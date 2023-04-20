"A little privacy would be better": Fans call out video as ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo arrives urgently in Korea to attend late member Moonbin’s final rites

On April 20 KST, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo finally arrived at Seoul’s Incheon airport from Los Angeles to attend the final rites of member Moonbin, who unfortunately passed away on April 19. Dressed in a navy blue jacket and wearing a cap and face mask that covered his face entirely, the singer walked quickly alongside his manager and bodyguard in tow, without pausing to interact with press members and reporters waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

:( @only_icepark



Eunwoo arrived, and for the first time ever, I saw him walk super fast.

The urgency is there.

Im sorry Eunwoo. Im speechless.



#Chaeunwoo #MOONBIN #ASTRO Cha Eun Woo is here I fell how sad and tired he's right now he's in tears and painEunwoo arrived, and for the first time ever, I saw him walk super fast.The urgency is there.Im sorry Eunwoo. Im speechless. Cha Eun Woo is here I fell how sad and tired he's right now he's in tears and pain 💔😭Eunwoo arrived, and for the first time ever, I saw him walk super fast. The urgency is there. Im sorry Eunwoo. Im speechless. 💔#Chaeunwoo #MOONBIN #ASTRO https://t.co/9rmChi9fjj

Reportedly, ASTRO members, who were shocked to find out about Moonbin’s sudden passing away, rushed to be with his family for his final rites. Cha Eun-woo was is in Los Angeles to attend Coachella and cut short his trip to Los Angeles to be with his members and Moonbin’s family.

However, fans aren’t happy with the way the media and the paparazzi were clicking Cha Eun-woo’s pictures at such an unfortunate time and requested them to give him some privacy during this crucial time. Claiming the same, netizen @BamJWahgase wrote in response to the video:

“A little privacy would be better instead of posting this”

Gloria💚🔗 @BamJWahgase @only_icepark A little privacy would be better instead of posting this. Take down the video and let him and everyone grieve in peace @only_icepark A little privacy would be better instead of posting this. Take down the video and let him and everyone grieve in peace

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo will reportedly head straight for Moonbin’s funeral from the Incheon airport

Nabby 🪐 🌙💜 @happy_nabby



What’s so funny Mr. Reporter?????



#MOONBIN

#EUNWOO HE LOST HIS TEAMMATE AND YOU ARE RECORDING HIM PLUS LAUGHING 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬What’s so funny Mr. Reporter????? HE LOST HIS TEAMMATE AND YOU ARE RECORDING HIM PLUS LAUGHING 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬What’s so funny Mr. Reporter?????😡😡😡😡😡😡😡#MOONBIN #EUNWOO https://t.co/U2qLp8nHOh

Reportedly ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo will head straight to the mortuary where Moonbin’s body is currently placed and join his other members who are already stationed there alongside Moonbin’s family.

ASTRO members JinJin, Rocky, and Yoon Sanha have been with Moonbin’s family since last night since the news of his death broke. Member MJ, who is currently serving in the military, took special leave to grieve with his members.

However, ASTRO’s fans are upset with videos circulating of Cha Eun-woo’s arrival at the airport and have demanded that the paparazzi and reporters stationed at Incheon airport to get a glimpse or media byte of the True Beauty actor must exercise caution and give him room to mourn Moonbin’s death.

َ @traineatwt some of yall really be posting to get likes and think of it as a trending topic. Learn what is “respect” @only_icepark The hashtagssome of yall really be posting to get likes and think of it as a trending topic. Learn what is “respect” @only_icepark The hashtags 💀 some of yall really be posting to get likes and think of it as a trending topic. Learn what is “respect”

사라. @tendepok @only_icepark Take down this video please. You said you sad but you upload this video and use those hastags for gaining your viewers, dont you? Leave my boy alone and give him a privacy and respect @only_icepark Take down this video please. You said you sad but you upload this video and use those hastags for gaining your viewers, dont you? Leave my boy alone and give him a privacy and respect

NamKookie_091 @Master_1026 @only_icepark You will the body language of Eunwoo the sadness....the way he walks so fast. @only_icepark You will the body language of Eunwoo the sadness....the way he walks so fast. 😢

Punchu @Yamed_19 @only_icepark If you sad with him, why you still upload this clip which was taken by who bother him during his hurt and pain? This person wait at the airport, run and follow him during his private time. @only_icepark If you sad with him, why you still upload this clip which was taken by who bother him during his hurt and pain? This person wait at the airport, run and follow him during his private time.

Azra @morgayne_ @only_icepark I'm speechless too, speechless about how disrespectful and insensitive a person can be. Knowing this situation but still not leaving him alone, recording him and deciding the post this... @only_icepark I'm speechless too, speechless about how disrespectful and insensitive a person can be. Knowing this situation but still not leaving him alone, recording him and deciding the post this...

lia⁷🖇 l༉ @tae_coon @only_icepark can all these cam ppl cut off the cameras & stop capturing this painful moment like srsly he came for a serious matter. he wanted to arrive in peace. he wanted to see his best mate knowing it’s the last time even when it’s too late. let eunwoo be. @only_icepark can all these cam ppl cut off the cameras & stop capturing this painful moment like srsly he came for a serious matter. he wanted to arrive in peace. he wanted to see his best mate knowing it’s the last time even when it’s too late. let eunwoo be.

Priyanka Dey @dey_de82325 @only_icepark I have a request please let them alone..they are not in the state of mind to bear somthing else right now..because already they are going through into pain because they lost their friend (team member) so it's my humble request please be humble with them @only_icepark I have a request please let them alone..they are not in the state of mind to bear somthing else right now..because already they are going through into pain because they lost their friend (team member) so it's my humble request please be humble with them

Cha Eun-woo left Korea on April 10 to attend a flurry of personal activities including the Dior Show and Coachella held in the United States and was scheduled to return on April 24. However, the idol preponed his return to Korea following Moobin’s passing away.

On April 19 at 8:10 pm KST, Moonbin was found dead by ASTRO’s manager at his residence in Gangnam. Gangnam Police investigating the case claim that this is a case of suicide. They also shared that they were currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

Meanwhile, ASTRO's agency Fantagio has requested that fans not fall for speculative and malicious media reporting.

Additionally, they requested fans and the media to respect the bereaved family’s wishes for a quiet funeral and allow them to pay their last respects to the deceased:

“Moonbin’s family, who is in deep mourning due to the tragedy, wants to have the funeral quietly and in private. With this said, we will keep the wake and the funeral process private from the media. The family does not want guests or media present. We ask that you allow (Moonbin’s) send-off to be beautiful and ask that you pray for the deceased.”

Furthermore, the entire K-pop industry, along with numerous fandoms, showed their solidarity with ASTRO members, Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua, the late idol's family, and AROHAs (fandom) in the wake of this unfortunate tragedy by posting condolence messages and cancelling immediate schedules to join them in grieving Moonbin’s demise.

K-pop idols and groups pay tribute and cancel their schedules to mourn Moonbin’s demise

Ren⁷⟭⟬⟬⟭(busy) @renkiger_

I’m so sorry for the loss and for the pain of all Moonbin’s loved ones, family and friends. And I’m so sorry for all the pain and loss everyone who loved him is now feeling. I’m sorry but I feel like I never know the “right” words for condolences Oh NamjoonI’m so sorry for the loss and for the pain of all Moonbin’s loved ones, family and friends. And I’m so sorry for all the pain and loss everyone who loved him is now feeling. I’m sorry but I feel like I never know the “right” words for condolences Oh Namjoon 💔😭I’m so sorry for the loss and for the pain of all Moonbin’s loved ones, family and friends. And I’m so sorry for all the pain and loss everyone who loved him is now feeling. I’m sorry but I feel like I never know the “right” words for condolences https://t.co/z622KYUxto

K-pop groups and idols paid tribute to the late idol by offering sincere condolence messages or canceling immediate schedules following Moonbin’s unfortunate demise. BTS’ leader RM shared an Instagram story with a black background dedicated to Moonbin.

Singer-actor IU rescheduled her interview for the upcoming movie Dream to April 24. LE SSERAFIM canceled the photo time for Knowing Bros, while SEVENTEEN and iKON, both Moonbin’s friends, rescheduled their current events to another date.

Meanwhile, Music Bank canceled their photo-time and MCountdown, with no promotional activities on social media. On the other hand, Moon Sua’s group Billie have canceled their promotional schedules for a week to mourn the passing away of the late ASTRO singer.

The late idol was planning to hold a concert, 2023 MOONBIN & SANHA Fan Con: [Diffusion], at the Broadway Theatre in Macau, on Saturday, April 22, which now stands canceled. The 2023 MOONBIN & SANHA Fan Con Tour: [Diffusion] in Jakarta to be held on May 13 has also been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." Fans will be refunded their tickets in due course of time.

Poll : 0 votes