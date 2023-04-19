Who is ASTRO Moon Bin's sister? Fans offers condolences as untimely death of K-Pop star leaves internet in shock

K-Pop star Moon Bin recently passed away on April 19 at the age of 25. His cause of death has not been disclosed but he was discovered dead inside his residence in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The singer, a member of the South Korean boy band Astro and the brother of Moon Sua, a member of the girl group Billie, was discovered unresponsive by his manager, who then immediately notified the authorities.
Moon Bin was discovered in a situation that suggests he died by suicide, but an autopsy is being performed to reveal more details. He was supposed to return and host a fan con tour. The event was supposed to take place on May 13, 2023, but the organizers have now announced that it has been canceled. They issued a statement that mentioned:
"After long discussion and consideration, we have to cancel this event due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control that we could not avoid."
Moon Bin's sister is a member of the South Korean girl group Billie
Born on September 9, 1999, Moon Sua is a member of the girl group named Billie. She first participated in Unpretty Rapstar 2 in 2015 and although she did not win the show, Sua gained recognition among the public.
While YG Entertainment was planning to launch a girl group (now known as BLACKPINK) in 2016, Sua was not included, despite being considered a likely candidate.
After working as a trainee under MYSTIC Rookie in February 2020, she joined Billie, who made their debut with the first album, The Billage of Perception: Chapter One, in November 2021. The group continued to release more albums such as The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One, Patbingsu, The Billage of Perception: Chapter Two, and The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three.
Moon Sua then competed in The Second World in August 2022, finishing fifth when the show ended in November of the same year. She was announced as the new MC for Show Champion with Tsuki and Nana and has been featured in music videos for Knock Out and Don't Stop.
Netizens pay tribute to Moon Bin on Twitter
Moon Bin gained recognition over the years for being a member of Astro alongside his appearances in a few TV shows and web series. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
Moon Bin started his career as a model and made his acting debut with Boys Over Flowers. The show aired on KBS2 from January 5 to March 31, 2009. He joined Astro in February 2016 and the first project he worked on was the EP, Spring Up, which grabbed the sixth spot on US World Albums.
Bin made a cameo appearance in Forever Young in 2014 and portrayed Jung Oh-je in Moment of Eighteen, which aired from July 22 to September 10, 2019. He also appeared on TV shows such as The Ultimate Watchlist of Latest Trend and Food Avengers.
The Bad Idea singer hosted shows such as Show Champion, Incheon K-Pop Concert, and Gangnam Festival K-Pop Concert. In addition, Moon Bin appeared in several web series such as To be Continued, Idol Fever, Sweet Revenge, Find Me If You Can, and more.