidate.

After working as a trainee under MYSTIC Rookie in February 2020, she joined Billie, who made their debut with the first album, The Billage of Perception: Chapter One, in November 2021. The group continued to release more albums such as The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One, Patbingsu, The Billage of Perception: Chapter Two, and The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three.

Moon Sua then competed in The Second World in August 2022, finishing fifth when the show ended in November of the same year. She was announced as the new MC for Show Champion with Tsuki and Nana and has been featured in music videos for Knock Out and Don't Stop.

Netizens pay tribute to Moon Bin on Twitter

Moon Bin gained recognition over the years for being a member of Astro alongside his appearances in a few TV shows and web series. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

dilly ✨ @staeberrycoups Seungkwan just lost his very very close friend. I’m really sorry. I hope he stays strong Rest In Peace Moonbin… Absolutely heartbroken seeing this video after reading the recent newsSeungkwan just lost his very very close friend. I’m really sorry. I hope he stays strongRest In Peace Moonbin… Absolutely heartbroken seeing this video after reading the recent news 💔 Seungkwan just lost his very very close friend. I’m really sorry. I hope he stays strong 😢 Rest In Peace Moonbin… https://t.co/Uk9GeYdy2M

ʙʙ˚ · . | 361 @Karn_Chanakarn_

I probably won't see this smile anymore. ♡

#MOONBIN

Moon bin suddenly left us became a star in the sky.I probably won't see this smile anymore. ♡ Moon bin suddenly left us became a star in the sky.I probably won't see this smile anymore. ♡#MOONBINhttps://t.co/73kwwFVauZ

bea @happy_hyeongjun i love you. i’ll make sure to tell everyone abt you & your beautiful, talented soul. i love you, moonbin. i love you. i’ll make sure to tell everyone abt you & your beautiful, talented soul. i love you, moonbin. https://t.co/BC48Vl9v8C

Mafe @mafa_1821 I want everyone to remember Moonbin as smiley as he was, he was always smiling, probably bcz he knew he had the prettiest smile, he was also a pretty social butterfly, and also a kind, loving soul



He was loved and I'll keep him in my heart forever, as the sunshine he was I want everyone to remember Moonbin as smiley as he was, he was always smiling, probably bcz he knew he had the prettiest smile, he was also a pretty social butterfly, and also a kind, loving soulHe was loved and I'll keep him in my heart forever, as the sunshine he was https://t.co/4ddexGWTFI

☆ @notrrkrss



#moonbin

#moonbin

#MOONBIN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Behind those smiles and close doors, we really dont know what's happening to them, we will miss that sweet smile of yours moonbin, may your soul rest in paradise our binnie. 🕊️ Behind those smiles and close doors, we really dont know what's happening to them, we will miss that sweet smile of yours moonbin, may your soul rest in paradise our binnie. 🕊️#moonbin #moonbin #MOONBIN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rfcXPkp13A

✦P06 (break) @ktthewz



Moonbin, thank you being in my life for 2612 days, rest well my angel twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I've been a moonbin fan since debut, watching back at the movie clips makes me cry even more. I hope his family and all aroha will mourn and grieve at their own pace.Moonbin, thank you being in my life for 2612 days, rest well my angel I've been a moonbin fan since debut, watching back at the movie clips makes me cry even more. I hope his family and all aroha will mourn and grieve at their own pace.Moonbin, thank you being in my life for 2612 days, rest well my angel 💖 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yapTY1iSlj

reem osama @reemo25079621

Can't believe Eunwoo lost a friend and will experience the same pain that his character Lee Suho from "True Beauty" felt. This is so heartbreaking for everyone. We will miss you Moonbin

#MOONBIN This was eunwoo's reaction when his friend on true Beauty series suicide..Can't believe Eunwoo lost a friend and will experience the same pain that his character Lee Suho from "True Beauty" felt. This is so heartbreaking for everyone. We will miss you Moonbin This was eunwoo's reaction when his friend on true Beauty series suicide.. Can't believe Eunwoo lost a friend and will experience the same pain that his character Lee Suho from "True Beauty" felt. This is so heartbreaking for everyone. We will miss you Moonbin#MOONBIN https://t.co/XItVMq1X94

minaa @bbysanjoong Wooyoung said "You are never alone & you will never be"



“rest in peace moonbin” 🕊️🤞 Wooyoung said "You are never alone & you will never be" “rest in peace moonbin” 🕊️🤞 https://t.co/gwuE1B2wU5

nika @7teencult please remember moonbin as this kind hard working guy who put his everything into everything he did and had the prettiest eye smile this world has ever seen please remember moonbin as this kind hard working guy who put his everything into everything he did and had the prettiest eye smile this world has ever seen https://t.co/o3hRC97X4m

moka ♡⁷ 🐇💭 D-Day @ButterTaeKoo I remember when I was getting into BTS, I used to cry tears of joy seeing these little interactions. MoonBin loved and respected Jungkook and tannies so much. Never knew I'll sit here watching this year's later, with tears in my eyes.

I remember when I was getting into BTS, I used to cry tears of joy seeing these little interactions. MoonBin loved and respected Jungkook and tannies so much. Never knew I'll sit here watching this year's later, with tears in my eyes. https://t.co/phPrvFRTMN

Moon Bin started his career as a model and made his acting debut with Boys Over Flowers. The show aired on KBS2 from January 5 to March 31, 2009. He joined Astro in February 2016 and the first project he worked on was the EP, Spring Up, which grabbed the sixth spot on US World Albums.

Bin made a cameo appearance in Forever Young in 2014 and portrayed Jung Oh-je in Moment of Eighteen, which aired from July 22 to September 10, 2019. He also appeared on TV shows such as The Ultimate Watchlist of Latest Trend and Food Avengers.

The Bad Idea singer hosted shows such as Show Champion, Incheon K-Pop Concert, and Gangnam Festival K-Pop Concert. In addition, Moon Bin appeared in several web series such as To be Continued, Idol Fever, Sweet Revenge, Find Me If You Can, and more.

Poll : 0 votes