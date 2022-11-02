“I was going to quit”: GOT7’s BamBam opens up about leaving South Korea and the K-pop industry

GOT7’s BamBam may have achieved impressive feats since leaving JYP Entertainment in January last year, but he had initially considered leaving the K-pop industry.

In a recent episode of Transit Love 2, aka EXchange, MC BamBam shared his honest thoughts about leaving everything and moving back to Thailand. Although he did not go into the details of why this thinking plagued him, he shared that he had always wanted to succeed in South Korea. Hosting Transit Love 2 is now helping him with his goal.

“When my contract with JYPE (JYP Entertainment) ended, I was going to quit. I was thinking of just quitting and going back to Thailand. Since I debuted in Korea, I wanted to succeed here and I think Transit Love just opened that path for me.”

GOT7’s BamBam once again reveals his desire to be successful in Korea

GOT7’s Thai member BamBam has shone bright like a diamond as a solo artist since leaving JYP Entertainment. Two successful albums, multiple fan meetings, becoming NBA’s Golden State Warriors global ambassador, and many more impressive achievements to his artist roster. However, the riBBon singer believes he does not have good recognition in South Korea.

On the finale episode of Transit Love 2 on October 28, Bambam thanked the hosts and the show for helping him gain more recognition in South Korea. The comment surprised fellow hosts Simon D, Lee Yong-jin, Girl’s Day’s Yura, and Kim Ye-won. After they pointed out that he has 10 million followers on Instagram, the idol opened up about his thoughts on quitting.

The Slow Mo singer mentioned that he was considering leaving the K-pop industry and returning to Thailand. After his honest comment, the hosts couldn’t stop themselves from praising the GOT7 member. The atmosphere changed into light-hearted giggles as the singer emphasized that he now has “a little bit more courage” to continue promoting in South Korea.

This is not the first time BamBam has talked about not having enough recognition in the country. In May last year, the 25-year-old idol, who moved to Korea when he was only 13, shared that he wants to “properly receive recognition here.” He drew parallels with his popularity in Thailand, where he is considered one of the biggest superstars.

“I can walk around here (South Korea) comfortably. I can’t do anything in Thailand. I can’t even leave the hotel. Fans surround it so I can’t even go home… Even though I started here (South Korea), it feels like I haven’t yet received recognition in Korea.”

He added:

“I’ve secured my spot in Thailand and overseas. Although promotions overseas are important too, I want to properly receive recognition here. That’s what I think will put my heart at ease. For awhile, I want to focus on my promotions in Korea. Then new results will appear.”

It seems that the riBBon singer is on the right path. A fan on Twitter, @jaebumbum, pointed out that his comment on Transit Love 2 was trending on theqoo with 44,000 views. It also had over 500 comments, with most of them asking for the idol to feature more on variety shows.

It will be interesting to see if and when BamBam adds the label of an entertainer to his already long list of being a singer, rapper, and songwriter.

