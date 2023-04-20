"A little privacy would be better": Fans call out video as ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo arrives urgently in Korea to attend late member Moonbin’s final rites

On April 20 KST, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo finally arrived at Seoul’s Incheon airport from Los Angeles to attend the final rites of member Moonbin, who unfortunately passed away on April 19. Dressed in a navy blue jacket and wearing a cap and face mask that covered his face entirely, the singer walked quickly alongside his manager and bodyguard in tow, without pausing to interact with press members and reporters waiting to catch a glimpse of him.
Reportedly, ASTRO members, who were shocked to find out about Moonbin’s sudden passing away, rushed to be with his family for his final rites. Cha Eun-woo was is in Los Angeles to attend Coachella and cut short his trip to Los Angeles to be with his members and Moonbin’s family.
However, fans aren’t happy with the way the media and the paparazzi were clicking Cha Eun-woo’s pictures at such an unfortunate time and requested them to give him some privacy during this crucial time. Claiming the same, netizen @BamJWahgase wrote in response to the video:
“A little privacy would be better instead of posting this”
ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo will reportedly head straight for Moonbin’s funeral from the Incheon airport
Reportedly ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo will head straight to the mortuary where Moonbin’s body is currently placed and join his other members who are already stationed there alongside Moonbin’s family.
ASTRO members JinJin, Rocky, and Yoon Sanha have been with Moonbin’s family since last night since the news of his death broke. Member MJ, who is currently serving in the military, took special leave to grieve with his members.
However, ASTRO’s fans are upset with videos circulating of Cha Eun-woo’s arrival at the airport and have demanded that the paparazzi and reporters stationed at Incheon airport to get a glimpse or media byte of the True Beauty actor must exercise caution and give him room to mourn Moonbin’s death.
Cha Eun-woo left Korea on April 10 to attend a flurry of personal activities including the Dior Show and Coachella held in the United States and was scheduled to return on April 24. However, the idol preponed his return to Korea following Moobin’s passing away.
On April 19 at 8:10 pm KST, Moonbin was found dead by ASTRO’s manager at his residence in Gangnam. Gangnam Police investigating the case claim that this is a case of suicide. They also shared that they were currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.
Meanwhile, ASTRO's agency Fantagio has requested that fans not fall for speculative and malicious media reporting.
Additionally, they requested fans and the media to respect the bereaved family’s wishes for a quiet funeral and allow them to pay their last respects to the deceased:
“Moonbin’s family, who is in deep mourning due to the tragedy, wants to have the funeral quietly and in private. With this said, we will keep the wake and the funeral process private from the media. The family does not want guests or media present. We ask that you allow (Moonbin’s) send-off to be beautiful and ask that you pray for the deceased.”
Furthermore, the entire K-pop industry, along with numerous fandoms, showed their solidarity with ASTRO members, Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua, the late idol's family, and AROHAs (fandom) in the wake of this unfortunate tragedy by posting condolence messages and cancelling immediate schedules to join them in grieving Moonbin’s demise.
K-pop idols and groups pay tribute and cancel their schedules to mourn Moonbin’s demise
K-pop groups and idols paid tribute to the late idol by offering sincere condolence messages or canceling immediate schedules following Moonbin’s unfortunate demise. BTS’ leader RM shared an Instagram story with a black background dedicated to Moonbin.
Singer-actor IU rescheduled her interview for the upcoming movie Dream to April 24. LE SSERAFIM canceled the photo time for Knowing Bros, while SEVENTEEN and iKON, both Moonbin’s friends, rescheduled their current events to another date.
Meanwhile, Music Bank canceled their photo-time and MCountdown, with no promotional activities on social media. On the other hand, Moon Sua’s group Billie have canceled their promotional schedules for a week to mourn the passing away of the late ASTRO singer.
The late idol was planning to hold a concert, 2023 MOONBIN & SANHA Fan Con: [Diffusion], at the Broadway Theatre in Macau, on Saturday, April 22, which now stands canceled. The 2023 MOONBIN & SANHA Fan Con Tour: [Diffusion] in Jakarta to be held on May 13 has also been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." Fans will be refunded their tickets in due course of time.