LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and GOT7's BamBam teaming up for a show leaves fans both excited and surprised

In yet another unimaginable K-pop moment of 2022, GOT7's BamBam and LE SSERAFIM's Sakura were seen filming for a show on a street in Gangnam on November 7, 2022. The two idols were spotted selling Bungeo-ppang (fish-shaped pastry filled with red-bean paste) from a food truck.
Given that one is a Thai superstar and the other is a famous J-pop and K-pop idol, it is only natural that the duo caught the attention of passersby. Photos and videos of the GOT7 and LE SSERAFIM member circulated online, leaving fans excited about whatever content the duo were cooking up.
Once the news went viral, the two trended on multiple famous South Korean forums, including theqoo, where a post on them trended in the HOT category, gaining over 40k views in just a few hours.
According to reports, BamBam was filming for Sakura's own variety show. It is also being said that the Thai K-pop idol is the series’ first guest.
GOT7's BamBam seen filming with Sakura, netizens predict it is for the latter's upcoming variety show
GOT7's BamBam is trying his hand at Korean variety shows, just like fans have always wanted. The opportunity arose with rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM's member, Sakura.
The news spread when on November 7, 2022, fans spotted the duo filming together in a food truck - cooking up Bungeo-ppang and serving it to passersby. Twitter user @elsserafim posted photos that seemed to prove that the filming in question was for Sakura's very own variety show, titled Do Not Be Afraid.
According to @elsserafim, the variety show is scheduled for a release on November 24. In the Korean language, the name of the show is a pun created with the last two syllables of the ANTIFRAGILE singer's name.
Banners erected around the food truck mentioned that all of the duo's earnings will be donated to the Abandoned Dog Centers charity. The banner also had the word “EVENT” written on it, which raised suspicion.
With additional details or any official schedule yet to be announced, it is difficult to assume whether the food truck was a one-time event or part of Sakura's variety show, which some fans suggested it was.
Both BamBam and Sakura have had an illustrious career in the music industry. Seeing the duo, who seemingly represent two contrasting idol groups, together in a variety show is definitely going to be a treat for fan.
Fans excited about seeing BamBam and Sakura together on screen
Reactions to the GOT7 and LE SSERAFIM members' interaction seems to be proof that the upcoming variety show will attract many eyeballs.
Sakura first debuted in Japan over a decade ago with HKT48, and then in Korea with IZ*ONE, returned to her home country, and debuted again in Korea with LE SSERAFIM.
BamBam is a member of third-generation K-pop group GOT7, and is regarded as one of the top stars wielding unparalleled power in Thailand. The GOT7 rapper hopes to gain more exposure in South Korea and Do Not Be Afraid with Sakura seems to be the next step in that direction.
Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM made a successful first comeback with ANTIFRAGILE, and BamBam was recently seen as an MC on EXchange aka Love Transit 2.
