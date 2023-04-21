SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan adds ASTRO's Moonbin to his Instagram following his death

Following the sudden death of ASTRO's Moonbin, his best friend SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, started following the former on Instagram on April 20, 2023. Moonbin passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The SEVENTEEN member had a very limited following which extended to no more than his fellow group members. In light of the ASTRO member's passing away, Seungkwan has added him to his following in an effort to remember him.

While Seungkwan or his agency has yet to give a statement about ASTRO idol's death, fans are certain that the former is grieving the recent tragedy. The two idols had a significant history as friends and often showcased their friendship on social media and through media outlets. Needless to say, it saddens fans as they are thinking of the tough times the SEVENTEEN idol is facing right now.

Fans send their condolences to Seungkwan after his best friend ASTRO's Moonbin's death

After SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan started following Moonbin on Instagram, he continued to like several of his pictures. To fans, this showcased him reminiscing about the times they shared together. Fans know that the friendship between Moonbin and Seungkwan is one of the closest ones in the K-pop industry. The two would regularly call and meet each other up.

When fans saw that the SEVENTEEN member had followed his best friend on Instagram, they took to social media to discuss it. While some said that the two were inseparable, others said that they couldn't imagine what Seungkwan must have been going through.

svt lover @caratseungs remember when seungkwan had to call a friend for a help and he instantly think of moonbin even calling him as the smart one 🥺 remember when seungkwan had to call a friend for a help and he instantly think of moonbin even calling him as the smart one 🥺 https://t.co/y9GRL6pUMW

문빈 @mocnbi seungkwan just lost his bestest friend in the entire world. him and moonbin were inseparable. seungkwan just lost his bestest friend in the entire world. him and moonbin were inseparable. https://t.co/sNR58WBmUM

소원✨REST @ar__aroha I can’t imagine how are you feeling right now #moonbin #astro #seungkwan #SEVENTEEN Im sorry seungkwan but your bini hyung is gone nowI can’t imagine how are you feeling right now Im sorry seungkwan but your bini hyung is gone now💔I can’t imagine how are you feeling right now💔#moonbin #astro #seungkwan #SEVENTEEN https://t.co/zr5RxAxhbv

svt lover @caratseungs seungkwan is now mass liking moonbin's instagram posts and he just followed his acc as well. oh my god 🥲 seungkwan is now mass liking moonbin's instagram posts and he just followed his acc as well. oh my god 🥲

As their Instagram feeds contain several pictures of them spending time together, the news of Seungkwan following the deceased idol has saddened many. In light of the same, fans have taken the time to send their condolences to SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, who has lost his best friend, and tried to send him much of their support.

They also brought back several instances where the two proved themselves to be really good friends. In February 2023, Moobin shared a few words about his friend during his interview with GQ Korea.

He said that he had a lot of memories with Seungkwan. He added that while he didn't like going out too much, he ended up visiting a lot of places thanks to Seungkwan.

In another backstage interview with the rest of the ASTRO members, the deceased idol was asked what he'd do if his best friend suddenly disappeared. Though the question made no direct reference to Seungkwan, the idol replied without hesitation:

"If seungkwan suddenly disappears, then I will go find and look for him."

More recently, Seungkwan also sent a cake for Moobin's birthday on January 26, 2023. When the late idol posted a picture of himself with the cake, Seungkwan commented on the post:

"Aren't I such a sweet hyung?"

They were only ten days apart in age and fans have found their bickering and their friendship adorable and sweet. With the recent tragedy of Moonbin's passing away, fans can only imagine the saddening circumstances that Seungkwan is going through.

cloud @luffyzxzx If seungkwan finds out that his best friend is no longer alive, then I am going to cry all the tears in my heart. Seungkwan even sent this birthday cake for him and no one knew that it would be the last. Rest in peace moonbin of astro. If seungkwan finds out that his best friend is no longer alive, then I am going to cry all the tears in my heart. Seungkwan even sent this birthday cake for him and no one knew that it would be the last. Rest in peace moonbin of astro. https://t.co/NUiqtZl9fJ

i really sorry for moon sua, i can't imagine how you are now, but please stay strong, big hug for you and for mj, jinjin, cha eunwoo, rocky, sanha, seungkwan, chanwoo, sin b and all moonbin friends too 🫂 sending my deepest condolences to his family & friends 🕊i really sorry for moon sua, i can't imagine how you are now, but please stay strong, big hug for you and for mj, jinjin, cha eunwoo, rocky, sanha, seungkwan, chanwoo, sin b and all moonbin friends too 🫂 sending my deepest condolences to his family & friends 🕊i really sorry for moon sua, i can't imagine how you are now, but please stay strong, big hug for you and for mj, jinjin, cha eunwoo, rocky, sanha, seungkwan, chanwoo, sin b and all moonbin friends too 🫂❤️ https://t.co/ifLhIgQGVU

Seungkwan kept saying things like Moonbin doesnt say bad things.. Moonbin is the nicest person.. Moonbin is very pure and kind.. Remember when Moonbin called Seungkwan while they were live with DK and JH??Seungkwan kept saying things like Moonbin doesnt say bad things.. Moonbin is the nicest person.. Moonbin is very pure and kind.. Remember when Moonbin called Seungkwan while they were live with DK and JH??Seungkwan kept saying things like Moonbin doesnt say bad things.. Moonbin is the nicest person.. Moonbin is very pure and kind.. 😭😭 https://t.co/J9ANVnn47t

에스쿱스 🍒 @bestboycoups huh seungkwan is now following Moonbin on his ig aside from svt members



moonbin, you're a beautiful star now.... you shined and will shine the brightest the star. huh seungkwan is now following Moonbin on his ig aside from svt membersmoonbin, you're a beautiful star now.... you shined and will shine the brightest the star. https://t.co/Uuusr4qVrd

ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo arrives in South Korea to support Moonbin's family

As soon as ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo heard the news, he returned to South Korea from the US where he was attending and participating in Coachella 2023. Jinjin and Sanha also arrived in Seoul as soon as they heard the news. Meanwhile, MJ, who is serving his mandatory military service, also requested leave to attend Moonbin's wake and support his family. ASTRO's former member Rocky has also reportedly reached the wake.

With all the members together to attend the deceased's funeral, fans hope that they can support each other through the hard times. Moobin's funeral is set to be held on April 22, 2023, and his parents and relatives have requested that the event be kept out of the public eye.

