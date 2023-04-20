“We love you always”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans discover the hidden meaning behind his last Twitter post

The untimely demise of ASTRO’s Moonbin caused shockwaves among the K-pop fandom. However, when fans discovered the hidden meaning behind his latest Twitter post, they were feeling even more devastated as his last Twitter post conveyed feelings of hope and hurt through a singular picture.

On April 11, 2023, ASTRO’s Moonbin shared a photo on ASTRO’s official Twitter account of a dandelion, expressing his excitement upon seeing the flower. In the accompanying caption, he wrote:

“Roha, they’re dandelion seeds!!! They’re dandelion seeds~ Ride the wind and spread far and wide!”

Moonbin posted a picture of Dandelions on Twitter as his last post (Image via Twitter/@offclASTRO)

Fans discovered that dandelions hold a special hidden meaning significant to ASTRO as well as Moonbin. The flower represents the sun, the moon, and the stars in different stages of its cycle, which is also symbolic to ASTROs and AROHAs (the K-pop group's fandom). As such, fans are heartbroken to discover the meaning behind the dandelion post and have taken to social media to share their thoughts about it.

kooks @_jaeminst_

"dandelions represent the return of life, the rebirth of growth and green after a harsh winter, and a display of abundant strength and power"

"dandelions represent the return of life, the rebirth of growth and green after a harsh winter, and a display of abundant strength and power"

We love you always and forever #moonbin #ASTRO

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s last Twitter post holds a special meaning that has made fans emotional

Aside from the dandelions being significant to ASTRO and their fandom AROHAs, fans also discovered that dandelions represent hope, growth, positivity and nourishment, especially when circumstances are difficult.

Now that ASTRO’s Moonbin has left Earth for its heavenly abode, fans are emotional about discovering not one but two special meanings behind its existence. Notably, dandelions are special flowers that can thrive and survive even in the harshest climates and grow despite the odds.

아로하 @astrohaluv 있잖아, 너가 있어서 참 다행이아

- ASTRO 문빈



"You know, i am so glad i have you here."

"You know, i am so glad i have you here."

- ASTRO Moonbin

The sunny flowers also indicate spring’s arrival after harsh winters, further indicating happier times after gloomy and sorrowful days. Notably, ASTRO member Moonbin reflected on this in a follow-up tweet, telling the dandelion to pay a visit to his near and dear ones, bringing the glorious days of spring with them.

ASTRO’s fans are also heartbroken and emotional that Moonbin left them a sweet and heartfelt message before parting ways. As such, they took to social media to share their thoughts on this.

xy🌈 @softhyukss



Free from pain, suffering, sadness



Only leaving footprints that never disappears



With many dandelions to blow



& many wishes to come true



🤍 🏖🏝☘️

xy🌈 @softhyukss

Free from pain, suffering, sadness

Only leaving footprints that never disappears

With many dandelions to blow

& many wishes to come true

🤍

#Moonbin @offclASTRO

kritikaaa @sillykritts

Dandelions represent the return of life, the rebirth of growth and green after a harsh winter, and a display of abundant strength and power. Also do not give up no matter what.

kritikaaa @sillykritts

Dandelions represent the return of life, the rebirth of growth and green after a harsh winter, and a display of abundant strength and power. Also do not give up no matter what.

#MOONBIN #ASTRO #moonbin

ً 🕊 @NAJAEMAPLEE dandelions will forever remind me of you, angel.

thank you for all the smile, kindess, and love that you gave us. you can now have the happiness and freedom this world has deprived you. rest in paradise, our moonbin.



ً 🕊 @NAJAEMAPLEE dandelions will forever remind me of you, angel.

thank you for all the smile, kindess, and love that you gave us. you can now have the happiness and freedom this world has deprived you. rest in paradise, our moonbin.

— see you until our next eclipse, my moon.

🕊️💜 @23_madowl_roha_

🕊️💜 @23_madowl_roha_

#MOONBIN #ASTRO The whole country is covered with dandelions right now. How can I cope? They remind me of you too much.

zam ᵕ̈❀📚 @soobinpogiii



-Moonbin (ASTRO)



#moonbin #astro

zam ᵕ̈❀📚 @soobinpogiii

"DANDELION FLOWER'S MEANS DO NOT GIVE UP, EVEN IF THOSE AROUND YOU KEEP TRYING TO GET RID OF YOU. STICK IT OUT AND REMEMBER THE CHEERFULNESS OF A SUNNY SUMMER'S DAY WHEN THINGS SEEM BLEAK OR DARK"

-Moonbin (ASTRO)

#moonbin #astro

#dandelions #flower #아스트로

you did well moonbin. 📌 @shineeseongmin this was the last photo he posted on twt, i'll always think of him when i see dandelions, and i'll think back and smile

ً 🕊 @NAJAEMAPLEE you have your peace now, angel. thank you, goodbye. you have your peace now, angel. thank you, goodbye.

Fans are now using this dandelion analogy to seek comfort and solace in these grieving times as they mourn the singer’s untimely demise. They are also flooding the late ASTRO singer’s personal Instagram account with loving messages of condolences and gratitude to pay him a personal tribute.

Furthermore, fans have discovered more evidence of his kind gesture. In an audio-only broadcast that aired on October 6, 2021, the Perfumer singer was heard consoling AROHAs with some sweet and heartwarming words, which have now gone viral, almost two years after the original broadcast as fans seek solace and comfort in the departed singer’s words.

“You’re tearing up for no reason, can I console you? “Why are you crying? It’s okay. Sometimes you get teary. Why are you crying? It’s okay. Sometimes you get teary. You can calm down after a good cry. It’s okay. It will all work out. Don’t worry.”

The rest of the members of ASTRO have reached the mortuary to pay their final respects to Moonbin. Notably, his sister, Billlie’s Moon Sua, has been chosen to lead the funeral proceedings as the chief mourner. ASTRO members JinJin and Yoon Sanha have been guarding the mortuary since last night, along with ex-member Rocky reaching for the final rites.

The group’s oldest member, MJ, who is currently in the military, took a special leave. Cha Eun-woo also boarded an emergency flight from Los Angeles to Korea and headed straight to meet the singer's family from the airport itself. Additionally, Fantagio revealed that as per the bereaved family’s wish, the funeral process will be done in private, with only immediate family, friends and agency friends in attendance without any media or external presence.

K-pop industry mourns Moonbin’s death via condolence messages and cancellation of work schedules

Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭 🇰🇷 (rest) @btstaendard @charts_k @BTS_twt Kim Namjoon ig story speaks a thousand words!! please reminder to everyone to always check on your loved ones. Listen and talk to them. And please, let us all be kind. We never know what anyone might be going through. @charts_k @BTS_twt Kim Namjoon ig story speaks a thousand words!! please reminder to everyone to always check on your loved ones. Listen and talk to them. And please, let us all be kind. We never know what anyone might be going through. 🙏 https://t.co/PDzLzzJQeE

The K-pop industry came together to collectively mourn Moonbin’s sudden demise either via heartfelt condolence messages or cancelation of work schedules to show solidarity to ASTRO, their fans and the singer's family in these difficult times.

BTS’ leader, RM, shared a simple Instagram story of a black background indicating that he is silently grieving the late singer’s death. SHINee’s Taemin also wrote a sweet message on his personal Instagram for the late singer, while MONSTA X members wore black at the airport as a sign of mourning. Moreover, K-pop groups iKON, BTOB, and SEVENTEEN have postponed their teaser releases to another date.

Soloist IU has rescheduled her interview for the upcoming movie Dream to April 24, 2023. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM canceled the photo time for Knowing Bros as SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan is now following Moonbin on his official Instagram account, along with the other 12 members of his group.

Furthermore, fans have noticed that Seungkwan has been rapidly liking all of the late singer's posts on the photo-sharing app, perhaps a silent way of mourning the loss of one of his closest friends.

