LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and GOT7's BamBam teaming up for a show leaves fans both excited and surprised

In yet another unimaginable K-pop moment of 2022, GOT7's BamBam and LE SSERAFIM's Sakura were seen filming for a show on a street in Gangnam on November 7, 2022. The two idols were spotted selling Bungeo-ppang (fish-shaped pastry filled with red-bean paste) from a food truck.

Given that one is a Thai superstar and the other is a famous J-pop and K-pop idol, it is only natural that the duo caught the attention of passersby. Photos and videos of the GOT7 and LE SSERAFIM member circulated online, leaving fans excited about whatever content the duo were cooking up.

Once the news went viral, the two trended on multiple famous South Korean forums, including theqoo, where a post on them trended in the HOT category, gaining over 40k views in just a few hours.

theqoo.net/hot/2630869163 Sakura and Bambam become hot topic on theqoo with +40k views!!! Sakura and Bambam become hot topic on theqoo with +40k views!!!theqoo.net/hot/2630869163 https://t.co/gngYj8YsGl

According to reports, BamBam was filming for Sakura's own variety show. It is also being said that the Thai K-pop idol is the series’ first guest.

GOT7's BamBam seen filming with Sakura, netizens predict it is for the latter's upcoming variety show

GOT7's BamBam is trying his hand at Korean variety shows, just like fans have always wanted. The opportunity arose with rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM's member, Sakura.

The news spread when on November 7, 2022, fans spotted the duo filming together in a food truck - cooking up Bungeo-ppang and serving it to passersby. Twitter user @elsserafim posted photos that seemed to prove that the filming in question was for Sakura's very own variety show, titled Do Not Be Afraid.

It will premiere on YouTube on 11/24 (THU) and the 1st guest is BamBam! #SAKURA will have her own web variety show "Do not be afraid" (겁도업꾸라)It will premiere on YouTube on 11/24 (THU) and the 1st guest is BamBam! #SAKURA will have her own web variety show "Do not be afraid" (겁도업꾸라)It will premiere on YouTube on 11/24 (THU) and the 1st guest is BamBam! https://t.co/73Q7c4Jchp

According to @elsserafim, the variety show is scheduled for a release on November 24. In the Korean language, the name of the show is a pun created with the last two syllables of the ANTIFRAGILE singer's name.

Banners erected around the food truck mentioned that all of the duo's earnings will be donated to the Abandoned Dog Centers charity. The banner also had the word “EVENT” written on it, which raised suspicion.

With additional details or any official schedule yet to be announced, it is difficult to assume whether the food truck was a one-time event or part of Sakura's variety show, which some fans suggested it was.

joe @elsserafim 🤍 100% of the money collected by Sakura and BamBam from selling carp breads will be donated to Abandoned Dog Centers 100% of the money collected by Sakura and BamBam from selling carp breads will be donated to Abandoned Dog Centers 🐶🤍 https://t.co/OBjwgx5UDj

Both BamBam and Sakura have had an illustrious career in the music industry. Seeing the duo, who seemingly represent two contrasting idol groups, together in a variety show is definitely going to be a treat for fan.

Fans excited about seeing BamBam and Sakura together on screen

Reactions to the GOT7 and LE SSERAFIM members' interaction seems to be proof that the upcoming variety show will attract many eyeballs.

𝚓𝚘𝚢𝚌𝚎 @cyjprint Sakura and BamBam are filming something OMG Sakura and BamBam are filming something OMG https://t.co/26CFfShieQ

BamBam is selling bungeobbang is Gangnam Station with Le Sserafim's Sakura!
(Fans don't know for what or which program/show this is for though.)

ً @skrmoments SAKURA'S OWN VARIETY SHOW "겁도 없꾸라" WITH BAMBAM AS HER FIRST GUEST SAKURA'S OWN VARIETY SHOW "겁도 없꾸라" WITH BAMBAM AS HER FIRST GUEST https://t.co/BAlkG28M0K

ً @skrmoments more photos of Sakura and Bambam filming for her show more photos of Sakura and Bambam filming for her show 🎬 https://t.co/Y7EP89sKii

sakura pics @picsofsakura #사쿠라 i actually can’t believe sakura is gonna have her own variety show! the first guest is BamBam from GOT7. from what i know he’s incredibly supportive to other idols so i’m sure he’s a great first guest. who else would you wanna see on the show? #SAKURA i actually can’t believe sakura is gonna have her own variety show! the first guest is BamBam from GOT7. from what i know he’s incredibly supportive to other idols so i’m sure he’s a great first guest. who else would you wanna see on the show? #SAKURA #사쿠라 https://t.co/cLnq0Wc8HO

cerin 🪷 @librartiste SAKURA AND BAMBAM CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING BECAUSE I AM SAKURA AND BAMBAM CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING BECAUSE I AM https://t.co/1CI2E0FjcN

Sakura first debuted in Japan over a decade ago with HKT48, and then in Korea with IZ*ONE, returned to her home country, and debuted again in Korea with LE SSERAFIM.

BamBam is a member of third-generation K-pop group GOT7, and is regarded as one of the top stars wielding unparalleled power in Thailand. The GOT7 rapper hopes to gain more exposure in South Korea and Do Not Be Afraid with Sakura seems to be the next step in that direction.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM made a successful first comeback with ANTIFRAGILE, and BamBam was recently seen as an MC on EXchange aka Love Transit 2.

