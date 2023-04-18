"OMG": Fans go wild as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo was spotted attending Coachella watching BLACKPINK's performance

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo was spotted attending Coachella 2023 on April 17, 2023. The singer was spotted in one of the videos shared by fashion designer Jeremy Scott during K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's performance. Several fans also spotted the ASTRO member at the event and the idol even took to Instagram to share a series of pictures as he attended the music and arts festival.

The singer was also seen at the after party of the female group BLACKPINK named PINKCHELLA where he was spotted hanging out with other celebrities. His appearance at the after-party confirmed that he was a part of the celebration of the historic moment created by the female group. BLACKPINK is the first ever K-pop group to headline Coachella and gave a two-hour-long performance.

While fans were already excited about BLACKPINK's performance, their excitement only increased after they saw Cha Eun-woo attend it. As soon as pictures of the latter attending the concert went live on social media, they went viral and fans began expressing their overwhelming feelings.

will be active again! @PASTAROSIE__ OMG cha eun woo’s also spotted at the coachella stage of blackpink!! OMG cha eun woo’s also spotted at the coachella stage of blackpink!!

Fans can't get enough of Cha Eun-woo's presence at the Coachella 2023 during BLACKPINK's performance

Fans were over the moon when they saw clips of Cha Eun-woo watching BLACKPINK perform Forever Young, the concluding track on their set list. It led to fans speculating that he must have watched the entire performance and praised him for the same.

Fans were also surprised to see the ASTRO member attending the Pinkchella after party, dubbing him as a social butterfly who was everywhere. Since both Lisa and Cha Eun-woo are 97' liners, fans are speculating the duo must be best friends and fans wanted the latter's group picture with the female group.

As they shared images and videos of Cha Eun-woo watching BLACKPINK's historic performance, some fans claimed that everyone was a BLINK (BLACKPINK fan) at the end of the day.

. @serie_bp he’s so real for that.



Here's a clip of him watching them perform Forever Young Cha Eun Woo literally finished BLACKPINK set 🥹he's so real for that.

Atropurpurea🇦🇷⭐️⭐️⭐️ @yesterdayonemo2 PINKCHELLA AFTER PARTY ‘23

- Peter Utz ( Celine )

- Frédéric Arnault ( TAG Heuer )

- Tyga ( Rapper)

- Jeremy Scott ( Moschino )

PINKCHELLA AFTER PARTY '23

- Peter Utz ( Celine )

- Frédéric Arnault ( TAG Heuer )

- Tyga ( Rapper)

- Jeremy Scott ( Moschino )

- Cha Eun-woo

i never would've expected to see cha eunwoo at the pinkchella afterparty of all places

OMG our social butterfly Cha Eunwoo enjoy your vacation dear

Syddks 🖤💗 ME @magicofmypinks @blackpinkbabo I hope to see a pic of him with the girls!!! That would be iconic!! @blackpinkbabo I hope to see a pic of him with the girls!!! That would be iconic!!

cha eunwoo?? everyones a blink at the end of the day i'm telling yall

At the music and arts festival, fans showered praise on Cha Eun-woo for his looks and style. The idol was wearing a striped sweatshirt, black sunglasses, and white pants. In his Instagram post, the idol can be seen enjoying Coachella. He's spotted sitting inside a giant wheel in one picture and standing in front of it in another.

The idol looked comfy, surrounded by huge pink balloons that looked esthetically pleasing in the following picture. His friend Jungkook attended Coachella for The Kid LAROI's performance and fans wanted to see their interactions at the event as well.

In the last three pictures, the ASTRO singer showcased himself posing for a photo. He also uploaded a video where he seemed to be traveling and exploring the festival.

Many other celebrities also performed at the event, including The Kid LAROI, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and others.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo is an actor as well

The ASTRO member is not just a singer but an actor as well, who has appeared in a number of dramas.

His recent performances in Disney+'s Island Part 1 and 2 have fans swooning over his action scenes. They said that he looked fierce and unbeatable as he chronicled the role of the youngest Priest.

The idol has appeared in other dramas as well, including My Id is Gangnam Beauty, Top Management, The Best Hit, and True Beauty, among others. He also stole viewers' hearts in the latest Decibel film alongside Lee Jong-suk and Kim Rae-won. Fans have been complimenting him for his growth and development as an actor.

The idol was recently spotted having dinner with BTS' Jungkook and Kim Min-gyu. The trio have been close friends for a long time.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo was recently spotted filming for his upcoming webtoon-based drama A Good Day To Be A Dog alongside Park Gyu-young.

