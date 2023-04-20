K-pop groups and companies have entered into an unofficial period of mourning following ASTRO member Moonbin’s passing away. The singer-dancer was only 25 years old when he was found unresponsive at his residence in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the night of April 19, 2023.

The sudden news shocked the K-pop fandom, as the ASTRO member was in the middle of his Asia tour with fellow member Sanha. As per police officials, the idol seemingly died by suicide. The cause of death has not yet been made public.

Out of respect for Moonbin, the Korean entertainment industry has either postponed or canceled its activities. Some idol groups who were posting teasers for their upcoming comeback have delayed its release for another week. These include rookie groups xikers and The Wind, iKON, Xdinary Heroes, among others.

Meanwhile, idol groups with scheduled YouTube content releases have also announced a postponement.

K-pop groups postpone or cancel upcoming content releases, music shows continue with calmer tone in view of ASTRO Moonbin’s passing away

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory The industry mourns for ASTRO Moonbin's passing



LE SSERAFIM to cancel photo-time for Knowing Bros



MCountdown to air in a calm manner with no SNS promotion



Music Bank to cancel photo-time



IU reschedule her interview for 'Dream' to April 24



After the devastating news of ASTRO’s 25-year-old member Moonbin passing away, the Korean entertainment industry, especially the music industry, has entered a period of mourning.

Billlie’s agency Mystic Story announced that the group has canceled or postponed this week’s schedules. The fan signing event has also been pushed forward. Updates regarding upcoming schedules and their cancelation or postponement will be announced later. Moonbin’s younger sister, Moon Sua, is a part of Billlie.

billlie files ⚘ @BILLLIEFILES Mystic Story has announced that the schedules scheduled for this week has been canceled or postponed!



In the case of the fan signing event schedule, we will inform you again through a notice later,

LE SSERAFIM has canceled their media photoshoot, aka the photo-taking time, for their appearance on JTBC’s variety show, Knowing Bros. The variety feature is a part of the group’s upcoming comeback, UNFORGIVEN.

Xdinary Heroes have also postponed teasers for the group’s upcoming album, Deadlock. They will release their second music video teaser on April 21 at 12.06 pm KST and Highlight Film Sampler on April 23 at 12.06 am KST.

IU has requested concerned officials and publications to postpone her interview with the movie Dream, a sports comedy that also stars Park Seo-joon.

Broadcasting network MBC informed people about the cancelation of GOT7’s Youngjae radio show, Close Friend, scheduled for April 20.

Rookie group The Wind has also postponed their upcoming teasers for now.

iKON, who were in the middle of releasing album teasers for their comeback, TAKE OFF, has postponed the photos that were due for release today, i.e., April 20. The album preview and concept photos will be posted on April 21 at 2 pm and 6 pm KST, respectively.

As for music shows and live programs, Music Bank canceled its ‘on-the-way-to-work’ photo shoot that was scheduled for artists set to perform on April 20. The show will commence as scheduled. Officials from KBS stated that they are discussing broadcasting a memorial video for Moonbin at the show's end.

MCountdown will also continue as scheduled. Mnet has also decided to air the Boys Planet finale live, as scheduled, on April 20.

Idol groups such as YOUNITE and ITZY, which had various content series scheduled on YouTube, also announced they were delaying the same. YOUNITE’s Ep 6 has been postponed to April 27.

ITZY’s IT’z Tour Book Ep 17, initially slated for April 20 release, is now postponed to April 27. Similarly, a new episode of their radio show featuring Ryujin and Yeji was postponed to April 28. It was initially set for release on April 21.

Meanwhile, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, who was in the US for Coachella, was reportedly flying back to South Korea to reach Seoul on the evening of April 20 after hearing about Moonbin. Group member MJ, who has been serving his military duties, also took an emergency leave.

After news reported Moonbin’s untimely death, Fantagio requested fans to refrain from speculating about the cause behind it. It also stated that Moonbin’s funeral will be held privately with close friends and family, without any media coverage.

