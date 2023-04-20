Billlie to postpone all activities this week in wake of ASTRO's Moonbin passing

Mystic Story's girl group, Billlie, has canceled all activities for the upcoming week in the wake of Moon Sua’s brother Moonbin passing away on April 19. It was reported that the K-pop idol, who was a member of boy group ASTRO, passed away at the age of 25 in a suspected case of suicide. The entire K-pop industry is mourning the idol’s death and sending out condolences to his friends, family, and fans.

On April 20, Mystic Story shared an announcement through Billlie’s official Fan Cafe about the same. They briefly updated fans with the news that Billlie will not engage in any schedule planned for the week.

kpopping @kpoppingcom



Sua is so young. How hard it must be for her as the sangju...

I hope Sua takes a time off and focuses on healing.

Billlie’s rapper and member Moon Sua is Moonbin’s younger sister, and the idol is also listed as the chief mourner. Korean netizens are therefore expressing worry for Moon Sua amid the tragic incident, considering how close the siblings were.

Billlie to halt their schedule for the week following Moonbin's death

billlie files ⚘ @BILLLIEFILES



In the case of the fan signing event schedule, we will inform you again through a notice later,

In a statement released by Mystic Story, the company has stated that their girl group, Billlie, will cancel and postpone all scheduled events planned out for the week. However, in the case of fan signs, they have promised to notify fans regarding the rescheduled dates along with other details in a statement soon.

Similarly, for the group's broadcast appearances, the agency will release a separate notice soon.

"We notify you of the cancellation and/or postponement of all schedules planned for this week. We ask fans for your understanding."

The K-pop industry has already entered a period of mourning as fellow artists and TV shows have canceled their upcoming scheduled telecasts and broadcast appearances in light of Moonbin's tragic death. However, K-pop fans are particularly worried about Moon Sua, Moonbin's younger sister, who is only 23 and is also a K-pop idol.

BILLLIE pics @billliepic our deepest prayers for sua and her family, his band members, friends and fans. may you rest in peace, moonbin 🕊️ our deepest prayers for sua and her family, his band members, friends and fans. may you rest in peace, moonbin 🕊️ https://t.co/XLdLqq6V1P

손오체리 ♡̶☁️ @floverjung remember when moonbin entered, won, and attended one of moon sua’s debut era fancalls as a surprise🥹 remember when moonbin entered, won, and attended one of moon sua’s debut era fancalls as a surprise🥹 https://t.co/Zob0fCPrgn

jungkook @jungkooklore Moonbin and moon sua (from billie the kpop group) recent episode together showing how they’ve grown up pursuing the same goal together Moonbin and moon sua (from billie the kpop group) recent episode together showing how they’ve grown up pursuing the same goal together 😖😖 https://t.co/n809F41W2Y

َ @BilllieTaru you guys have no idea everytime bin was around sua was always in her happiest mood ever you could tell she was confident to havr her big brother around supporting her and now ur telling me he is gone....I CANT TAKE IT you guys have no idea everytime bin was around sua was always in her happiest mood ever you could tell she was confident to havr her big brother around supporting her and now ur telling me he is gone....I CANT TAKE IT https://t.co/ANDGHfwf0b

Moon Sua was extremely close to Moonbin and always looked up to him whenever she felt down. Hence, Korean netizens hope that she takes time off and focuses on healing from the tragedy.

Child actor and K-pop idol Moonbin, who was a part of the boy group ASTRO, tragically passed away at the age of 25. Although the cause of death has not been specified, it is suspected that the K-pop idol took his own life. He was found by his manager at his residence in Gangnam-gu.

The late K-pop star is buried at Asan Central Medical Center and a quiet funeral will be held for friends and family. It has been reported that ASTRO members and Rocky, who left the group earlier, will be joining the family for the idol's last rites.

