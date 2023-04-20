ASTRO Moonbin's agency, Fantagio, requests the maintenance of privacy at the idol's wake following his passing away

On April 20, 2023, following the tragic death of ASTRO Moonbin, his agency, Fantagio Music, released an official statement addressing not only the idol's death but also news regarding the privacy of the people surrounding him. Since the news of his death has been quite a shock to the K-pop fandom, the agency stated that the grieving family has requested a quiet and private wake for the idol.

The statement explained that only Moonbin family, closest relatives, ASTRO members, and friends will be participating in his funeral services and do not wish to make it a public event. Respecting the choices and wishes of the idol's family, the agency put forth the same request to fans who've also been grieving his death to stay away from invading the private event of his funeral.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

Fantagio Music releases a statement requesting fans to respect the privacy of ASTRO Moonbin's upcoming funeral

Following the tragic passing away of Moonbin, Fantagio initially released a statement confirming the news, which was once speculation. Soon after, the agency followed up with a statement addressing the interests of the idol's family members with respect to his funeral services:

"We earnestly ask that speculative and malicious reports be refrained from so that the bereaved family who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased. According to the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends, and company colleagues in attendance."

They continued:

"They wish for the entire process of the funeral from the wake to the departure of the funeral procession to be carried out privately from the reporters, and the bereaved family members do not want coverage of those who are mourning. We sincerely ask that you make his last journey beautiful, and we earnestly ask for your deep condolences."

While the agency understands the stance of fans and their shock regarding the news, it also requests them to understand the degree of grievance and mourning that close relations and acquaintances of Moonbin would currently be experiencing. Naturally, they also hope that the family's interest in a private wake and funeral for the idol will be respected by fans.

On April 20, 2023, it was reported that Moonbin was found dead by his manager at his apartment in Gangnam district, Seoul, at 8:10 pm KST. His manager reported that he visited the idol's apartment following his absence at a rehearsal for the upcoming performance of him and Sanha for the Dream Concert in Busan.

When he found the idol dead, he immediately reported the same to the police. From the reports released so far, it's been revealed that he took his own life. However, an autopsy is currently undergoing the release of more stabilization and confirmed reports about the reason behind the idol's passing away. It was further added that there's been no fabrication or foul play involved with the incident, as reported by CNN.

Since fans witnessed the idol's activity only a few days before the tragic incident, the news has been a hard pill to swallow for many. As the whole of K-pop fandom continues to process the shocking news and grief for the deceased, Fantagio also hopes for the privacy of Moonbin's family to be maintained.

