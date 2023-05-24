On May 21, 2023, after the end of BTS' SUGA's American leg of his solo world tour, the idol stopped at Seoul to roll out his first solo fan meeting, Agust D D-DAY: Movie Night. The fan meeting allowed only a limited number of fans and had live performances and Q&A sessions.

Among the many questions he was asked, a fan also enquired about how long he'd like to elongate his career. Given the passionate artist he is, he replied that he imagines himself working and performing till at least his 60s. However, BTS' SUGA added:

"Let's rest a bit before we're at the brink of death."

BTS' SUGA talks about his future plans regarding retirement and his career as a K-pop idol

Veteran ARMYs would have heard from the members several times before that they've always wanted to continue performing until old age, and BTS' SUGA is no exception. While he and his fans were enjoying a talk with each other during the fan meeting, Agust D D-DAY: Movie Night, the conversation slowly slipped into his thoughts on his future plans regarding his career as a K-pop idol.

He started off by stating that his solo tour and album have only made him realize that his passion for music is much larger, naturally urging him to continue this life for a long time. He stated:

"During this solo tour, I thought about how I wanted to perform on stage for a long time. When I had a concert in LA, Bang PD and other staff members in our company also came, then we talked. There are staff members who've worked with me since I was trainee. They told me, "Yoongi-ah, you would do this for a long time.""

However, SUGA also added that it won't be just him who's doing it for a long time, that it has to be all the seven members for him to continue his career as a K-pop idol. As the topic grew, he expressed that he wants to perform until his 60s:

"I've been a singer for 10 years. I feel a bit strange. But don't worry, I think I'll be on stage until my 60s."

When a fan from the crowd shouted that he should continue performing "until the brink of our death," he said:

"Let's rest a bit before we're at the brink of death. I don't think I'll have the strenght to even hold the mic."

SUGA continued to keep the mood light with his funny comments here and there. With the idol kickstarting his tour again in Asia, he will soon be making several stops in places like Jakarta, Kanagawa, Bangkok, and more.

