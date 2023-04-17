How did Cliff Fish die? Tributes pour in as Paper Lace star passes away at 73

Paper Lace member Cliff Fish recently passed away from cancer at the age of 43. The news was confirmed on his official Facebook page, where an official statement was shared on behalf of his wife Elaine and their two sons. The statement mentioned:

"The last two years have been very difficult but Cliff faced the challenges of cancer with bravery, courage and lived his life to the fullest he possibly could right to the end."

The post stated that everyone knew Cliff as a kind, caring, fun-loving, wonderful, and genuine person and that people used to love spending time with him. Describing him as a talented musician and performer, the post continued by stating that his death has left an unimaginable hole in everyone's lives and that he will be loved unconditionally by his family and friends.

The statement stated that Fish's cancer diagnosis was revealed in the Cypriot Healthcare system two years ago. It added:

"We especially will be forever in the debt of Dr Evangelia (who Cliff called his Guardian Angel) and Nurse Rachel who both treated and fought for Cliff until the very end. The family are making arrangements in the UK in the coming days to celebrate his amazing life and we will post details on here if anyone would like to join us in doing so."

Cliff Fish was one of the original members of Paper Lace

Cliff Fish was a member of the original lineup for Paper Lace (Image via Jorgen Angel/Getty Images)

Born on August 13, 1949, Cliff Fish was known as the bass guitarist for Paper Lace. When the band was formed in 1967, the rest of the band members included Dave Manders, Roy White, and Phil Wright. They used to play in small events before releasing hit albums and singles.

The band released only two albums throughout their career, starting with First Edition in March 1972. This was followed by And Other Bits of Material / Paper Lace in June 1974, and the album was able to reach the top of the Billboard charts.

The band continued to deliver hit singles like Billy Don't Be a Hero, The Night Chicago Died, So What If I Am, We've Got the Whole World in Our Hands, Trinidad Boy, and more until the 80s.

They were joined by another guitarist, Chris Raynor, in 1978.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Cliff Fish gained recognition over the years as a member of Paper Lace and his contribution to their projects. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Tim Greaves 💙 @TTFilmz

Until recently, Cliff continued to play alongside fellow original, Philip Wright (lead vocalist and drummer) in Phil Wright's Original 1970s Paper Lace.

RIP, sir.

#paperlace Very sad to hear that Cliff Fish, guitarist and vocalist in the band Paper Lace, has passed away.Until recently, Cliff continued to play alongside fellow original, Philip Wright (lead vocalist and drummer) in Phil Wright's Original 1970s Paper Lace.RIP, sir.

Netizens paying their condolences to Cliff's family (Image via Facebook/Cliff Fish)

Guitarist and singer Phil Hendriks expressed his grief on Facebook by writing that he will always miss Fish's laughs, banter, and music. He added:

"We called him 'Fiery' Fish but, sadly, today the flame went out. Sincere condolences to Cliff's wife Elaine and all of his family and friends."

Fish is survived by his wife Elaine and their two sons – Jon and Rob.

