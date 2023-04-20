Remembering ASTRO’s Moonbin: 4 unforgettable facts about the K-pop idol to commemorate his life

On April 19, 2023, the K-pop community lost a shimmering star as ASTRO's Moonbin passed away. His sudden demise has shocked and saddened K-pop fans, especially because the idol was just 25 years old.

ASTRO's agency, Fantagio Entertainment, confirmed the news and added that his funeral will be a private affair to honor the wishes of his family. Following this, condolences poured in from various K-pop fan accounts, with some urging fans to be kinder to idols and to each other.

While nothing can replace Moonbin's place in the hearts of those who love him - his family, friends, and fans - one can commemorate his life and the lives he touched along the way to honor his memory.

Moonbin's tryst with acting, his brilliant songwriting, and more facts about the ASTRO vocalist to celebrate his life

1) The 25-year-old singer was a prolific songwriter in addition to being a vocalist

The ASTRO vocalist made his debut as a songwriter in 2017, by writing the lyrics for the fan song YOU&ME(Thanks AROHA). Since then, he has co-written many tracks alongside the group members, especially in his sub-unit with band member Sanha.

Desire (which he also composed) and Madness from the duo's EP, INCENSE, had lyrics penned by Moonbin, as did a few more songs dedicated to fans such as By Your Side and ONE & ONLY. He also wrote his solo number, Let's Go Ride, from ASTRO's third full album, Drive to the Starry Road, receiving special praise for the sultry dance performance of the same.

The track Footprint, from ASTRO's eighth mini-album, SWITCH ON, was the last group song that he wrote the lyrics for, a perfect summer song that talks about walking down a happy path with someone they love. The lyrics (translated from Korean by Genius English Translations) are beautiful and perfectly show off the poetry of his words:

"Even if big waves come crashing down on us, it's okay/ Because we left everything in the place only the two of us know/ Even if we're blown away by the big wind, it's okay/ Because we left everything in the place only the two of us go to"

2) He was a well-known child actor who acted in Boys Over Flowers

Moonbin had been a part of the Korean entertainment industry since he was very young, playing roles in K-drama television and web series before he became a K-pop idol. His most well-known role would have to be that of the younger version of So Yi-jung (played by Kim Bum) in the iconic 2008 K-drama series, Boys Over Flowers.

In recent years, he had a supporting role in the series Moment of Eighteen (also called At Eighteen), playing high school student Jung Oh-je who has a secret crush on one of the male leads. The Let's Go Ride singer's acting has been appreciated by fans for the wide range of characters he embodied alongside his career as an idol.

3) His stint as the MC of Show Champion brought him closer to fans

The singer-songwriter was the host of MBC M's Show Champion along with Sanha and VERIVERY's Kangmin for almost three years. Despite starting his journey as an anchor during the pandemic, Moonbin's stint was memorable, featuring great chemistry with his co-hosts.

He also performed an iconic sibling version of Candy in My Ear with his sister, K-pop idol Moon Sua from Billlie, while he was still the host of the show. She had a special relationship with her elder brother, often relying on him for support when she had problems as a singer.

4) Moonbin's foodie tendencies remain legendary

As ASTRO's resident food-lover and mukbang expert, Moonbin shared his love for food through videos and livestreams where he would eat a variety of foodstuffs while chatting with fans. Apart from appearing on the group's official YouTube channel, he also went on other food-related Korean variety shows and web shows while promoting comebacks.

During their promotions for INCENSE, Moonbin and Sanha tried unique Korean food with LE SSERAFIM's Sakura on her YouTube show that showed the former's picky impulses despite being a foodie. The video has garnered 1.3 million views and counting, and some fans have commented that the natural interaction between them made it a pleasure to watch.

Apart from the above reasons, Moonbin will be remembered for his unparalleled performances with fantastic dancing and versatile vocals. His eye-smiles that could light up a room will also be missed.

Fans around the world have organized peaceful vigils where AROHAs can pay their respects to Moonbin, while some K-pop idols have shared their condolences on their social media accounts. Many events and comebacks have been postponed or canceled in the wake of the tragedy.

